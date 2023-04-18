Car Keys Express Announces New Universal 'Smart' Key, the World's Most Advanced Car Key

The Universal Smart Key represents the latest and most advanced key technology available, combining 250 OEM smart keys into a single device.

LOUISVILLE, KY / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2023 / Car Keys Express, the U.S.-based global leader in automotive key replacement, announced the upcoming release of the Universal Smart Key. The product is expected to begin shipping in Q4 2023.

The advanced technology in smart keys has revolutionized the way we use car keys. Unlike traditional keys with metal blades, smart keys use advanced wireless proximity systems that allow drivers to keep their key fobs pocketed while unlocking, locking, and starting their vehicles. Because smart keys are only available from dealerships, they're also the most difficult and expensive to replace.

The Car Keys Express Universal Smart Key is the world's most advanced car key, combining hundreds of OEM smart keys into a single retail-friendly device. Designed for value and reliability, it costs up to 70% less than dealership prices and is backed by an industry-leading, three-year, better-than-OEM guarantee. The Universal Smart Key is compatible with more than 500 vehicle models from 15 top makes including Honda, Chevrolet, Ford, Nissan, Jeep, GMC, Dodge, Ram, Cadillac, Infiniti, Buick, Chrysler, Acura, Lincoln, and Fiat. Now, more than 60 million North American drivers have an affordable, high-quality alternative to costly dealership replacements.

Car Keys Express has eliminated the barriers preventing resellers from offering the latest key technology. The Universal Smart Key delivers maximum vehicle coverage, fast product turns, and high margins. Now, any reseller can enter the multibillion-dollar key replacement business and offer high-value modern car keys for hundreds of vehicle models using a single SKU.

Features

Replaces OEM smart keys for over 500 vehicle models from 15 makes including: Honda, Chevrolet, Ford, Nissan, Jeep, GMC, Dodge, Ram, Cadillac, Infiniti, Buick, Chrysler, Acura, Lincoln, and Fiat

Compatible with all standard pairing equipment

High margins for retailers while offering significant savings and customer value

Designed and assembled in the United States

Patented universal technology

Three-year "better-than-OEM" warranty

FCC certified

Car Keys Express is the global leader in universal key technology, having introduced the world's first Universal Car Remote, the world's first Universal Car Keys, and now the world's first Universal Smart Key. Now all forms of key technology over the past 40 years are universal.

Together with the world's first Universal EZ Installer, the new Universal Smart Key paves the way for retailers and locksmiths to regain their former status as the go-to destination for automotive key replacement.

"Our new Universal Smart Key allows retailers and other businesses to carry one SKU and cover hundreds of vehicle models while offering significant value and savings to their customers," said Kirk Stewart, Chief Commercial Officer for Car Keys Express. "The keys are equal to or better than OEM in terms of quality and can be paired with any standard pairing device. In the past, consumers had to go to the dealership for keys, especially for newer vehicles. Only Car Keys Express offers key replacement solutions that are tailor-made for retail. What once was a complicated, SKU-intensive program is now dramatically simplified."

"After more than a decade of investment into universal products, Car Keys Express is no longer just a key replacement company. We've become a technology-driven company," said Mark Lanwehr, Founder and CEO of Car Keys Express. "Our Universal Smart Key strategy allows for many keys of varying vehicle makes and models to be combined into a single universal key. More than any product we've introduced to date, the Universal Smart Key embodies our company's mission to make replacing car keys simple and affordable again. There's much more to come, as we continue to invest in disruptive technologies that challenge the unchecked 30-year monopoly."

Now in its 20th year, Car Keys Express is disrupting the automotive key replacement industry, developing tools and keys that let resellers easily re-enter the high-margin car key business.

For more information on becoming the first reseller in your market to offer the Universal Smart Key, contact Retail@CarKeysExpress.com.

About Car Keys Express

Car Keys Express is a global leader in discount, automotive key replacement for businesses and consumers. The company invented the world's first Universal Car Remote and Universal Car Keys and is the only company that manufactures a full line of aftermarket versions of modern car keys, like remote keys and smart keys. Car Keys Express offers a complete line of retail-friendly solutions to allow retailers to build a key replacement program or enhance an existing program. Car Care Express, a division of Car Keys Express, offers mobile vehicle reconditioning service for businesses and consumers. Founded in 2002, Car Keys Express is continually recognized for excellence in the industry, winning Inc. Magazine's, "Inc. 5000" in 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021, AAPEX "Best New Product" Award in 2015 and 2019, Ernst and Young Entrepreneur of the Year® in 2017, and EnterpriseCorp's FAST Innovation Award Winner in 2017, among others. To learn more, visit www.CarKeysExpress.com.

