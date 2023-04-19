Ximen Mining Corp: Ximen Receives Final Mines Act Permit for the Kenville Gold Mine - Nelson BC, Canada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2023 / Ximen Mining Corp. (TSXV:XIM)(FRA:1XMA)(OTCQB:XXMMF) (the "Company" or "Ximen") announces that it has received the Final Mines Act Permit for its Kenville Gold Mine project in southeastern BC.

"The Kenville Gold Mine, which began operations in 1888, was one of the first underground gold mines in British Columbia. After years of working on this particular permit, the Kenville Gold Mine is now on track to becoming one of the greenest and environmentally-friendly gold mines in Southern BC. While there is still very much to do, our team's tenacity has brought us this far, and we are ready for the next phase of milestones that will finally bring this gold mine to fruition." States Anderson CEO Ximen Mining Corp.

Ximen Mining Corp's - Kenville Gold Mine - Manager Lloyd Penner

A Mines Act Permit was issued to the Company for the Kenville Mine Project approving the following work:

Establishment of new Venango Portal and 1200 m of decline development with associated drill bays, re-mucks, safety bays and sumps.

Underground Exploration Drilling (20,250 m) from the new decline.

Establishment of one Waste Rock Storage facility.

Installation of surface water management structures.

Location of portable office structure.

Onsite fuel storage.

The permit is comprehensive and includes several conditions for Health and Safety, Geotechnical, Environmental Land and Watercourses, and the Reclamation and Closure Program. Items to be addressed before starting include:

60 days prior to commencement of construction, engineering drawings must be submitted for surface water ponds, ditches, water management and water treatment system pipelines, pumping systems, or diversion channels.

60 days prior to installation of the required monitoring wells and underground dewatering, the location, installation depths, and water level monitoring frequency must be submitted for review and approval.

Has Completed and submitted, a Trigger Action Response Plan (TARP) that addresses potential downstream effects on Eagle Creek associated with groundwater inflow rates to the underground workings must be developed and submitted.

Has Completed and submitted, underground development, a Ground Control Management Plan must be developed and implemented.

Has Completed and submitted, waste rock dump construction, a foundation inspection confirming that unsuitable materials have been removed from the footprint area.

Prior to initiation of the first blast, 2 days notification to the Senior Health & Safety Inspector, and 3 business days notification to Fortis BC are required.

Several other items are required once operations commence, as is typical for permits of this type.

The Company is very happy to have this permit in hand and can finally focus on developing the Kenville gold mine project. Design work for water management infrastructure is underway and the Company is looking forward to starting the mine development and finally getting the project underway.

Photo of ore-type vein material from Kenville.

Photo of rock truck and scooptram to be deployed at Kenville mine.

Technical disclosure in this news release has been approved by Dr. Mathew Ball, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and VP Exploration for Ximen Mining Corp.

About Ximen Mining Corp.

Ximen Mining Corp. owns 100% interest in three of its precious metal projects located in southern BC. Ximen's two Gold projects, The Amelia Gold Mine and The Brett Epithermal Gold Project. Ximen also owns the Treasure Mountain Silver Project adjacent to the past producing Huldra Silver Mine. Currently, the Treasure Mountain Silver Project is under an option agreement. The option partner is making annual staged cash and stocks payments as well as funding the development of the project. The company has also in addition acquired 100% interest in the Kenville Gold mine near Nelson British Columbia which comes with surface and underground rights, buildings and equipment.

Ximen is a publicly listed company trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol XIM, in the USA under the symbol XXMMF, and in Frankfurt, Munich, and Berlin Stock Exchanges in Germany under the symbol 1XMA and WKN with the number as A2JBKL.

