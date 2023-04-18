Anzeige
Dienstag, 18.04.2023

Millicom International Cellular S.A.: Millicom (Tigo) notice of first quarter 2023 results and video conference

Millicom (Tigo) notice of first quarter 2023 results and video conference

Luxembourg, April 18, 2023 - Millicomexpects to announce its first quarter 2023 results on April 27, 2023 via a press release.

Millicom is planning to host a video conference for the global financial community on April 27, 2023 at 14:00 (Stockholm) / 13:00 (London) / 08:00 (Miami).

Registration for the interactive event is required at the following link. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing details about joining the video conference. Participants who wish to ask a question during the live event must notify the Investor Relations team via email to investors@millicom.comafter the start of the event.

Participants may also join the conference in listen-only mode by dialing any of the following numbers and entering the Webinar ID: 848 0381 6933:

US: +1 929 205 6099 Sweden: +46 850 539 728

UK: +44 330 088 5830 Luxembourg: +352 342 080 9265

Additional international numbers are available at the following link. Accompanying slides and a replay of the event will be available on the Millicom investors website.

For further information, please contact:

Press:
Sofía Corral, Communications Director
press@millicom.com (mailto:press@millicom.com)		Investors:
Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations
Sarah Inmon, Director Investor Relations
investors@millicom.com (mailto:investors@millicom.com)

About Millicom

Millicom. Connect with Millicom on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.


Attachment

  • Notice of Q1 2023 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e3d573ed-7553-458f-ac80-39d6ae0554a0)

