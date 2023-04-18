OWEN MUMFORD LIMITED: Owen Mumford Wins Distinction in Red Dot Award (Product Design 2023) for Aidaptus® Auto-Injector

Highest level of recognition for ground-breaking design as Aidaptus auto-injector receives distinction in Red Dot award

OXFORD, England, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Owen Mumford is proud to have been awarded a distinction in the prestigious Red Dot awards for innovative product design for its Aidaptus single-use auto-injector launched in 2021. Aidaptus wins the Red Dot award for the category Product Design 2023.

Designed, developed, and manufactured by Owen Mumford, Aidaptus is a single-use auto-injector created for the administration of a wide range of drugs and biologics which require subcutaneous delivery. Aidaptus features distinctive design elements that benefit both drug companies and patients, which helped to secure the award. The unique auto adjust stopper sensing technology features a self-adjusting plunger that automatically adapts to different fill volumes in each syringe, with no change parts required. The versatile design also accommodates both 1mL and 2.25 mL prefilled glass syringes in the same compact base device. This provides pharmaceutical companies with a single solution for delivery of a variety of drug formulations. In addition, the compact design and simple 2-step injection process provide ease of use and confidence for those patients who require subcutaneous medication. The intuitive design is key to helping patients administer their own treatments in a home setting, helping to reduce the burden on healthcare practitioners and services.

"Red Dot is one of the most prestigious design competitions that is highly competitive, and we are honoured to be globally recognised with distinction in the Product Design 2023 category," said Jarl Severn, CEO Owen Mumford. "We have previously enjoyed this accolade for our Unifine® Pentips® Plus pen needle and today's news further underscores our ongoing pursuit and commitment to excellence in design."

The Red Dot award has a history of more than 60 years of recognising excellence in design. With around 20,000 entries per year, the Red Dot Design Award is one of the biggest design competitions in the world. Its panel of international expert judges, which number more than 40, award excellent design across a wide variety of products on an annual basis. The "Red Dot" accolade has become established internationally as one of the most sought-after seals of quality for good design.

"Our Aidaptus auto-injector platform has been designed to reduce complexity and provide a flexible solution for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies who are developing a variety of drug formulations for subcutaneous delivery. It tackles the challenges of changes to drug formulation or injected volume and can therefore help reduce risk during drug development and lifecycle management," said Michael Earl, Director, Owen Mumford Pharmaceutical Services. "In addition, Aidaptus will help patients to self-administer their individual therapies for diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease and multiple sclerosis, using a simple and easy to use device."

Aidaptus will be manufactured in state-of-the art factories in Malaysia and the new Owen Mumford production facility in Witney, UK which is due for completion later this year. The site is being developed in accordance with BREEAM guidelines, recognising the highest levels of environmental, social and economic sustainability performance. The new centre of excellence will play an important role in supporting the core principles of the organisation - doing business in a responsible and ethical way. In addition, Owen Mumford is collaborating with Stevanato Group for moulding and assembly of Aidaptus which gives customers the benefit of dual sourcing and security of supply.

For more information about the new OMPSAidaptus® auto-injector platform, please visit: https://www.ompharmaservices.com/aidaptus/

Owen Mumford is a medical device manufacturer with a global presence across the UK, Europe, US and Asia, pioneering the advancement of medical technology for 70 years. The company manufactures its own brand of medical products and is a trusted partner to many of the world's largest pharmaceutical and diagnostic companies. Its leading medication administration, blood-sampling and testing solutions are designed and manufactured for the comfort, safety and dignity of patients, healthcare professionals and caregivers as a priority. Driven by its purpose to do business in the right way, Owen Mumford is one of the first medical device companies in the world to achieve B Corp certification and has set science-based targets to achieve net zero by 2045, as part of its long-established and continually evolving sustainability agenda. For more information visit owenmumford.com.

