Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - April 18, 2023) - Not-for-profit Road Scholar, the world leader in educational travel for older adults, announces a new collection of fully chartered shipboard learning adventures around the world: Road Scholar's "Floating Campus."

"For our Floating Campus collection, we have carefully selected mid-sized ships that are ideal for the regions where they will be sailing," says Road Scholar's Chief Program Officer, Maeve Hartney.

Participants onboard the brand-new Ocean Albatros will learn together in Iceland or Scotland. This expedition vessel with 95 staterooms and suites is one of the most environmentally friendly ships on the sea. Also joining the Floating Campus fleet is American Queen Voyages' American Countess, a paddle wheeler built in 2019 that accommodates 245 guests in 123 staterooms, and MV La Belle des Oceans, a Premium ship from Crosi Europe, which accommodates 130 passengers in 54 cabins and suites. Road Scholars onboard the American Countess will study American music history along the Mississippi River, and La Belle des Oceans passengers will explore the island of Corsica from North to South, learning about art, culture, cuisine, history and more.

"Road Scholar is a nonprofit organization with an educational mission," says Hartney, "and participants can expect to do lots of learning both onboard the ship and during field trips on land."

On each Floating Campus, participants will be joined by two full-time instructors who will share their expertise on topics that will enhance their understanding of the region they're exploring. Road Scholars will enjoy onboard lectures, unique onshore field trips, and access to the instructors throughout the journey for insightful Q&A and discussions.

Road Scholar has been offering shipboard learning adventures, or "Adventures Afloat" since 1998. What makes these programs special is that all passengers onboard the ship will be Road Scholars, and, because the ship is fully chartered, Road Scholar's expert educational program designers have more control over the atmosphere, itinerary, and activities both onboard as well as in port.

"The vision for these programs is to create a college campus for older adults on the water," Hartney says. "The special camaraderie that comes along with traveling amongst a community of other lifelong learners is what makes these Adventures Afloat particularly special."

Participants will be divided into smaller groups for classes and field trips. For each activity, participants will be able to choose between two activity levels, based on their physical ability and level of challenge. Plus, small-group activities like book club sessions will be available for additional opportunities to meet and bond with fellow Road Scholars.

These Floating Campus adventures will embark in spring and fall 2024, and all programs are currently open for enrollments. The programs take place over 11-12 days, and prices start at $5,999 per person in a double cabin. Airfare from many cities is included in the cost of the trip when participants enroll early.

See the Programs:

The Hidden Coasts of Scotland: An Expedition on the Ocean Albatros - May 2024

Discover the Wilds of Iceland Onboard the Ocean Albatros - Sep 2024

Bonjour Corsica! A Voyage on the MV La Belle des Oceans - Oct 2024

Music & the Mississippi: A River Voyage on the American Countess - Sept 2024





Road Scholar Adventure Afloat Participants



Scotland



American Countess



Learn more about Road Scholar's round-the-world learning adventures at www.roadscholar.org/floatingcampus.

About Road Scholar : Road Scholar is the nation's largest not-for-profit educational travel organization for adults - a true university of the world - offering thousands of programs in nearly 100 countries and 50 states. Road Scholar educational adventures are created by Elderhostel, the world leader in educational travel since 1975. Learn more at press.roadscholar.org.

Contact: Kelsey Knoedler Perri | (617) 521-5301, Kelsey.Perri@roadscholar.org

