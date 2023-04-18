CEEK VR Inc.: Playing For Change Foundation Honors Maluma at Their 2023 Impact Awards Gala with Surprise Announcement

Evening Celebration Includes After-Party Live DJ Performance by funk legend George Clinton with Charlie Soul Clap

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2023 / On Saturday, April 29, 2023 starting at 6:30 p.m. EST, Playing For Change Foundation (PFCF) presents the 2023 Impact Awards Gala honoring global superstar Maluma for his philanthropic impact with his foundation, El Arte de los Sueños. The gala will be held at The Sacred Space Miami with featured musical performances by funk legend George Clinton with a live DJ set backed by Charlie Soul Clap, and other inspiring artists. The event is co-chaired by PFCF Founder & Board Chairwoman Whitney Kroenke Silverstein, and board member, Archie Drury. The 2023 Impact Awards Gala is presented and streamed by CEEK Metaverse. Proceeds from the fundraiser support the foundation and its mission to bring music and arts education to youth worldwide while implementing music as a tool for social change.

The evening celebration will take guests on a musical journey around the globe to destinations where PFCF's programming is being implemented. Various inspired performances will dazzle guests throughout the night with themed cultural renditions and live performances. A cocktail reception, glamorous red carpet, grand dinner, after-party, and surprise announcement will all be complimented by a silent auction. Celebrating music as the language we all speak; the gala will escort guests to different parts of the world with inspired décor and entertainment.

"Announcing Maluma as the recipient of this year's Playing For Change Foundation 2023 Impact Award celebrates his contribution to the long-term success and development of future musical artists - nurturing their passion and creativity starting at a young age," said Kroenke Silverstein. "Through the work of his foundation El Arte de los Sueños, he shares our mission in using music to help kids around the world heal and rise through their own culture and address the social issues they are facing."

"It's incredible to see an organization like Playing For Change Foundation that's helping kids in need around the globe to rise up to their own culture and find the real future for their community," said George Clinton.

Founded in 2007, PFCF grew out of a common belief that music has the power to connect people regardless of their differences while creating positive and wide-reaching social impact through music and arts education. Its efforts engage marginalized youth in diverse communities around the world. Although its programs are generally located in low income communities, these areas are home to great cultural wealth which is utilized to create educational and social opportunities. PFCF currently operates 50 music programs in 17 countries, and has positively impacted more than 40,000 lives, including more than 3,000 youth each week through regular programming.

The 2023 Impact Awards prestigious host committee includes Karen Korponai; Denise and Sandy Kory; Ann Kroenke; Archie Drury and Karolina Kurkova; Ronnie Madra; Mark Mutchnik; Arturo Nuñez; James Provencher; Alex, Cristina, Johnny and Mayra Ruiz; John G. Shedd IV and Mike Lundberg; Pamela Silva; Whitney Kroenke Silverstein and Nick Silverstein; Josh Taekman; Louis Upkins; Ana and Sean Wolfington; and Erica and Lior Zohar.

This year's partners include CEEK VR, El Arte de los Sueños, Braman Miami, and Una Vodka.

"We are excited to partner with Playing for Change Foundation for a second year. We look forward to the fans of the honorees as well as the global superstars supporting PFCF in sharing this special event through VIP Access NFT's via the CEEK Metaverse. Fans will be able to enjoy this year and last year's Awards show and performances featuring Luis Fonsi, Ceelo, Paul Abdul, Mau Y Ricki, Manuel Turizo, Dav and more," states Mary Spio, Founder and CEO of CEEK Metaverse.

To learn more about the 2023 Impact Awards and to purchase tickets, visit PlayingForChange.org/Impact.

About Playing For Change Foundation

For 15 years, Playing For Change Foundation (PFCF) has helped youth rise up through their own culture using music education to create social and economic change in areas that are economically poor, but culturally extremely wealthy. With 50+ locations across 15 countries and growing, the positive impact of PFCF on youth, families, and communities in need is truly extraordinary. For more information, visit PlayingForChange.org, email info@playingforchange.org, or follow @PlayingForChangeFoundation on Instagram and Facebook.

About CEEK

CEEK is a celebrity Metaverse that empowers music artists to create NFT's, live events, Avatars, digital merch, venues, art, and social games that traverse multiple virtual worlds. CEEK VR pioneered virtual reality concerts with the mission of making VR experiences universally accessible and enjoyable. An award-winning distributor of blockchain authenticated digital media and celebrity merchandise. CEEK Smart VR Tokens allow Ceekers (CEEK community members) ability to access authenticated content and celebrity merchandise with transparent content rights reporting and automatic publisher payments via smart contracts. The CEEK metaverse simulates the communal experience of attending a live concert, attending a sporting event, and other 'money can't buy' exclusive experiences with friends anywhere at any time. For more information, visit CEEK.com or email keren@ceek.com.

