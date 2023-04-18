CNPC and Sinopec are working on transporting hydrogen via pipelines, while Matrix Renewables has expanded its green hydrogen partnership with Rolwind Renovables.China National Petroleum Corp. (CNPC) has transported hydrogen by blending it into a gas pipeline in Ningxia, China. "After 100 days of test operation, the overall operation of this 397-kilometer natural gas pipeline is safe and stable," said the Chinese company. The proportion of hydrogen in this natural gas pipeline has gradually reached 24%. The country is working to achieve a 20% blending throughout its entire 185,000-kilometer gas ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...