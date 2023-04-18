Southwire Atlanta Office Achieves Fitwel and LEED Silver Certification

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2023 / Southwire is pleased to announce that its new Atlanta office has officially achieved Fitwel and LEED Silver certifications - two of the nation's leading standards recognizing sustainable building practices that are designed to optimize environmental stewardship and support health.

Southwire's new office at The Battery Atlanta was designed with the organization's long-held commitment to sustainability as a primary focus. Many of the features included in the state-of-the-art facility were specifically implemented to advance the company's Growing Green and Living Well initiatives.

"Our goal for our Atlanta community office was to bring our people together in a space that encourages collaboration and supports a best-in-class workforce. The pursuit of LEED and Fitwel designations aligned perfectly with these objectives," said Christy Wright, senior vice president of corporate finance. "With these designations, Southwire continues to live up to its sustainability commitments to team members and the communities in which we reside."

LEED, developed by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC), is the most widely used green building rating system in the world. Through design, construction and operation practices that improve environmental and human health, LEED-certified buildings are helping to make the world more sustainable.

Southwire achieved LEED Silver certification for implementing practical and measurable strategies and solutions in areas like sustainable site development, water savings, energy efficiency, materials selection and indoor environmental quality.

"The work of innovative building projects, like Southwire's Atlanta Office, is a fundamental driving force in transforming the way our buildings are built, designed and operated," said Peter Templeton, president and CEO of USGBC. "Buildings that achieve LEED certification are lowering carbon emissions, reducing operating costs and conserving resources while prioritizing sustainable practices and human health."

Fitwel is the world's leading certification system for buildings and communities that optimize projects to support health. Fitwel is implementing a vision for a healthier future where all buildings and communities are enhanced to strengthen the health, well-being and workspace for all team members. employees.

"With more and more employees returning to the office, it is more important than ever to invest in healthy building strategies," said Joanna Frank, CEO of Fitwel's Center for Active Design. "Southwire's achievement in gaining a Fitwel certification demonstrates its alignment with the best science available and demonstrates an unwavering commitment to the health and well-being of its team members."

Some of the features that helped Southwire achieve these certifications include low volatile organic compounds (VOC) and low-emitting finishes, which are developed for healthier indoor air quality. In addition to these features, the facility also utilizes low-flow faucets and fixtures, contributing to more than 35 percent water use savings, which is projected to conserve nearly 43,000 gallons of water per year.

The office lighting system is specially designed by Southwire partner, Sinclair Digital Services, to utilize energy efficient Power over Ethernet, or PoE, capable of adjusting brightness based on the amount of natural light available, achieving significant energy savings. These benefits are a result of PoE technology's simultaneous data and power flow and its leveraging of twisted pair Ethernet cabling. Team members working in the office at The Battery Atlanta can enjoy using adjustable height desks, adjustable monitor arms and ergonomic chairs along with a variety of meeting spaces that are designed to accommodate flexible work style options.

"We are proud to have earned both LEED Silver and Fitwel certifications at our new Atlanta office, and we hope to see it serve as inspiration for further innovation across our footprint at Southwire," said Amy Hou, sustainability manager. "Incorporating features like abundant natural daylight, healthy food options and wellness spaces contributes to our goal of building a healthy, inclusive work environment for our team members, which is a core aspect of our sustainability strategy."

To learn more about Southwire's commitment to sustainability, visit www.southwire.com/sustainability. For more Southwire news, visit www.southwire.com/newsroom.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Southwire on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Southwire

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/southwire

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Southwire

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/749950/Southwire-Atlanta-Office-Achieves-Fitwel-and-LEED-Silver-Certification