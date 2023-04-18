Sure Underwriting Workbench offers a single view of the world to underwriters with an API-first strategy and automates routine underwriting processes with a highly configurable rules engine.

Insurity, a leading provider of cloud-based software for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs, announced today that it is launching its Sure Underwriting Workbench in the London market. Sure Underwriting Workbench's low code, configurable rules engine empowers London market carriers, MGAs, syndicates, and brokers to focus more on risk assessment and less on routine tasks to increase underwriting efficiency.

Insurance organizations in the London market face steep challenges, especially regarding quickly and efficiently assessing risk and navigating an increasingly complex regulatory environment. Additionally, carriers and syndicates must adopt the newly pledged Blueprint Two initiative, the digital services framework based on ACORD standards, that will make the placement, accounting, and claims settlement more efficient and establish a standard core data record (CDR).

Sure Underwriting Workbench automates routine decisions by coordinating work and collecting information into a single platform, allowing underwriters to dedicate more capacity to assessing the complex risks expected in the London market. Sure Underwriting Workbench is agnostic and capable of integrating with any rating system and can access data from any API-enabled system. These capabilities can reduce the underwriting tools required by 50%, consolidating all data, documents, and decisions into a single platform and making the adoption of the CDR and the wider Blueprint Two initiatives more manageable.

"The London market is undergoing a massive digitalization initiative, and carriers, syndicates, and others need underwriting solutions that can easily interact in the future digital ecosystem," said Sylvester Mathis, Chief Insurance Officer. "Sure Underwriting Workbench integrates with any system, and the Blueprint Two framework will enable Sure Underwriting to accelerate and simplify insurance organizations' digital transformation. Underwriting efficiencies realized through reporting dashboards, collaborative workflows, and easy-to-use APIs drive the required return on investment."

About Insurity

Insurity is a leading provider of cloud-based software for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs. Insurity is trusted by 22 of the top 25 P&C carriers and 7 of the top 10 MGAs in the US and has over 400 cloud-based deployments. Through its best-in-class digital platform and with unrivaled industry experience and the industry's most robust analytics offerings, Insurity is uniquely positioned to deliver exceptional value, empowering customers to focus on their core businesses, optimize their operations, and provide superior policyholder experiences. Insurity is a portfolio company of GI Partners and TA Associates. For more information, visit www.insurity.com.

