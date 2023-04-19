With the shutdown of nuclear power plants in Germany, there is a huge need for additional energy sources and types of generation. In Berlin, renewable solutions are favored, although fossil fuels have been increasingly used since the Ukraine crisis began. The semiconductor industry is integral to the Greentech wave because many intelligent chips are needed to control charging cycles, energy storage and battery management systems. Today, an electric vehicle is operated with 4 times the computing power of a conventional combustion vehicle of the last generation. The semiconductor specialist Infineon, from Munich, is ideally positioned for intelligent chips, and business is booming.

