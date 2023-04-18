Total passenger traffic up 33.6% YoY reaching 92% of pre-pandemic levels;
Armenia and Ecuador above March 2019 levels, while Argentina and Brazil at 93% and 89%, respectively
Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), ("CAAP" or the "Company") a leading private airport operator in the world, reported today a 33.6% YoY increase in passenger traffic in March 2023, reaching 91.7% of March 2019 levels.
Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights (2023 vs. 2022)
Statistics
Mar'23
Mar'22
% Var.
YTD'23
YTD'22
% Var.
Domestic Passengers (thousands)
3,644
2,965
22.9%
10,525
8,475
24.2%
International Passengers (thousands)
2,101
1,336
57.3%
6,137
3,537
73.5%
Transit Passengers (thousands)
587
438
34.1%
1,837
1,463
25.6%
Total Passengers (thousands)
6,332
4,738
33.6%
18,498
13,475
37.3%
Cargo Volume (thousand tons)
33.4
30.4
9.8%
85.2
81.0
5.2%
Total Aircraft Movements (thousands)
70.1
56.8
23.5%
199.8
156.4
27.8%
|
Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights (2023 vs. 2019)
Statistics
Mar'23
Mar'19
% Var.
YTD'23
YTD'19(1)(2)
% Var.
Domestic Passengers (thousands)
3,644
3,945
-7.6%
10,525
11,545
-8.8%
International Passengers (thousands)
2,101
2,267
-7.3%
6,137
6,754
-9.1%
Transit Passengers (thousands)
587
694
-15.4%
1,837
2,272
-19.1%
Total Passengers (thousands)
6,332
6,906
-8.3%
18,498
20,571
-10.1%
Cargo Volume (thousand tons)
33.4
38.3
-12.7%
85.2
105.1
-19.0%
Total Aircraft Movements (thousands)
70.1
71.5
-2.0%
199.8
212.7
-6.1%
|(1)
Note that preliminary passenger traffic figures for 2019, as well as January 2020 for Ezeiza Airport, in Argentina, were adjusted to include additional inbound passengers not accounted for in the initial count, for an average of approximately 5% of total passenger traffic at Ezeiza Airport and 1% of total traffic at CAAP, during that period. Importantly, inbound traffic does not affect revenues, as tariffs are applicable on departure passengers.
|(2)
Cargo volumes in Uruguay were rectified from January 2019 to June 2020, to reflect all cargo passing through the cargo terminal, instead of air cargo only.
Passenger Traffic Overview
Total passenger traffic grew 33.6% compared to the same month of 2022, supported by an ongoing recovery in travel demand after the Covid-19 pandemic, as reflected by higher load factors and the gradual resumption of routes and frequencies across all countries of operations. Overall passenger traffic reached 91.7% of March 2019 levels, up from the 88.1% posted in February, with international and domestic passenger traffic reaching 92.7% and 92.4% of March 2019 levels, respectively.
In Argentina, total passenger traffic continued to recover increasing 38.9% YoY and reaching 93.0% of March 2019 levels, up from the 91.3% posted in February. International passenger traffic reached 78.8% of pre-pandemic levels, above the 77.8% recorded in February, while domestic passenger traffic surpassed March 2019 pre-pandemic levels by 1.3%.
In Italy, passenger traffic grew 34.6% versus the same month of 2022. When compared to pre-pandemic levels, total traffic stood at 91.8% of March 2019, up from the 89.8% posted in February, with international passenger traffic, which accounted for almost 77% of total traffic, reaching 96.3% of March 2019 levels, up from the 93.0% recorded in February.
In Brazil, total passenger traffic increased 16.1% YoY, and reached 88.8% of March 2019 levels, up from 82.4% recorded in February. Domestic traffic, which accounted for more than 60% of total traffic, stood at 91.8% of pre-pandemic levels whereas transit passengers reached 86.1% of March 2019 levels.
In Uruguay, total passenger traffic, which is largely international, increased 49.0% YoY and reached 86.2% of March 2019 levels, up from the 72.8% posted in February, which was impacted by a weaker-than-expected seasonal tourism, in Punta del Este.
In Ecuador, passenger traffic increased 20.2% YoY and surpassed pre-pandemic levels by 6.4%. Domestic passenger traffic exceeded pre-pandemic levels by 15.9%, whereas international passenger traffic reached 96.6% of March 2019 pre-pandemic levels.
In Armenia, passenger traffic surpassed pre-pandemic levels for the eleventh consecutive month, at 181.9% of March 2019 figures. On a YoY basis, passenger traffic increased 91.2%.
Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements
Cargo volume increased 9.8% YoY and reached 87.3% of March 2019 levels, or to 88.2% when adjusting for the discontinuation of operations in Peru. Cargo volumes in Armenia, Uruguay and Italy were above pre-pandemic levels, whereas Argentina stood at 87.0%, and Brazil and Ecuador stood at 69.1%. Around 80% of cargo volume originated in Argentina, Ecuador and Brazil.
Aircraft movements increased 23.5% YoY reaching 98.0% of March 2019 levels, or 101.3% when adjusting for the discontinuation of operations in Peru. Around 85% of aircraft movements originated in Argentina, Brazil and Ecuador, which reached 99.5%, 100.2% and 99.8% of March 2019 levels, respectively. Aircraft movements in all countries of operations reached or exceeded March 2019 levels, with Armenia exceeding pre-pandemic levels by 79.1%, except for Italy that stood at 89.8%.
Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements (2023 vs. 2022)
Mar'23
Mar'22
% Var.
YTD'23
YTD'22
% Var.
Passenger Traffic (thousands)
Argentina(1)
3,481
2,506
38.9%
10,269
7,064
45.4%
Italy
487
362
34.6%
1,296
802
61.5%
Brazil
1,405
1,210
16.1%
4,250
3,842
10.6%
Uruguay
160
107
49.0%
497
323
53.7%
Ecuador
436
363
20.2%
1,142
872
30.9%
Armenia
363
190
91.2%
1,045
571
83.1%
TOTAL
6,332
4,738
33.6%
18,498
13,475
37.3%
(1) See Footnote 1 in previous table. (2) See Footnote 2 in previous table.
Cargo Volume (tons)
Argentina
17,527
16,165
8.4%
43,621
43,132
1.1%
Italy
1,254
1,536
-18.4%
3,362
3,909
-14.0%
Brazil
6,250
5,352
16.8%
16,047
13,959
15.0%
Uruguay(2)
2,920
2,928
-0.3%
6,981
7,023
-0.6%
Ecuador
2,734
3,262
-16.2%
7,915
9,244
-14.4%
Armenia
2,734
1,196
128.7%
7,239
3,689
96.2%
TOTAL
33,418
30,439
9.8%
85,165
80,956
5.2%
Aircraft Movements
Argentina
39,159
30,427
28.7%
110,355
82,106
34.4%
Italy
4,675
4,071
14.8%
12,520
10,071
24.3%
Brazil
13,397
11,402
17.5%
38,710
33,683
14.9%
Uruguay
2,702
2,385
13.3%
9,181
7,600
20.8%
Ecuador
6,922
6,458
7.2%
19,652
17,764
10.6%
Armenia
3,271
2,052
59.4%
9,416
5,151
82.8%
TOTAL
70,126
56,795
23.5%
199,834
156,375
27.8%
Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements (2023 vs. 2019)
Mar'23
Mar'19
% Var.
YTD'23
YTD'19
% Var.
Passenger Traffic (thousands)
Argentina(1)
3,481
3,741
-7.0%
10,269
11,103
-7.5%
Italy
487
531
-8.2%
1,296
1,420
-8.7%
Brazil
1,405
1,582
-11.2%
4,250
4,968
-14.5%
Uruguay
160
185
-13.8%
497
643
-22.7%
Ecuador
436
410
6.4%
1,142
1,105
3.3%
Armenia
363
200
81.9%
1,045
579
80.7%
Peru
258
753
TOTAL
6,332
6,906
-8.3%
18,498
20,571
-10.1%
(1) See Footnote 1 in previous table. (2) See Footnote 2 in previous table.
Cargo Volume (tons)
Argentina
17,527
20,145
-13.0%
43,621
56,057
-22.2%
Italy
1,254
1,064
17.9%
3,362
3,081
9.1%
Brazil
6,250
9,042
-30.9%
16,047
23,524
-31.8%
Uruguay(2)
2,920
2,343
24.7%
6,981
6,379
9.4%
Ecuador
2,734
3,955
-30.9%
7,915
11,313
-30.0%
Armenia
2,734
1,331
105.4%
7,239
3,558
103.4%
Peru
404
1,191
TOTAL
33,418
38,282
-12.7%
85,165
105,102
-19.0%
Aircraft Movements
Argentina
39,159
39,347
-0.5%
110,355
115,890
-4.8%
Italy
4,675
5,206
-10.2%
12,520
14,152
-11.5%
Brazil
13,397
13,371
0.2%
38,710
40,751
-5.0%
Uruguay
2,702
2,548
6.0%
9,181
9,337
-1.7%
Ecuador
6,922
6,937
-0.2%
19,652
20,636
-4.8%
Armenia
3,271
1,826
79.1%
9,416
5,326
76.8%
Peru
2,308
6,646
TOTAL
70,126
71,543
-2.0%
199,834
212,738
-6.1%
About Corporación América Airports
Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. Currently, the Company operates 53 airports in 6 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2022, Corporación América Airports served 65.6 million passengers, 83.7% above the 35.7 million passengers served in 2021 and 22.1% below the 84.2 million served in 2019. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker "CAAP". For more information, visit http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com.
