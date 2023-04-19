Anzeige
Mittwoch, 19.04.2023
WKN: A3DK0C | ISIN: EE3100096140
ROBUS GROUP AS
Frankfurt
19.04.23
08:02 Uhr
0,702 Euro
-0,002
-0,28 %
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
GlobeNewswire
19.04.2023 | 08:34
165 Leser
Committee's decision on Robus Group AS

Tallinn, Estonia, 2023-04-19 08:28 CEST --


On April 18, 2023, the Listing and Surveillance Committee of Nasdaq Tallinn
decided to impose a fine in the amount of 100 (one hundred) euros to Robus
Group AS for violation of Nasdaq Tallinn rules and regulations chapter First
North Rules (hereinafter FNR) clauses 1.1, 3.2, 3.6, 23.1, 23.3 and 27.1. 

According to FNR chapters 1.1, 3.2 and 3.6 Issuer admitted to trading on First
North market is subject to FNR Rules and to requirements of other legal acts,
including the legal acts that regulate the public offers and disclosure of
information. The Issuer shall comply with the requirements, incl. information
disclosure requirements as specified in FNR Rules. 

According to FNR chapters 23.1 and 23.3 Inside Information, Regulated
Information and any ohter information required in Rules, are subject to
disclosure under the terms and conditions set out in Rules. 

According to FNR chapter 27.1 Issuer shall disclose information regarding
changes in the composition of its Management Board or Supervisory Council,
change of its auditor or Certified Adviser, and in respect of entering or
terminating agreements with a market maker. 



Circumstances:

Robus Group AS has not published the change of its auditor.





Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+372 640 8800
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
