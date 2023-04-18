Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: Qatar Data Center Market to Reach $418 Million by 2028, Development of Smart Cities in Collaboration with the US Triggers the Market Growth - Arizton

CHICAGO, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the Qatar data center market will grow at a CAGR of 8% from 2022-2028.





Qatar is one of the emerging data center markets. During the FIFA World Cup 2022, the country saw the adoption of advanced technologies such as AI, virtual reality, and big data. Quantum Switch has also announced its entry into the market. Telecom operators such as Vodafone Qatar played an important role in connectivity by building landing stations for Gulf Bridge International (GBI) fiber optic submarine cable in Qatar.

As per the Arab Monetary Fund (AMF), Qatar has been ranked first in the region in terms of deployment of fixed fiber networks. The telecommunication market in Qatar is likely to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period, leading to increased demand for edge data centers.

Microsoft was the major investor in 2022. It launched a cloud data center region. The company collaborated with MEEZA to offer its cloud services in Qatar. The investment by Microsoft is likely to attract data center investments.

Qatar Data Center Market Report Scope

Report Scope Details Market Size (2028) USD 418.5 Million Market Size (Area) 182 thousand sq. Feet (2028) Market Size (Power Capacity) 35 MW (2028) CAGR Investment (2022-2028) 8 % Historic Year 2021-2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Market Dynamics IoT and Big Data Fueling Data Center Investments

Cloud Adoption Driving Data Center Investments

Rise of Renewable Energy in Qatar

Adoption of AI & ML Increasing Data Center Investments

Key Highlights

Qatar's growing digital economy drives the demand for data centers. Qatar will become a significant market for data centers due to the growth of smart cities. The growth of smart cities influences investments in data centers.

growing digital economy drives the demand for data centers. will become a significant market for data centers due to the growth of smart cities. The growth of smart cities influences investments in data centers. Qatar is investing in developing smart cities in collaboration with the US. For instance, Qatar promoted a smart city initiative called Qatar Free Zone.

is investing in developing smart cities in collaboration with the US. For instance, promoted a smart city initiative called Qatar Free Zone. The Qatar data center market is dominated by greenfield construction and is also witnessing the development of on-premises modular data center construction.

data center market is dominated by greenfield construction and is also witnessing the development of on-premises modular data center construction. In July 2022 , Advanced Business Computing (ABC) Qatar declared it became the first Google partner and was rewarded for its Data Archival Expertise after meeting Google's requirements.

, Advanced Business Computing (ABC) declared it became the first Google partner and was rewarded for its Data Archival Expertise after meeting Google's requirements. In October 2022 , QatarEnergy, a state-owned petroleum company, announced that it acquired a 49% stake in Siraj Energy. The deal will boost the total solar power capacity.

, QatarEnergy, a state-owned petroleum company, announced that it acquired a 49% stake in Siraj Energy. The deal will boost the total solar power capacity. In 2022, Artificial Intelligence (AI) was deployed in the FIFA tournament to facilitate effective Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) operations. AI was also used to create World Cup outfits for football players. An AI-powered camera was also used, as declared by FIFA.

Why Should You Buy This Research?

Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and Qatar colocation market revenue.

colocation market revenue. An assessment of the data center investment in Qatar by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators. Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.

A detailed study of the existing Qatar data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.

data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period. Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Qatar

Facilities Covered (Existing): 10



Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 03



Coverage: 1 City



Existing vs. Upcoming (Area)



Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in Qatar

Market Revenue & Forecast (2022-2028)



Retail Colocation Pricing



Wholesale Colocation Pricing

The Qatar market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast. A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the industry.

The report includes the investment in the following areas:

IT Infrastructure

Servers



Storage Systems



Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems



Generators



Switches & Switchgears



PDUs



Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems



Rack Cabinets



Other Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction

Core & Shell Development



Installation & Commissioning Services



Engineering & Building Design



Fire Detection & Suppression Systems



Physical Security



Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II



Tier III



Tier IV

Major Vendors

IT Infrastructure Providers

Atos

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Huawei

IBM

Lenovo

NetApp

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

Al-Balagh

Condor Builders

Elite Prime Electromechanical Services

EGEC Qatar for Engineering Consultations

Galfar Al Misnad Engineering & Contracting

Medgulf Construction

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Alfa Laval

Canovate

Cummins

Eaton

Grundfos

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Schneider Electric

STULZ

Siemens

Vertiv

Data Center Investors

MEEZA

Ooredoo

New Entrants

Gulf Data Hub

Quantum Switch

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Existing & Upcoming Third-Party Data Centers in the Qatar

• Historical Market Scenario

• 10+ Unique Data Center Properties

• Data Center IT Load Capacity

• Data Center White Floor Area

• Existing Vs Upcoming Data Center Capacity by Cities

• Cities Covered

o Doha and others

• List of Upcoming Data Center Facilities

Chapter 2: Investment Opportunities in Qatar

• Microeconomic and Macroeconomic factors of the Qatar Market

• Investment Opportunities in the Qatar

• Investment by Area

• Investment by Power Capacity

Chapter 3: Data Center Colocation Market in Qatar

• Colocation Services Market in the Qatar

• Retail vs Wholesale Data Center Colocation

• Colocation Pricing (Quarter Rack, Half Rack, Full Rack) & Add-ons

Chapter 4: Market Dynamics

• Market Drivers

• Market Trends

• Market Restraints

Chapter 5: Market Segmentation

• IT Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

• Electrical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

• Mechanical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

• General Construction Services: Market Size & Forecast

Chapter 6: Tier Standard Investment

• Tier I & II

• Tier III

• Tier IV

Chapter 7: Geography

• Doha

Chapter 8: Key Market Participants

• IT Infrastructure Providers

• Construction Contractors

• Support Infrastructure Providers

• Data Center Investors

• New Entrants

Chapter 9: Appendix

• Market Derivation

• Quantitative Summary

