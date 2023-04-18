FirstCarbon Solutions: FCS and Cameron-Cole Share PFAS Expertise at AEP CA State Conference

Environmental firms team up to discuss pending regulations, remediation strategies, risk management, and more.

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2023 / Environmental experts from Cameron-Cole and FirstCarbon Solutions (FCS), both ADEC Innovations companies, will share first-hand experience regarding per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) at the Association of Environmental Professionals (AEP) CA State Conference April 23-26 in Lake Tahoe, CA.

PFAS-often called "forever chemicals" due to how slowly they break down over time-are increasingly found in the air, soil, and water. The most recent studies on human health effects have led the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to propose PFAS standards for drinking water that are especially stringent at the parts per trillion level.

Cameron-Cole and FCS's panel discussion, PFAS: How to Navigate this 21st Century Challenge, will be held Tuesday, April 25 and will discuss the history and future of PFAS, including new regulatory standards and associated liability under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act (CERCLA). Additionally, panelists will discuss the risk management processes, remediation strategies, and potential funding sources to support organizations facing PFAS risk and regulatory challenges.

"With the latest EPA ruling, regulators will soon require greater PFAS testing frequency in drinking water, wastewater, stormwater, soil, and groundwater sites," says Liza Debies, FCS Environmental Services Project Manager and panel moderator. "It's critical to understand this rapidly evolving landscape, and this panel will provide resources intended to help our audience to make better-informed decisions."

Joining Debies on the panel will be Mike Stephenson, Principal Scientist and Western Regional Manager for Cameron-Cole; Rob Fagerness, Senior Engineer with FCS; and Brian Myller, President and Chief Hydrogeologist of ADEC Innovations Professional Services.

###

About FirstCarbon Solutions

With more than 39 years of experience, FirstCarbon Solutions (FCS), an ADEC Innovation, is a leading provider of environmental, sustainability, and compliance solutions, delivering fully integrated consulting, software, and data management services. With six offices throughout Northern and Southern California and 12 across the US, FCS provides excellent localized service, accurate research, thoughtful recommendations, and innovative solutions for the mutual success of their clients and their practice, assisting cities and counties in achieving the delicate balance between development and environmental protection.

About Cameron-Cole

Cameron-Cole, an ADEC Innovation, is a U.S.-based consulting firm that brings decades of successful experience as a full-service environmental compliance, assessment, remediation, and greenhouse gas management services consultant. Established in 2001 as an independent environmental services firm, Cameron-Cole is committed to conducting its business responsibilities consistent with the highest levels of performance expected by clients, employees, and shareholders. Cameron-Cole is committed to delivering services and solutions that are a product of collaboration between appropriate resources and expertise within the firm, including solutions that recognize the social, economic, and environmental implications of each project.

About ADEC Innovations

ADEC Innovations drives organizational value and impact by designing, developing, and delivering services and solutions in sustainable development. Since 1996, ADEC Innovations has advanced sustainable practices around the world and helped organizations grow and operate responsibly. Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland with a network of 4,000 employees and regional operations across 20 countries, ADEC Innovations' broad portfolio of businesses offers solutions that span Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Professional Services; Workforce Solutions, including Healthcare and Knowledge Management Services; and Enterprise Technology Data and Software as a Service (DAAS/SAAS). ADEC Innovations works with governments, coalitions, and businesses to help organizations meet their evolving needs and drive performance in a world where sustainability matters.

Please direct all media inquiries to: media@adec-innovations.com

Contact Information

Jacki Fricke

Associate Director of Marketing

media@adec-innovations.com



SOURCE: ADEC Innovations

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/748234/FCS-and-Cameron-Cole-Share-PFAS-Expertise-at-AEP-CA-State-Conference