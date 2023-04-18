DJ SwissBorg Raises over EUR20M with Revolutionary Community-Centric Fundraising

Lausanne, Switzerland, Date, Chainwire In a groundbreaking move that has set new standards for fundraising, SwissBorg has demonstrated the power of community-centric approaches in raising funds, outperforming even private and institutional investors. Building upon their earlier success in raising USD50 million from 24,000 individuals during their initial coin offering (ICO) held in 2017/18, SwissBorg's Series A fundraising, which closed last Friday, has produced astonishing results. SwissBorg raised a total of 21,242,064 Swiss Francs and sold 13,651,189 shares to 16,841 investors, reaching a final valuation of approximately 200M Swiss Francs. This remarkable achievement underscores the potential of community-driven fundraising and the importance of engaging the public in the development of innovative companies. With the SwissBorg app and ecosystem, the company is well-positioned to become the leader in the European crypto market. The platform offers users an accessible and user-friendly experience, enabling them to manage their crypto assets with ease and confidence. SwissBorg is a forward-thinking company that is dedicated to advancing the Web3 ecosystem. Its platform provides users with easy access to cryptocurrency investments and decentralised finance (DeFi) opportunities, enabling them to benefit from the growth of this rapidly evolving industry. SwissBorg's unique positioning allows it to take on Web3 in a way that other companies can't. With a community-centric approach, the company is able to leverage the expertise and enthusiasm of its users to drive innovation and growth. At the same time, its focus on transparency and security ensures that investors can feel confident in their investments, even in a highly volatile market. Well-positioned to become a leader in the Web3 space, SwissBorg's successful Series A fundraising is just the beginning of what promises to be an exciting journey. With its commitment to innovation, transparency, and community, SwissBorg is poised to significantly impact the future of finance. The Lausanne-based company expresses its heartfelt gratitude to the community for their unwavering support and trust throughout the Series A fundraising. Their belief in SwissBorg's vision has enabled the company to surpass expectations, break records, and set new benchmarks for future fundraisers as investors in SwissBorg, the community's confidence in the company has solidified its potential for growth and industry leadership. SwissBorg's leadership highlights the importance of community support, reinterpreting the classic saying, "Fortune favours those with many friends." Bolstered by their devoted community, SwissBorg is well-positioned for a promising future. About SwissBorg SwissBorg is headquartered in Switzerland, holds a Virtual Asset Service Provider licence regulated by the FIU in Estonia, and is registered as a PSAN with France's AMF. The SwissBorg app allows over 700k verified users to manage their wealth, with an exchange aggregator to provide users with the best exchange prices and liquidity, the ability to invest in themed crypto bundles, and opportunities for users to access a yield on their crypto assets. Click here to learn more about SwissBorg and its mission. Contact Chief Partnership Officer Alex Fazel SwissBorg alex@swissborg.com

