BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Result of AGM

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc

LEI: LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155



Results of Annual General Meeting



BlackRock World Mining Trust plc announces that, at the Annual General Meeting held today, all 14 resolutions were duly passed on a poll.



The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting set out in the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2022, which has previously been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at:



https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism



The results of the poll were as follows:



Votes

For

% Votes

Against

% % of Available Voting Rights* Votes

Withheld Resolution 1 53,920,102 99.90 53,570 0.10 28.36 119,513 Resolution 2 53,609,176 99.50 267,599 0.50 28.31 216,410 Resolution 3 53,587,846 99.48 278,465 0.52 28.31 226,874 Resolution 4 53,938,662 99.90 55,512 0.10 28.37 99,011 Resolution 5 53,711,670 99.61 208,491 0.39 28.33 173,024 Resolution 6 53,203,390 98.71 695,377 1.29 28.32 194,418 Resolution 7 53,824,400 99.82 95,808 0.18 28.33 172,677 Resolution 8 53,802,289 99.80 109,717 0.20 28.33 181,179 Resolution 9 53,754,140 99.66 185,240 0.34 28.34 153,805 Resolution 10 53,836,582 99.80 108,585 0.20 28.35 148,018 Resolution 11 53,931,840 99.89 56,844 0.11 28.37 104,501 Resolution 12 53,754,402 99.60 213,512 0.40 28.36 125,271 Resolution 13 53,126,355 98.51 801,030 1.49 28.34 165,800 Resolution 14 53,471,122 99.06 508,305 0.94 28.37 113,758



*Available Voting Rights equals 190,298,036



18 April 2023