Everest Group Research Firm Names Engage2Excel a Leader in Rewards and Recognition Solutions

MOORESVILLE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2023 / Engage2Excel, Inc., an industry-leading provider of recruitment, recognition, and engagement solutions in the human capital marketplace, is positioned as a Leader in Rewards and Recognition (R&R) in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix Assessment for a fourth year in a row.

"To be recognized by Everest Group as a Leader in the Rewards and Recognition Outsourcing PEAK Matrix again is truly an honor," said Rick Evans, vice president of product management at Engage2Excel. "This acknowledgment demonstrates our team's commitment to transforming the career experience with our technology platform for today and the future."

The Everest Group PEAK Matrix report examined the R&R service provider landscape, with a focus on the impact the providers create in the market and their ability to deliver services successfully. This is the fourth Rewards and Recognition (R&R) Outsourcing PEAK Matrix Assessment from Everest Group.

"Engage2Excel is the only provider in the industry focusing on recognition throughout the employee lifecycle, from pre-hire to post-hire," said Jeff Gelinas, president, recognition and engagement at Engage2Excel. "The value Engage2Excel delivers to customers and the relentless focus on creating outstanding candidate and employee experiences to attract and retain talent is at the heart of our company. We're pleased to be recognized as a Leader by Everest Group again."

In their full report, Everest Group highlights many Engage2Excel strengths, including its platform that creates equity in recognition and rewards; a well-rounded redemption experience with global configuration capabilities; advanced analytics to help foster a recognition-based culture; integrations with multiple HCM providers; a mobile and desktop app; integration with Tableau for administrators; and unique offline solutions. In addition, its buyers appreciate Engage2Excel's partnership mindset, domain expertise, easy-to-use platform, and clients' ability to configure and customize the solution to meet their needs.

