Aegis Capital Corp. Announces the Opening of the Rochester, NY Location

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2023 / Aegis Capital Corp., - Aegis Capital Corp. (www.aegiscapcorp.com) a full-service wealth management, financial services and investment banking firm is pleased to announce the addition of the Standard Integrity Wealth Management team located in Rochester, New York. The group is led by Nicholas Trifiro, Managing Director.

Nicholas Trifiro has over 25 years of experience in the financial services industry and manages in excess of $100 million in client assets. Nick is the founder of Standard Integrity Wealth Management, LLC1, and joined Aegis as a Managing Director. Nick earned a bachelor's degree in business management from St. John Fisher University in 1988 and gained real world experience working in management positions in the commercial printing and gaming industries in Northeastern Pennsylvania. Nick then returned to Rochester in 1993 to work for Paychex, one of the country's premier payroll processing companies. During this time, he helped launch the 401k retirement plan department for small businesses and simultaneously earned a Graduate Certificate from the Industrial Labor Relations Department at Cornell University.

Prior to joining Aegis, Nick began his career in the financial industry with UBS PaineWebber for 7 years, then went on to gain experience working at Investacorp, Inc. and Securities America, Inc. for roughly the next 20 years. In 2002, Nick established his independent practice to better align himself with the needs of the local community. Nick spends his time helping families and growing businesses throughout the upstate NY area with customized investment solutions, financial planning, family trust services and corporate retirement plan solutions. Although Nick is based in Rochester, NY, and focuses his time in the Rochester, Buffalo, and Syracuse areas he also maintains clients throughout the United States.

Robert Eide Aegis' CEO commented: "We are thrilled to have Nick and his team join Aegis. Nick has a thorough understanding of the wealth management business, as well as the importance of delivering a robust platform to clients. We appreciate the confidence they have shown in Aegis, and we look forward to supporting and helping them grow."

Michael Pata Aegis' Head of Business Development commented: "Our new office in Rochester reflects our commitment to growth and our focus on providing the best possible service to advisers. Aegis continues to offer a compelling alternative for advisers looking for a collaborative compliance team, a robust platform, and an accessible executive team. Nick and Standard Integrity Wealth Management are a welcomed addition to Aegis, and we look forward to enhancing their practice."

About Aegis Capital Corporation

Aegis Capital Corporation "Aegis" has been in business for roughly 40 years catering to the needs of private clients, institutions and corporations. Aegis was founded in 1984 and offers its investment representatives a conflict free service platform and is able to provide a full range of products and services including investment banking, wealth management, insurance, retirement planning, structured products, private equity, alternatives, equity research, fixed income and special purpose vehicles.Aegis is able to provide quality service through its primary clearing relationship with RBC Clearing & Custody whose parent company, Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY), is one of the world's leading diversified financial services companies. Member: FINRA / SIPC.

1 Standard Integrity Wealth Management, LLC -Brokerage and investment advisory services are offered through Aegis Capital Corporation, a Member: FINRA/SIPC

Any questions contact:

Michael Pata, Head of Business Development

Telephone: 1-212-813-1010

mpata@aegiscap.com

www.aegiscapcorp.com

SOURCE: Aegis Capital Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/749824/Aegis-Capital-Corp-Announces-the-Opening-of-the-Rochester-NY-Location