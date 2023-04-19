Mitani Sangyo, a Japanese industrial conglomerate, says that its new PV carport design is particularly suitable for snowy areas, as it offers snow load resistance of 150 cm.Japan's Mitani Sangyo has unveiled a new solar carport design that is suitable for bifacial solar panels. The carport is made of aluminum structures developed by Sankyo Aluminum, a unit of Sankyo Tateyama, and solar panels distributed by Mitani Sangyo itself. The two-car carport is designed to host solar panels with a combined capacity of 6.1 kW. Mitani Sangyo says it is particularly suitable for snowy areas, as its aluminum ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...