Akridata Launches Data Explorer in Azure Marketplace to Empower Visual Data Analysis

LOS ALTOS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2023 / Akridata , a software company that provides an end-to-end suite of products that support both the smart ingestion and exploration of visual data to reduce cost and complexity while accelerating business value, announced today that its flagship product, Akridata Data Explorer , is now available in the Azure Marketplace .

Azure Marketplace, a cloud-based application marketplace hosted by Microsoft Azure, is a digital storefront where users can find, try, and buy cloud-based software applications and services and other related resources such as virtual machines, APIs, data, and connectors.

"Akridata's collaboration with Microsoft is a significant milestone for our team," said Vijay Karamcheti , CEO and Co-Founder of Akridata. "By offering our Data Explorer platform to the Azure ecosystem, we are providing a new level of accessibility and ease of use for data scientists seeking to gain insights from complex data sets and accelerate the path to building production-grade AI models."

Akridata Data Explorer is a tool that allows data science teams to easily explore, search, analyze, and compare visual data to improve data sets and model training. It is the first platform designed to uniquely focus on processing visual data in the ML lifecycle. It offers features to virtually connect multiple data sources, explore visual data on unlabeled datasets, perform image-based similarity searches, view model performance from multiple lenses, and compare data across multiple sets.

"We are thrilled to have Data Explorer now available on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace," said Sanjay Pichaiah , Vice President, of Products & GTM at Akridata. "With this partnership, we are amplifying global access to a cloud-based tool that helps data scientists explore, curate and use visual data at a large scale."

This announcement comes off the heels of the official launch of Data Explorer and the expansion of its leadership team with the appointment of Chris McBride as CRO.

About Akridata

Akridata Data Explorer is the first developer-friendly workbench that curates complex images and video data to improve AI model building. Data Explorer enables data scientists to explore, search, compare, and analyze more than one million frames allowing them to reduce time spent on data selection and curation, avoid wastage in labeling spend and accelerate their path to model accuracy. Explore your data and improve your AI model building at Akridata.ai .



