Ribbon Communications Inc.: Ribbon Displays Agile, Open and Automated IP Optical Solutions at MPLS SD & AI Net World Congress

Flexible, high-performance offer supports service providers' need for increased network ROI

PLANO, Texas, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications technology and IP optical networking solutions to many of the world's largest service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure operators to modernize and help protect their networks today announced that it is exhibiting its advanced IP Optical solutions at MPLS SD & AI NET 2023.





"Our customers are facing network challenges every day and we look forward to demonstrating how our agile, automated and open solutions help them address these issues and maximize their networks' value and capabilities," said Sam Bucci, Chief Operating Officer from Ribbon. "We'll also be sharing the results of our participation in EANTC's annual MPLS SDN interoperability test, designed to help create a truly interoperable ecosystem that helps service providers retain operational flexibility."

Join Ribbon in Booth 311 for:

A live IP Wave demo highlighting our latest automation, IP routing and optical networking innovations.

demo highlighting our latest automation, IP routing and optical networking innovations. Our state of the art automated Muse multi-layer orchestrator, which seamlessly integrates our IP routing and performance-optimized Apollo optical networking solutions to make IP Optical convergence a reality.

multi-layer orchestrator, which seamlessly integrates our IP routing and performance-optimized Apollo optical networking solutions to make IP Optical convergence a reality. Ribbon's IP Wave rNOS , a proven network operating system that operates on our latest generation of high-performance NPT XDR routers to provide the performance, features and capabilities required for converged multiservice, multiaccess aggregation and transport.

a proven network operating system that operates on our latest generation of NPT XDR routers to provide the performance, features and capabilities required for converged multiservice, multiaccess aggregation and transport. The latest addition to our routing portfolio, the NPT 2032, a SONiC distribution-based data center switch which can be offered in disaggregated or fully integrated form.

Ribbon's David Stokes, Head of IP Solutions and IP Portfolio Marketing, will give a presentation on "Is Disaggregation Getting Real?" on April 20th. Book a meeting to discuss your network challenges and how Ribbon can help you address them here.

