18.04.2023
BMO Financial Group - Strategy: BMO Confirms Election of Board of Directors

TORONTO, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of Montreal (TSX: BMO) (NYSE: BMO) today held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

At the meeting, all the director nominees listed in the bank's management proxy circular dated February 6, 2023 were elected. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.

Each of the following 13 nominees was elected as a director of Bank of Montreal:

Nominee

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Janice M. Babiak

351,265,494

97.87 %

7,642,029

2.13 %

Sophie Brochu

350,385,690

97.63 %

8,521,833

2.37 %

Craig W. Broderick

355,002,307

98.91 %

3,905,215

1.09 %

George A. Cope

343,003,583

95.57 %

15,903,939

4.43 %

Stephen Dent

357,798,594

99.69 %

1,108,927

0.31 %

Christine A. Edwards

349,346,887

97.34 %

9,560,636

2.66 %

Martin S. Eichenbaum

356,306,341

99.28 %

2,601,181

0.72 %

David Harquail

356,718,020

99.39 %

2,189,502

0.61 %

Linda S. Huber

356,564,090

99.35 %

2,343,433

0.65 %

Eric R. La Flèche

355,352,580

99.01 %

3,554,497

0.99 %

Lorraine Mitchelmore

354,474,358

98.76 %

4,433,165

1.24 %

Madhu Ranganathan

324,532,435

90.42 %

34,375,088

9.58 %

Darryl White

356,410,039

99.30 %

2,497,483

0.70 %


Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders held earlier today will be published shortly on www.bmo.com, and filed with Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.

About BMO Financial Group
BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.15 trillion as of January 31, 2023. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to 12 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future and more inclusive society.

Internet: www.bmo.com Twitter: @BMOMedia

For News Media Inquiries: John Fenton, Toronto, john.fenton@bmo.com, (416) 867-3996; For Investor Relations Inquiries: Christine Viau, Head, Investor Relations, Toronto, christine.viau@bmo.com, (416) 867-6956; Bill Anderson, Director, Investor Relations, Toronto, Bill2.Anderson@bmo.com, (416) 867-7834

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bmo-confirms-election-of-board-of-directors-301801020.html

