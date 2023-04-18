Care Synergy Network: Care Synergy Launches Nursing Assistant Training Program - Participants Can Complete Training in Two Weeks

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2023 / The Care Synergy network of home healthcare, hospice and palliative care providers along the Front Range of Colorado is launching a Nursing Assistant Training Program.

The Program will begin on May 8, 2023, and will offer two week training programs for those seeking certification as a Certified Nurse Aide (CNA).

Training classes will be held in collaboration with The Denver Hospice, an Affiliate agency within the Care Synergy family of companies, at their hospice inpatient care center located at 8289 E. Lowry Boulevard, Denver, CO, 80230. The hands on, clinical training portions of the two-week class will be completed at Holly Heights Nursing Care Center at 6000 E. Iliff Avenue, Denver, CO, 80222.

Taught by experienced hospice and palliative care educators and RNs, the Program can be completed in only two weeks. With successful completion, participants will be prepared to take the state required examinations to receive certification as a CNA.

For more information, and to register for classes, please visit www.caresynergynetwork.org/cnatraining/ Information is also available through The Denver Hospice, www.thedenverhospice.org/cnatraining and the Colorado Visiting Nurse Association, www.vnacolorado.org/cnatraining

Because these classes are being offered by Care Synergy, those seeking employment as a CNA can be hired by The Denver Hospice or the Colorado Visiting Nurse Association, prior to receiving their CNA certification. Those hired in training roles will be paid to attend classes, receive free tuition for the two-week class and, upon successful completion and certification, will be hired as a CNA at either The Denver Hospice or Colorado VNA. Certain conditions apply to receive pay as a trainee and free tuition.

About Care Synergy: Care Synergy provides mission-support services for not-for-profit, community-based home healthcare, hospice and palliative care providers serving the Front Range of Colorado including the Colorado Visiting Nurse Association, The Denver Hospice, Pathways and Pikes Peak Hospice and Palliative Care. Care Synergy affiliate organizations operate as distinct organizations while sharing best practices and helping more Coloradoans. For more information, visit www.caresynergynetwork.org.

About the Denver Hospice: The Denver Hospice is the region's leading, largest, and most trusted not-for-profit provider of life-enhancing hospice and palliative care. The Denver Hospice can offer more expertise, more resources, and a more complete continuum of compassionate care to patients facing life-limiting illnesses and end-of-life transition. The Denver Hospice is an affiliate of the Care Synergy network and can be reached at (303) 321-2828. For more information, visit www.thedenverhospice.org

About Colorado VNA: Colorado Visiting Nurse Association (Colorado VNA) is a member of the Care Synergy Network and serves Coloradans as the state's leading home health care agency. Colorado VNA provides quality and compassionate care, ranging from preventive to recovery to palliative and end-of-life, in the home and community. For more information, visit www.vnacolorado.org

Patricia Mehnert

Vice President of Quality, Compliance and Education

Care Synergy

pmehnert@caresynergynetwork.org

(303) 329-7400

