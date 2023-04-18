Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: Hair Serum the Future of Hair Care Market; Hair Serum Market is Set to Reach $2.20 Bn by 2028 - Arizton

CHICAGO, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the hair serum market will grow at a CAGR of 8.62% from 2022-2028.





To Know More, Download the Free Sample Report: https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/3780

BROWSE IN-DEPTH TOC ON THE HAIR SERUM MARKET??????

117 - Tables???????

118 - Charts???????

276 - Pages??

Several new natural ingredients have been incorporated into hair serums to fulfill the demand for 100% natural hair care products in recent years. The rise in concerns about natural hair care solutions among the adult and elderly populations has accelerated the demand for organic, natural, or herbal hair serums. Additionally, there has been a surge in demand for products that restore hair growth in recent years. Some serums are formulated for scalp care and contain potent actives to treat specific scalp issues.

The rise in the sales of hair serums through various distribution channels and the high demand for hair care products have offered tremendous growth opportunities to vendors in the market. The increasing penetration of e-commerce channels and easy consumer access to hair serums drive market growth. Significant potential factors offer high market growth opportunities in developed and developing countries. The market is expected to witness continuous growth in the upcoming years.

Several players have invested in digital marketing campaigns to promote their hair serum solutions through social media platforms. Such initiatives have accelerated the sales of hair serums and fueled the market growth. Thus, social and digital marketing initiatives through social media platforms will positively impact consumers and sellers due to better customer engagement and opportunities to increase brand awareness and sales.

Hair Serum Market Report Scope

Report Scope Details Market Size (2028) USD 2.20 Billion Market Size (2022) USD 1.34 Billion CAGR (2022-2028) 8.62 % Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Market Segmentation Ingredients, Gender, Application, Distribution Channels, and Geography Geographics Analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Countries Covered China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Germany, France, Spain, the UK, Italy, the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa Largest Market APAC Market Dynamics Increasing Targeting Population with Hair Issues

E-commerce Increasing the Access to the Hair Serum Industry

Increasing Expenditure on Hair Care

Looking for More Information? Download the Free Sample Report: https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/3780

APAC Hair Serum Market to Grow at a CAGR of 9.81% During 2022-2028

APAC is a rapidly growing market for hair serums due to the rise in preference for hair care solutions among Gen-Z and the young adult populations, indicating significant revenue growth opportunities for vendors. Several global and regional market players are actively engaged in consumer engagement initiatives. The regional market offers tremendous growth opportunities to the vendors of hair serums due to the presence of a significantly large potential consumer base, the rise in expenditure on hair care and personal care products, and the high penetration of online platforms.

The presence of several market players in APAC is expected to accelerate market growth. L'Oréal Group, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Bajaj Consumer Care, and Kao Corporation have high market penetration in the region. These companies pursue several business strategies that help them to expand their market share in the region. Around 32.3% of the overall sales of L'Oréal Group are in the APAC region.

Customize Your Report Now:???

If our report does not include the information you are searching for, you may contact us to have a report tailored to your specific business needs https://www.arizton.com/customize-report/3780

Growing Preference for Herbal Hair Serums

Herbal hair care serums are formulated using natural ingredients that have gained massive acceptance among all customer segments worldwide. Factors such as the rise in access to herbal hair serum products and the high consumer awareness about the side effects of products formulated with conventional ingredients have propelled the demand for herbal hair serums. Furthermore, the demand for new herbal hair serums has facilitated the entry of new players with herbal hair serums. Most of these vendors focus on promotional activities to change the market landscape and tap into lucrative growth opportunities.

Focus on Social Media Influence Marketing

In recent years, the proliferation of social media platforms has encouraged more young adults to use hair serums for hair care and styling. The younger generations have become increasingly prone to extreme hair loss issues due to lifestyle changes, a rise in fatigue due to overworking, high intake of junk foods, and the surge in the prevalence of anxiety disorders. Using different hairstyles and coloring methods has contributed to the rise in the prevalence of scalp issues and impacted hair health. Additionally, the promotional activities by the market players, such as celebrity endorsements and social media influencer marketing initiatives, have propelled the demand for hair serums among the younger demographic cohorts. Several players have invested in digital marketing campaigns to promote their hair serum solutions through social media platforms. Such initiatives have accelerated the sales of hair serums and fueled the market growth.

Key Company Profiles

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Kao Corporation

L'oréal Group

Unilever

Amka Products

Avon

Anveya

Bajaj Consumer Care

Dabur

DIVI OFFICIALS

GIOVANNI COSMETICS

Honasa Consumer

HERSTYLER

Hims & Hers Health, Inc.

John Paul Mitchell System

Jstor House of Cosmetics

Kaya

Lass Naturals

Marico

Olaplex

Pink Root

PURA D'OR

Revlon

Redken

Wella Company

Market Segmentation

Ingredients

Conventional

Organic

Gender

Women

Men

Application

Treatment

Aesthetic

Distribution Channels

Offline

Online

Geography

APAC

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia

Europe

Germany



France



Spain



The UK



Italy

North America

The US



Canada

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& Turkey



Saudi Arabia



South Africa

Check Out Some of the Top-Selling Research Reports:

Women's Razor Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028: The global women's razor market to reach USD 5.28 billion by 2028. The increasing product innovations, the growing development of facial razors, and the impact of the genderless movement are the trends in the global women's razor market.

Hair Wigs and Extensions Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2028: The global hair wigs and extensions market is expected to surpass USD 19.12 billion by 2028. The US is the leading country globally in the hair wigs and extensions market.

Personal Care Chemicals Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026: The global personal care chemicals market to reach USD 16.09 billion by 2026. The APAC region accounted for the major share in the global organic personal care chemical market.

Hair Loss Products Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025: The global hair loss products market will reach USD 4 billion by 2025. Shampoos and conditioners are the most widely penetrated hair care products worldwide. The segment accounts for the largest revenue share among male and female consumers across the globe.

Table of Content

1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2 RESEARCH OBJECTIVES

3 RESEARCH PROCESS

4 SCOPE & COVERAGE

4.1 MARKET DEFINITION

4.1.1 INCLUSIONS

4.1.2 EXCLUSIONS

4.1.3 MARKET ESTIMATION CAVEATS

4.2 BASE YEAR

4.3 SCOPE OF THE STUDY

4.3.1 MARKET BY INGREDIENTS:

4.3.2 MARKET BY GENDER

4.3.3 MARKET BY APPLICATION

4.3.4 MARKET BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNELS

4.3.5 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY GEOGRAPHY

5 REPORT ASSUMPTIONS & CAVEATS

5.1 KEY CAVEATS

5.2 CURRENCY CONVERSION

5.3 MARKET DERIVATION

6 MARKET AT A GLANCE

7 PREMIUM INSIGHTS

7.1 OVERVIEW

8 INTRODUCTION

8.1 OVERVIEW

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES & TRENDS

9.1 NEW PRODUCT LAUNCHES

9.2 GROWING PREFERENCE FOR HERBAL HAIR SERUMS

9.3 FOCUS ON SOCIAL MEDIA INFLUENCE MARKETING

10 MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS

10.1 EXPANDING TARGET POPULATIONS WITH HAIR ISSUES

10.2 HIGH PENETRATION OF E-COMMERCE CHANNELS

10.3 INCREASING EXPENDITURE ON HAIR CARE

11 MARKET RESTRAINTS

11.1 SIDE EFFECTS OF HAIR SERUMS

11.2 AVAILABILITY OF ALTERNATIVES FOR HAIR SERUMS

12 MARKET LANDSCAPE

12.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

12.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

12.3 FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

12.3.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS

12.3.2 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS

12.3.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS

12.3.4 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES

12.3.5 COMPETITIVE RIVALRY

13 INGREDIENTS

13.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

13.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

13.3 CONVENTIONAL

13.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

13.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

13.3.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

13.4 ORGANIC

13.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

13.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

13.4.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

14 GENDER

14.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

14.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

14.3 FEMALE

14.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

14.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

14.3.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

14.4 MALE

14.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

14.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

14.4.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

15 APPLICATION

15.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

15.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

15.3 TREATMENT

15.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

15.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

15.3.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

15.4 AESTHETIC

15.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

15.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

15.4.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

16 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

16.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

16.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

16.3 OFFLINE

16.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

16.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

16.3.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

16.4 ONLINE

16.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

16.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

16.4.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

17 GEOGRAPHY

17.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

17.2 GEOGRAPHIC OVERVIEW

18 APAC

18.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

18.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.3 INGREDIENTS

18.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.4 GENDER

18.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.5 APPLICATION

18.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.6 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

18.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.7 KEY COUNTRIES

18.7.1 CHINA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.7.2 INDIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.7.3 JAPAN: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.7.4 SOUTH KOREA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.7.5 AUSTRALIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19 EUROPE

19.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

19.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.3 INGREDIENTS

19.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.4 GENDER

19.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.5 APPLICATION

19.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.6 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

19.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.7 KEY COUNTRIES

19.7.1 GERMANY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.7.2 FRANCE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.7.3 SPAIN: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.7.4 UK: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.7.5 ITALY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20 NORTH AMERICA

20.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

20.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.3 INGREDIENTS

20.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.4 GENDER

20.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.5 APPLICATION

20.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.6 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

20.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.7 KEY COUNTRIES

20.7.1 US: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.7.2 CANADA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21 LATIN AMERICA

21.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

21.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21.3 INGREDIENTS

21.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21.4 GENDER

21.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21.5 APPLICATION

21.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21.6 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

21.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21.7 KEY COUNTRIES

21.7.1 BRAZIL: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21.7.2 MEXICO: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21.7.3 ARGENTINA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

22 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

22.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

22.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

22.3 INGREDIENTS

22.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

22.4 GENDER

22.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

22.5 APPLICATION

22.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

22.6 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

22.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

22.7 KEY COUNTRIES

22.7.1 TURKEY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

22.7.2 SAUDI ARABIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

22.7.3 SOUTH AFRICA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

23 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

23.1 COMPETITION OVERVIEW

23.2 MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

23.2.1 HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA

23.2.2 KAO CORPORATION

23.2.3 L'ORÉAL GROUP

23.2.4 UNILEVER

24 KEY COMPANY PROFILES

24.1 HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA

24.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

24.1.2 HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA IN GLOBAL HAIR SERUM MARKET

24.1.3 PRODUCT OFFERINGS

24.1.4 KEY STRATEGIES

24.1.5 KEY STRENGTHS

24.1.6 KEY OPPORTUNITIES

24.2 KAO CORPORATION

24.3 L'ORÉAL GROUPE

24.4 UNILEVER

25 OTHER PROMINENT VENDORS

25.1 AMKA PRODUCTS (PTY) LTD.

25.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

25.1.2 PRODUCT OFFERINGS

25.2 AVON

25.3 ANVEYA

25.4 BAJAJ CONSUMER CARE

25.5 DABUR

25.6 DIVI OFFICIALS

25.7 GIOVANNI COSMETICS

25.8 HONASA CONSUMER

25.9 HERSTYLER

25.10 HIMS & HERS HEALTH, INC.

25.11 JOHN PAUL MITCHELL SYSTEMS

25.12 JSTOR HOUSE OF COSMETICS

25.13 KAYA

25.14 LASS NATURALS

25.15 MARICO

25.16 OLAPLEX

25.17 PINK ROOT

25.18 PURA D'OR

25.19 REVLON

25.20 REDKEN

25.21 WELLA COMPANY

26 REPORT SUMMARY

26.1 KEY TAKEAWAYS

26.2 STRATEGIC RECOMMENDATIONS

27 QUANTITATIVE SUMMARY

27.1 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

27.2 INGREDIENT: MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

27.3 GENDER: MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

27.4 APPLICATION: MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

27.5 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL: MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

27.6 INGREDIENTS: MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

27.6.1 CONVENTIONAL INGREDIENTS: MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

27.6.2 ORGANIC INGREDIENTS: MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

27.7 GENDER: MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

27.7.1 FEMALE SEGMENT: MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

27.7.2 MALE SEGMENT: MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

27.8 APPLICATION: MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

27.8.1 TREATMENT APPLICATIONS: MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

27.8.2 AESTHETIC APPLICATIONS: MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

27.9 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL: MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

27.9.1 OFFLINE DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL: MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

27.9.2 ONLINE DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL: MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

28 APPENDIX

28.1 ABBREVIATIONS

About?Us:??????

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovative and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.?????

We offer comprehensive market research reports on consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, materials, I.T. and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.?????

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.?????

Contact Us????????????

Call: +1-312-235-2040???????????

????????? +1 302 469 0707??????????

Mail:?enquiry@arizton.com????????????

Contact Us:?https://www.arizton.com/contact-us????????????

Blog:?https://www.arizton.com/blog????????????

Website:?https://www.arizton.com/??

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2056821/Hair_Serum_Market.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/818553/Arizton_Logo.jpg





View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hair-serum-the-future-of-hair-care-market-hair-serum-market-is-set-to-reach-2-20-bn-by-2028--arizton-301800457.html