18.04.2023 | 17:46
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of Modern Ekonomi Sverige Holding AB (publ) from Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden (224/23)

Modern Ekonomi Sverige Holding AB (publ) has applied for its shares to be
delisted from Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the
shares in Modern Ekonomi Sverige Holding AB (publ) from Nasdaq First North
Growth Market Sweden. 

Short name:   ME     
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0005991601
----------------------------
Order book ID: 37031    
----------------------------

The last day of trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden will be May
2, 2023. 

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact
Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
