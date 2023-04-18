Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Modern Ekonomi Sverige Holding AB (publ) is updated (225/23)

On January 17, 2023, the shares in Modern Ekonomi Sverige Holding AB (publ) (the "Company") were given observation status on the grounds that the Company had disclosed its intention to apply for delisting of its shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Today, April 18, 2023, the Company issued a press release with information that the Company had decided to apply for delisting of its shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has also received such an application from the Company. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer's shares may be given observation status if the issuer has applied to have the shares removed from trading. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the observation status for the shares in Modern Ekonomi Sverige Holding AB (publ) (ME, ISIN code SE0005991601, order book ID 37031). For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB