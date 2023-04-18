London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - April 18, 2023) - On behalf of Reuters Events, I'd like to invite you to a free automotive webinar - Plugged in strategies for scaling up EV charging infrastructure.

Taking place at 10am ET on Thursday April 29, industry leading OEMS will discuss robust electrical infrastructure and charge points to meet the needs of a new generation of electric vehicles, and what must advance to meet the needs of the rapidly changing transportation sector.

Prepare for an all-electric future and sign up today

Speakers include:

Saurabh Bhatnager, Chief Information Officer , NIO USA

, Kristina Nilsson, Senior Vice President, Head of Charging Infrastructure and Solutions , Volvo Energy

, Speaker TBA, Polestar

Moderator - Carl Anthony, Managing Editor, Automoblog and AutoVision News

Discussion topics include:

Explore new technologies and innovations for fast and efficient EV charge points.

Deep dive into investment incentives in charging infrastructure, including the Inflation Reduction Act and more.

Discover new breakthroughs in charging interoperability, including network-to-charging, vehicle-grid, station-to-network, and physical charging.

Break through new business models and utilize opportunities for domestic charge point manufacturing.

Can't make the 27 April? Register anyway and we'll send you the recordings

Best wishes,

Bekki

Bekki Mistri

Global Project Director

Reuters Events

bekki.mistri@thomsonreuters.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/162849