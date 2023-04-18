Anzeige
BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, April 18

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc

LEI: LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155

Results of Annual General Meeting

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc announces that, at the Annual General Meeting held today, all 14 resolutions were duly passed on a poll.


The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting set out in the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2022, which has previously been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

The results of the poll were as follows:

Votes
For
%		Votes
Against
%		% of Available Voting Rights*Votes
Withheld
Resolution 153,920,10299.9053,5700.1028.36119,513
Resolution 253,609,17699.50267,5990.5028.31216,410
Resolution 353,587,84699.48278,4650.5228.31226,874
Resolution 453,938,66299.9055,5120.1028.3799,011
Resolution 553,711,67099.61208,4910.3928.33173,024
Resolution 653,203,39098.71695,3771.2928.32194,418
Resolution 753,824,40099.8295,8080.1828.33172,677
Resolution 853,802,28999.80109,7170.2028.33181,179
Resolution 953,754,14099.66185,2400.3428.34153,805
Resolution 1053,836,58299.80108,5850.2028.35148,018
Resolution 1153,931,84099.8956,8440.1128.37104,501
Resolution 1253,754,40299.60213,5120.4028.36125,271
Resolution 1353,126,35598.51801,0301.4928.34165,800
Resolution 1453,471,12299.06508,3050.9428.37113,758


*Available Voting Rights equals 190,298,036


18 April 2023

© 2023 PR Newswire
