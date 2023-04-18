Dubrovnik, Croatia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 18, 2023) - The Association of Christian Schools International (ACSI) will host its next International School Leader Conference, drawing 125 delegates from 34 countries to Hotel Kompas Dubrovnik from April 23-26, 2023.

Keynote speakers include Dr. Roger Parrott, President of Belhaven University and Senior Leader of the Lausanne Movement, and Dr. Larry Taylor, President & CEO of ACSI.

Tim Shuman, conference host and Senior Director of the ACSI International Division, looks forward to this unique networking time.

"Dr. Parrott has rich experience engaging various cultures around the world," he shared. "This conference for international school leaders has been a favorite on our calendars for more than 20 years."

Parrott, recognized as one of the 10 most visionary education leaders of 2021 by "The Education Magazine," is thrilled to join as keynote speaker.

"I am passionate about helping the people that God has entrusted to me to get the mission accomplished," he said. "Due to the pandemic, this conference was postponed. I am looking forward to finally being together and will share some ways to hire well, conduct evaluation and maintain accountability."

Conference sessions will challenge participants in their thinking and allow for open discussion in small group settings.

"We've intentionally structured this time to serve as deep professional development for leaders as well as a reprieve away from the busyness of school life," Shuman said.

Breakout sessions will cover topics including ACSI's Flourishing research, Trauma Informed Care, Building a Sustainable Financial Framework, and more.

Parrott's keynote session will focus on leading well and embracing change.

"I've always thought I don't have to motivate an employee if I can just help them find their calling and fulfill that calling," he shared.

Administrators at this year's conference will represent 46 schools across Europe, Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, Asia and North America.

To learn more about the International School Leader Conference, visit the website.

Contact information:

Caitlyn Harding (Caitlyn_harding@acsi.org)

(719) 867-0243

About ACSI:

Headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado, ACSI exists to strengthen Christian schools and equip Christian educators worldwide as they prepare students academically and inspire them to become devoted followers of Jesus Christ. ACSI advances excellence in Christian schools by enhancing the professional and personal development of Christian educators and providing vital support functions for Christian schools through multiple services, including teacher and administrator certification, school accreditation, legal/legislative assistance, and curriculum publishing. Serving more than 25,000 schools in 108 countries, ACSI helps more than 5.5 million students worldwide connect to Christian education.

Follow ACSI on our social channels: Facebook | Twitter | Linkedin | Instagram

###

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/162882