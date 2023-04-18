eClerx Limited Appoints Kapil Jain as CEO

LONDON, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- eClerx Limited (the "Company") announced today that Kapil Jain has been appointed CEO of the Company with effect from May 1, 2023. In his new role for the firm, Kapil will focus on driving growth, improving operational management, and investing in further capability development to serve the Company's key strategic initiatives.





Kapil has spent the past two decades at Infosys, serving the firm most recently as Executive Vice President - Global Head of Sales & Enterprise Capability for the BPM business. His experience in the IT/BPM industry spans delivery, sales, transition, marketing, alliances, and M&A - each across a wide breadth of industries, including capital markets, consumer, and retail. He has lived in many countries, including India, the US, and the UK, where he lives today. Kapil holds an MBA and an MS in Operations Research from Case Western University and a BE in Industrial Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology.

"Kapil brings world-class expertise in sales, consulting, process management, and technology transformation, as well as a track record of building large businesses, substantially strengthening our leadership team in an environment of accelerating technological change. We are highly confident he can build on the Company's portfolio of solutions and marquee clients to drive long-term growth," said Anjan Malik, Company Director.

About eClerx

eClerx Limited is a fully-owned subsidiary of eClerx Services Limited and provides business process management, automation, and analytics services to a number of Fortune 2000 enterprises, including some of the world's leading financial services, communications, retail, fashion, media & entertainment, manufacturing, travel & leisure, and technology companies. Incorporated in 2000, eClerx Services Limited is today traded on both the Bombay and National Stock Exchanges of India. The eClerx group employs over 16,500 people across Australia, Canada, Germany, India, Italy, the Netherlands, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, the UK, and the USA. For more information, visit www.eclerx.com.

