T-Mobile helps drive the future of deliveries across the U.S.

What's the news: Clevon, an Estonian-based global autonomous delivery innovator, has selected T-Mobile as its preferred provider for IoT connectivity and management in the U.S.

Why it matters: The future of autonomous deliveries is here with Clevon's fleet of Autonomous Robot Carriers (ARCs) and T-Mobile IoT will help reduce the time it takes to launch commercial delivery services from months...to days.

Who it's for: Global businesses considering T-Mobile IoT to connect and manage autonomous carriers, robots and devices AND businesses looking for efficient, affordable and environmentally sustainable last-mile delivery services.

Today, Clevon named T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) as the preferred connectivity provider for its fleet of Autonomous Robot Carriers (ARCs) in the United States. Under the long-term deal, T-Mobile will provide IoT solutions for Clevon's latest ARC the all-electric, multifunctional CLEVON 1. Clevon will rely on T-Mobile's award-winning network and IoT solutions to help power reliable, safe and efficient fleet operations for on-demand driverless delivery services.

It might sound like the future, but Clevon has been making driverless deliveries in Europe for years. And now, U.S. retailers, grocery stores, logistics providers and more can look forward to loading up a CLEVON 1 with orders and delivering them straight to customers' doors. It's not magic, but it seems like it! Here's how it works: cameras, radar and other sensors in the CLEVON 1 provide data for rapid mapping and remote operating capabilities. Then, layer in autonomous driving technologies, all connected by T-Mobile IoT and the future is here making these services more efficient, affordable and environmentally sustainable than before.

"Today marks a significant milestone for Clevon," said Sander Sebastian Agur, CEO, Clevon. "By choosing T-Mobile, we are partnering with a best-in-class wireless provider that will enable us to scale our mission to deliver the most reliable, safe and efficient autonomous delivery platform. Together, we can make the promise of autonomous last-mile commercial deliveries in the U.S. a reality today."

"The last-mile delivery market is expected to grow almost five times to $57 billion in the next six years, so it's thrilling to work with Clevon, one of the industry's pioneers," said Callie Field, President, T-Mobile Business Group. "The significant work we're doing together demonstrates a shared passion and responsibility for improving lives, safety and the environment."

The CLEVON 1 is designed to collect orders at warehouses, retail stores, dark stores and micro fulfillment centers and then deliver those goods to consumers and businesses. The CLEVON 1 is so efficient, it can serve up to six destinations in a single trip. Now, with T-Mobile, Clevon will be able to:

Reduce the time it takes to prepare commercial services, via mapping and routing from months, to just days

Increase accuracy for customers when initiating pickups and drop-offs in new communities

Leverage T-Mobile IoT to support its autonomous driving and remote operations capabilities

In 2020, Clevon became the first company to offer commercial autonomous delivery services and operate ARCs on European public roads. Today's announcement reinforces Clevon's continued growth trajectory and business momentum in the U.S. This includes the launch of its North American Center of Excellence in Fort Worth, Texas and its first North American autonomous delivery with the CLEVON 1 at the AllianceTexas Mobility Innovation Zone (MIZ).

To learn more about Clevon's ARCs, visit: www.clevon.com

For more information about T-Mobile IoT, visit: www.t-mobile.com/business/solutions/iot

About Clevon

Clevon introduced the next-generation autonomous robot carrier, the CLEVON 1 as the first ARC in Europe to offer driverless delivery services on public roads, starting with DPD (part of LaPoste). Most recently working with customers including DHL Express Estonia in Tallinn, Colruyt Group in Belgium and IKI stores in Vilnius, Lithuania delivering groceries. On-demand delivery industries like grocery, consumer retailers and logistics providers partner with Clevon for safe, reliable and customizable delivery solutions that are environmentally focused all backed by a proven track record of 15 years' experience in robotics and automation technologies. In 2022, Clevon spun off from Cleveron, the innovation leader in robotic click and collect solutions. Learn more at www.clevon.com, flickr, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About T-Mobile US, Inc.

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America's supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile's customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile. For more information, visit: www.t-mobile.com.

