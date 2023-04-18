LONDON, GREAT BRITAIN / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2023 / Physitrack (STO:PTRK) Physitrack PLC has adjusted its previously communicated financial calendar for 2023. The date for publication of the Q1 interim report has been changed from 16 May 2023 to 2 May 2023.

Updated financial calendar

2 May 2023 - Interim report Q1 (1 Jan 2023 - 31 March 2023) - new date

3 May 2023 - Annual General Meeting

15 August 2023 - Interim report Q2 (1 Jan 2023 - 30 June 2023)

14 November 2023 - Interim report Q3 (1 Jan 2023 - 30 Sep 2023)

29 February 2024 - Year-end-report (1 Jan 2023 - 31 Dec 2023)

The updated financial calendar is also available on the company's website: https://www.physitrackgroup.com/

Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:

Adam Nilsson, investor and media contact, Physitrack:

+46 (0) 707 46 44 21

ir@physitrack.com

media@physitrack.com

About Physitrack

Physitrack PLC, founded in 2012, is a global digital healthcare provider, focused on the B2B wellness and virtual-first care markets. With staff on four continents, customers in 17 time zones, and end users in 187 countries, Physitrack is a truly global company.

The company has two business lines:

1. Lifecare - SaaS platform tailored mainly to physiotherapy and musculoskeletal care, enabling practitioners to deliver clinical home exercises, education prescription, outcomes tracking, triaging and Telehealth.

2. Wellness - SaaS platform for Employee Wellness and care powered by a combination of world-leading technology and wellness professionals based in the United Kingdom, Germany and the Nordics.

Physitrack PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom, and listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (PTRK).

Visit us at https://www.physitrackgroup.com/

Attachments

Physitrack PLC adjusts its financial calendar - earlier publication of Q1 interim report 2023

SOURCE: Physitrack

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/749867/Physitrack-PLC-Adjusts-its-Financial-Calendar--Earlier-Publication-of-Q1-Interim-Report-2023