Match Chain, a layer1 social graph with Cosmos-level interoperability, is pleased to announce the launch of its highly-anticipated testnet with a decentralized exchange (DEX) and a Bridge. This is a major milestone for Match, and an important step towards the growth and development of its blockchain ecosystem.

The DEX will allow users to trade a variety of cryptocurrencies directly on the blockchain, with no intermediaries or central authorities involved. This will provide a secure and efficient way for users to exchange their assets, and will enhance the liquidity and accessibility of the Match Chain.

The bridge offers a simple, contemporary, and secure means of transferring assets across various networks. Acting as a connection between EVM-based blockchains such as Ethereum, Polygon, and Binance Smart Chain, and Match, it seeks to encompass Layer 2 solutions like Arbitrum and Optimism, as well as facilitate NFT transfers in the upcoming future.

Both the DEX and the bridge are key components of Match's vision to create a comprehensive and robust blockchain ecosystem that offers a wide range of services and features to its users. By integrating these tools on its testnet, Match is taking a significant step towards achieving this goal.

The integration of the DEX and bridge has been made possible by the hard work and dedication of the Match team, their collaborator as well as the support and contributions of the wider blockchain community. Match would like to express its gratitude to all those who have been involved in this project, and looks forward to continuing to work together to build a decentralized, connected future.

FiLDA, a cutting-edge lending/borrowing protocol, will explore further with Match to leverage the innovative technology of the Match Chain to provide a streamlined and secure lending and borrowing experience to the users. The platform is set to provide a safe and secure environment with fast transactions and low fees. With this bold step in sight, Match is confident in its ability to drive innovation and growth, and to deliver tangible value to its users.

