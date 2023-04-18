Total passenger traffic up 33.6% YoY reaching 92% of pre-pandemic levels;

Armenia and Ecuador above March 2019 levels, while Argentina and Brazil at 93% and 89%, respectively

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), ("CAAP" or the "Company") a leading private airport operator in the world, reported today a 33.6% YoY increase in passenger traffic in March 2023, reaching 91.7% of March 2019 levels.

Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights (2023 vs. 2022) Statistics Mar'23 Mar'22 % Var. YTD'23 YTD'22 % Var. Domestic Passengers (thousands) 3,644 2,965 22.9% 10,525 8,475 24.2% International Passengers (thousands) 2,101 1,336 57.3% 6,137 3,537 73.5% Transit Passengers (thousands) 587 438 34.1% 1,837 1,463 25.6% Total Passengers (thousands) 6,332 4,738 33.6% 18,498 13,475 37.3% Cargo Volume (thousand tons) 33.4 30.4 9.8% 85.2 81.0 5.2% Total Aircraft Movements (thousands) 70.1 56.8 23.5% 199.8 156.4 27.8% Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights (2023 vs. 2019) Statistics Mar'23 Mar'19 % Var. YTD'23 YTD'19(1)(2) % Var. Domestic Passengers (thousands) 3,644 3,945 -7.6% 10,525 11,545 -8.8% International Passengers (thousands) 2,101 2,267 -7.3% 6,137 6,754 -9.1% Transit Passengers (thousands) 587 694 -15.4% 1,837 2,272 -19.1% Total Passengers (thousands) 6,332 6,906 -8.3% 18,498 20,571 -10.1% Cargo Volume (thousand tons) 33.4 38.3 -12.7% 85.2 105.1 -19.0% Total Aircraft Movements (thousands) 70.1 71.5 -2.0% 199.8 212.7 -6.1%

(1) Note that preliminary passenger traffic figures for 2019, as well as January 2020 for Ezeiza Airport, in Argentina, were adjusted to include additional inbound passengers not accounted for in the initial count, for an average of approximately 5% of total passenger traffic at Ezeiza Airport and 1% of total traffic at CAAP, during that period. Importantly, inbound traffic does not affect revenues, as tariffs are applicable on departure passengers. (2) Cargo volumes in Uruguay were rectified from January 2019 to June 2020, to reflect all cargo passing through the cargo terminal, instead of air cargo only.

Passenger Traffic Overview

Total passenger traffic grew 33.6% compared to the same month of 2022, supported by an ongoing recovery in travel demand after the Covid-19 pandemic, as reflected by higher load factors and the gradual resumption of routes and frequencies across all countries of operations. Overall passenger traffic reached 91.7% of March 2019 levels, up from the 88.1% posted in February, with international and domestic passenger traffic reaching 92.7% and 92.4% of March 2019 levels, respectively.

In Argentina, total passenger traffic continued to recover increasing 38.9% YoY and reaching 93.0% of March 2019 levels, up from the 91.3% posted in February. International passenger traffic reached 78.8% of pre-pandemic levels, above the 77.8% recorded in February, while domestic passenger traffic surpassed March 2019 pre-pandemic levels by 1.3%.

In Italy, passenger traffic grew 34.6% versus the same month of 2022. When compared to pre-pandemic levels, total traffic stood at 91.8% of March 2019, up from the 89.8% posted in February, with international passenger traffic, which accounted for almost 77% of total traffic, reaching 96.3% of March 2019 levels, up from the 93.0% recorded in February.

In Brazil, total passenger traffic increased 16.1% YoY, and reached 88.8% of March 2019 levels, up from 82.4% recorded in February. Domestic traffic, which accounted for more than 60% of total traffic, stood at 91.8% of pre-pandemic levels whereas transit passengers reached 86.1% of March 2019 levels.

In Uruguay, total passenger traffic, which is largely international, increased 49.0% YoY and reached 86.2% of March 2019 levels, up from the 72.8% posted in February, which was impacted by a weaker-than-expected seasonal tourism, in Punta del Este.

In Ecuador, passenger traffic increased 20.2% YoY and surpassed pre-pandemic levels by 6.4%. Domestic passenger traffic exceeded pre-pandemic levels by 15.9%, whereas international passenger traffic reached 96.6% of March 2019 pre-pandemic levels.

In Armenia, passenger traffic surpassed pre-pandemic levels for the eleventh consecutive month, at 181.9% of March 2019 figures. On a YoY basis, passenger traffic increased 91.2%.

Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements

Cargo volume increased 9.8% YoY and reached 87.3% of March 2019 levels, or to 88.2% when adjusting for the discontinuation of operations in Peru. Cargo volumes in Armenia, Uruguay and Italy were above pre-pandemic levels, whereas Argentina stood at 87.0%, and Brazil and Ecuador stood at 69.1%. Around 80% of cargo volume originated in Argentina, Ecuador and Brazil.

Aircraft movements increased 23.5% YoY reaching 98.0% of March 2019 levels, or 101.3% when adjusting for the discontinuation of operations in Peru. Around 85% of aircraft movements originated in Argentina, Brazil and Ecuador, which reached 99.5%, 100.2% and 99.8% of March 2019 levels, respectively. Aircraft movements in all countries of operations reached or exceeded March 2019 levels, with Armenia exceeding pre-pandemic levels by 79.1%, except for Italy that stood at 89.8%.

Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements (2023 vs. 2022) Mar'23 Mar'22 % Var. YTD'23 YTD'22 % Var. Passenger Traffic (thousands) Argentina(1) 3,481 2,506 38.9% 10,269 7,064 45.4% Italy 487 362 34.6% 1,296 802 61.5% Brazil 1,405 1,210 16.1% 4,250 3,842 10.6% Uruguay 160 107 49.0% 497 323 53.7% Ecuador 436 363 20.2% 1,142 872 30.9% Armenia 363 190 91.2% 1,045 571 83.1% TOTAL 6,332 4,738 33.6% 18,498 13,475 37.3% (1) See Footnote 1 in previous table. (2) See Footnote 2 in previous table.

Cargo Volume (tons) Argentina 17,527 16,165 8.4% 43,621 43,132 1.1% Italy 1,254 1,536 -18.4% 3,362 3,909 -14.0% Brazil 6,250 5,352 16.8% 16,047 13,959 15.0% Uruguay(2) 2,920 2,928 -0.3% 6,981 7,023 -0.6% Ecuador 2,734 3,262 -16.2% 7,915 9,244 -14.4% Armenia 2,734 1,196 128.7% 7,239 3,689 96.2% TOTAL 33,418 30,439 9.8% 85,165 80,956 5.2% Aircraft Movements Argentina 39,159 30,427 28.7% 110,355 82,106 34.4% Italy 4,675 4,071 14.8% 12,520 10,071 24.3% Brazil 13,397 11,402 17.5% 38,710 33,683 14.9% Uruguay 2,702 2,385 13.3% 9,181 7,600 20.8% Ecuador 6,922 6,458 7.2% 19,652 17,764 10.6% Armenia 3,271 2,052 59.4% 9,416 5,151 82.8% TOTAL 70,126 56,795 23.5% 199,834 156,375 27.8%

Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements (2023 vs. 2019) Mar'23 Mar'19 % Var. YTD'23 YTD'19 % Var. Passenger Traffic (thousands) Argentina(1) 3,481 3,741 -7.0% 10,269 11,103 -7.5% Italy 487 531 -8.2% 1,296 1,420 -8.7% Brazil 1,405 1,582 -11.2% 4,250 4,968 -14.5% Uruguay 160 185 -13.8% 497 643 -22.7% Ecuador 436 410 6.4% 1,142 1,105 3.3% Armenia 363 200 81.9% 1,045 579 80.7% Peru 258 753 TOTAL 6,332 6,906 -8.3% 18,498 20,571 -10.1% (1) See Footnote 1 in previous table. (2) See Footnote 2 in previous table.

Cargo Volume (tons) Argentina 17,527 20,145 -13.0% 43,621 56,057 -22.2% Italy 1,254 1,064 17.9% 3,362 3,081 9.1% Brazil 6,250 9,042 -30.9% 16,047 23,524 -31.8% Uruguay(2) 2,920 2,343 24.7% 6,981 6,379 9.4% Ecuador 2,734 3,955 -30.9% 7,915 11,313 -30.0% Armenia 2,734 1,331 105.4% 7,239 3,558 103.4% Peru 404 1,191 TOTAL 33,418 38,282 -12.7% 85,165 105,102 -19.0% Aircraft Movements Argentina 39,159 39,347 -0.5% 110,355 115,890 -4.8% Italy 4,675 5,206 -10.2% 12,520 14,152 -11.5% Brazil 13,397 13,371 0.2% 38,710 40,751 -5.0% Uruguay 2,702 2,548 6.0% 9,181 9,337 -1.7% Ecuador 6,922 6,937 -0.2% 19,652 20,636 -4.8% Armenia 3,271 1,826 79.1% 9,416 5,326 76.8% Peru 2,308 6,646 TOTAL 70,126 71,543 -2.0% 199,834 212,738 -6.1%

About Corporación América Airports

Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. Currently, the Company operates 53 airports in 6 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2022, Corporación América Airports served 65.6 million passengers, 83.7% above the 35.7 million passengers served in 2021 and 22.1% below the 84.2 million served in 2019. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker "CAAP". For more information, visit http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com.

