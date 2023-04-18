Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: Hair Serum the Future of Hair Care Market; Hair Serum Market is Set to Reach $2.20 Bn by 2028 - Arizton

CHICAGO, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the hair serum market will grow at a CAGR of 8.62% from 2022-2028.
Several new natural ingredients have been incorporated into hair serums to fulfill the demand for 100% natural hair care products in recent years. The rise in concerns about natural hair care solutions among the adult and elderly populations has accelerated the demand for organic, natural, or herbal hair serums. Additionally, there has been a surge in demand for products that restore hair growth in recent years. Some serums are formulated for scalp care and contain potent actives to treat specific scalp issues.
The rise in the sales of hair serums through various distribution channels and the high demand for hair care products have offered tremendous growth opportunities to vendors in the market. The increasing penetration of e-commerce channels and easy consumer access to hair serums drive market growth. Significant potential factors offer high market growth opportunities in developed and developing countries. The market is expected to witness continuous growth in the upcoming years.
Several players have invested in digital marketing campaigns to promote their hair serum solutions through social media platforms. Such initiatives have accelerated the sales of hair serums and fueled the market growth. Thus, social and digital marketing initiatives through social media platforms will positively impact consumers and sellers due to better customer engagement and opportunities to increase brand awareness and sales.
Hair Serum Market Report Scope
Report Scope
Details
Market Size (2028)
USD 2.20 Billion
Market Size (2022)
USD 1.34 Billion
CAGR (2022-2028)
8.62 %
Base Year
2022
Forecast Year
2023-2028
Market Segmentation
Ingredients, Gender, Application, Distribution Channels, and Geography
Geographics Analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
Countries Covered
China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Germany, France, Spain, the UK, Italy, the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa
Largest Market
APAC
Market Dynamics
APAC Hair Serum Market to Grow at a CAGR of 9.81% During 2022-2028
APAC is a rapidly growing market for hair serums due to the rise in preference for hair care solutions among Gen-Z and the young adult populations, indicating significant revenue growth opportunities for vendors. Several global and regional market players are actively engaged in consumer engagement initiatives. The regional market offers tremendous growth opportunities to the vendors of hair serums due to the presence of a significantly large potential consumer base, the rise in expenditure on hair care and personal care products, and the high penetration of online platforms.
The presence of several market players in APAC is expected to accelerate market growth. L'Oréal Group, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Bajaj Consumer Care, and Kao Corporation have high market penetration in the region. These companies pursue several business strategies that help them to expand their market share in the region. Around 32.3% of the overall sales of L'Oréal Group are in the APAC region.
Growing Preference for Herbal Hair Serums
Herbal hair care serums are formulated using natural ingredients that have gained massive acceptance among all customer segments worldwide. Factors such as the rise in access to herbal hair serum products and the high consumer awareness about the side effects of products formulated with conventional ingredients have propelled the demand for herbal hair serums. Furthermore, the demand for new herbal hair serums has facilitated the entry of new players with herbal hair serums. Most of these vendors focus on promotional activities to change the market landscape and tap into lucrative growth opportunities.
Focus on Social Media Influence Marketing
In recent years, the proliferation of social media platforms has encouraged more young adults to use hair serums for hair care and styling. The younger generations have become increasingly prone to extreme hair loss issues due to lifestyle changes, a rise in fatigue due to overworking, high intake of junk foods, and the surge in the prevalence of anxiety disorders. Using different hairstyles and coloring methods has contributed to the rise in the prevalence of scalp issues and impacted hair health. Additionally, the promotional activities by the market players, such as celebrity endorsements and social media influencer marketing initiatives, have propelled the demand for hair serums among the younger demographic cohorts. Several players have invested in digital marketing campaigns to promote their hair serum solutions through social media platforms. Such initiatives have accelerated the sales of hair serums and fueled the market growth.
Key Company Profiles
- Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
- Kao Corporation
- L'oréal Group
- Unilever
- Amka Products
- Avon
- Anveya
- Bajaj Consumer Care
- Dabur
- DIVI OFFICIALS
- GIOVANNI COSMETICS
- Honasa Consumer
- HERSTYLER
- Hims & Hers Health, Inc.
- John Paul Mitchell System
- Jstor House of Cosmetics
- Kaya
- Lass Naturals
- Marico
- Olaplex
- Pink Root
- PURA D'OR
- Revlon
- Redken
- Wella Company
Market Segmentation
Ingredients
- Conventional
- Organic
Gender
- Women
- Men
Application
- Treatment
- Aesthetic
Distribution Channels
- Offline
- Online
Geography
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- The UK
- Italy
- North America
- The US
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
