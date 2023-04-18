DJ Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Rights and Issues Investment Trust plc (the "Company")

LEI: 2138002AWAM93Z6BP574

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 18 April 2023 it purchased for cancellation 6,047 Ordinary Shares of GBP0.25 each at a price of GBP19.70 per share.

Following the above transaction, the total number of Ordinary Shares in issue is 5,962,614. There are no shares held in treasury. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company.

Enquiries:

Maitland Administration Services Limited

01245 398950

ISIN: GB0007392078

April 18, 2023 11:59 ET (15:59 GMT)