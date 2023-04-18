Jiffy Junk to Help Restore Forests of Great Need in Georgia

Jiffy Junk to plant 5,000 trees in Georgia in honor of Earth Day and its sustainability mission.

WEST BABYLON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2023 / Jiffy Junk, the nation's leading sustainable and environmentally friendly junk removal service, has committed to planting 5,000 trees in the year of 2023 with its newest partner, the Arbor Day Foundation, the company announced.

In central Georgia, reforestation efforts are critical to helping restore the state's forest canopy. For decades, much of Georgia's forestland has become fragmented, developed, and converted into other land uses. With a focus on restoring these vital ecosystems, this project will work alongside private landowners to support planting efforts that utilize a diverse blend of native tree species. These trees will serve as important habitat to threatened and keystone wildlife species throughout the region, including the red-cockaded woodpecker, indigo snake, and gopher tortoise.

"Fighting climate change is something we are committed to do in every sense of the word," said Jiffy Junk CEO and Managing Partner Adam Butler. "It's exactly why we started the company in the first place - to provide services that were also environmentally friendly and helpful instead of harmful to the health of the ecosystem and our communities."

In addition to improving Georgia wildlife habitat, this project will also help improve local air and water quality, increase climate resiliency within the region, and return the area back to its natural landscape. Thanks to over a million members, supporters, and partners like Jiffy Junk, the Arbor Day Foundation has worked to plant nearly 500 million trees in forests and communities of need around the world.

Jiffy Junk's junk collection and hauling business was started in 2014, originally serving Suffolk County and Nassau County on Long Island, New York, and since expanding into a multi-state operation. Jiffy Junk's professional staff helps with the removal of unwanted items that are either donated or recycled on your behalf. We also can provide labor-only services. We remove all kinds of junk, including construction debris, appliances, furniture and carpet removal. We then haul it away, recycling or donating items that can be reused. We leave behind a broom-clean area for you. We call this our White Glove Treatment. Our staff is professional, helpful in situations including foreclosures, estate clean-outs, hoarding situations and office moves.

Founded in 1972, the Arbor Day Foundation is the world's largest membership nonprofit organization dedicated to planting trees. With a focus in communities and forests of greatest need, the Foundation - alongside its more than 1 million members, supporters and valued partners - has helped to plant nearly 500 million trees in more than 50 countries. Guided by its mission to inspire people to plant, nurture and celebrate trees, the Arbor Day Foundation is committed to unlocking the power of trees to help solve critical issues facing people and the planet. Learn more about the impact of the Arbor Day Foundation at arborday.org.

