The shareholders approved, among others:
Reinach, 18 April 2023 - Evolva (SIX: EVE), a pioneer in the field of natural molecules and industrial biotech, today held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Basel. Shareholders approved all proposals put forward by the Board of Directors by a large majority.
Stephan Schindler, newly elected Chairperson of Evolva, stated: "We thank our shareholders for their ongoing support and trust as expressed by their approval of all suggested agenda items by a large majority. Together with my colleagues on the Board and in close collaboration with our CEO Christian Wichert and his team, we strive to build on the solid foundation which the new leadership team has been able to lay over the past 12 months and to further accelerate the profitable growth of Evolva to deliver long-term value to our shareholders."
The shareholders approved the following proposals of the Board:
The Invitation to the AGM 2023 with all proposed agenda items is available on the company's website under this [Link]. The minutes of the AGM will be posted on the AGM page within one week [Link].
About Evolva
Evolva is a Swiss biotech company focused on the research, development and commercialization of ingredients based on nature. We have leading businesses in Flavors and Fragrances, Health Ingredients and Health Protection. Evolva's employees, half of which are women, are dedicated to make the best products that can contribute to wellness, health and sustainability. Find out more at evolva.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.
For Evolva multimedia content, please visit: evolva.com/multimedia-library.
