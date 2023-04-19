Committee's decision on Robus Group AS

Tallinn, Estonia, 2023-04-19 08:28 CEST -- On April 18, 2023, the Listing and Surveillance Committee of Nasdaq Tallinn decided to impose a fine in the amount of 100 (one hundred) euros to Robus Group AS for violation of Nasdaq Tallinn rules and regulations chapter First North Rules (hereinafter FNR) clauses 1.1, 3.2, 3.6, 23.1, 23.3 and 27.1. According to FNR chapters 1.1, 3.2 and 3.6 Issuer admitted to trading on First North market is subject to FNR Rules and to requirements of other legal acts, including the legal acts that regulate the public offers and disclosure of information. The Issuer shall comply with the requirements, incl. information disclosure requirements as specified in FNR Rules. According to FNR chapters 23.1 and 23.3 Inside Information, Regulated Information and any ohter information required in Rules, are subject to disclosure under the terms and conditions set out in Rules. According to FNR chapter 27.1 Issuer shall disclose information regarding changes in the composition of its Management Board or Supervisory Council, change of its auditor or Certified Adviser, and in respect of entering or terminating agreements with a market maker. Circumstances: Robus Group AS has not published the change of its auditor. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.