The European Commission is now reviewing Italy's new rules on agrivoltaics. They define which "innovative agrivoltaic systems" are entitled to the Italian government's €1.1 billion ($1.2 billion) incentive scheme for agrivoltaics.From pv magazine Italy The Italian Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security has unveiled a new incentive scheme to support innovative agrivoltaic solutions. The Italian government has submitted the new provisions to the European Commission and will now have to wait for its approval. The scheme is part of the country's National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) ...

