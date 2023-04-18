Anzeige
WKN: 909190 | ISIN: US9884981013 | Ticker-Symbol: TGR
Tradegate
18.04.23
16:24 Uhr
125,05 Euro
-0,40
-0,32 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
YUM BRANDS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
YUM BRANDS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
125,10125,2516:33
125,00125,3516:32
ACCESSWIRE
18.04.2023 | 16:26
67 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Yum! Brands: Yum Brands' Underrepresented Franchisees Are Part of a New $50M Financing Program

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2023 / Yum! Brands

Originally published by Nation's Restaurant News on nrn.com

By Alicia Kelso

Investment firm Lafayette Square has signed an agreement with Yum Brands to lend up to $50 million to new and existing underrepresented franchisees in the restaurant company's system. The deal is part of a new financing program called Franchise Fast Start.

"This program is another step toward our goal of becoming the world's multi-brand franchisor of choice which strives to create a global franchise system as diverse as the communities we serve," Wanda Williams, head of Yum! Global Franchising, said in a statement. "Our communities and the industry benefit from diversity of ownership and thought, and Franchise Fast Start will help level the franchising playing field and break down barriers for underrepresented people to become franchise owners."

Continue reading here

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Yum! Brands on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Yum! Brands
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/yum-brands
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Yum! Brands

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/749831/Yum-Brands-Underrepresented-Franchisees-Are-Part-of-a-New-50M-Financing-Program

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.