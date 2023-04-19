Digital business services firm recognised for its platform designed to build high-performing teams

Emergn, a global digital business services firm helping companies deliver their most promising ideas into valuable products and customer experiences, faster, today announced its workplace learning platform, Academy, has been selected as a finalist in the 2023 EdTech Awards. The EdTech Awards recognises organisations' outstanding contributions in transforming education through technology. Emergn was selected as a finalist in the Corporate Training Solution category.

Academy is designed to teach midsize and enterprise organisations modern ways of working to drive organisational success by building and scaling product management, agile and leadership skills at pace, regardless of industry. Academy creates a unique and effective learning environment to grow high-performing teams while not interrupting the current flow of work. The platform allows learners to choose the time and pace of their learning modules and can prove their skills through knowledge-based and practitioner-based assessments.

"Emergn conducted research that revealed workplace training programmes lack effectiveness and alignment with the skills employees want most-with only 23% of learners and 22% of leaders reporting that they viewed their organisation's current workplace training as extremely effective," said Emergn's head of learning services, Steven Angelo-Eadie. "We designed Academy to drive organisational success and make it easier for firms to attract and retain the best talent by creating a culture of continuous learning. We are honored to be recognised by the EdTech Awards."

The EdTech Awards were established in 2010 to recognise, acknowledge and celebrate the most exceptional innovators, leaders and trendsetters in education technology. This year's finalists and winners were narrowed from a larger field and judged based on various criteria, including pedagogical workability, efficacy and results, support, clarity, value and potential.

"A very big congratulations to all The EdTech Awards 2023 finalists and winners-and congratulations to all who endured the upheavals of the last few years only to come through stronger, more experienced, resilient and resolute in laying out the future of learning," said Victor Rivero, who as Editor-in-Chief of EdTech Digest, oversees the programme. "To the innovators, leaders, and trendsetters of education technology, you are the way forward."

About Emergn

Emergn is a global digital business services firm with a mission to improve the way people and companies work. Forever. Emergn helps some of the world's most respected businesses including Fortune 500, FTSE 100, and Global 2000 companies develop their most promising ideas into valuable digital products and customer experiences, faster. Emergn's experts work with clients to transform their business in three ways:

Helping to better define their thinking, including shaping their product organization and clarifying and communicating their product strategy. Developing their people by delivering exemplary training in product management, modern ways of working, and leadership. Delivering their outcomes by building customer-centric products and customer experiences.

Emergn has invested more than a decade perfecting a game-changing approach to change Value, Flow, Quality, or VFQ for short combining the best of Agile, Lean, design and systems thinking. It is not just another methodology and instead takes investments clients have made in new ways of working and turns them into tangible results. This unique approach has been built to support enterprise-scale change and consists of the latest models, techniques, and tools for delivering work in an agile and effective way. Emergn has a strong presence in over a dozen countries, with its US headquarters in Boston and EMEA headquarters in London. For more information, visit Emergn's website and follow Emergn on LinkedIn and Twitter.

