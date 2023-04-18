Preferred Bank Reports Quarterly Earnings

LOS ANGELES, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Preferred Bank (NASDAQ: PFBC), one of the larger independent California banks, today reported results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. Preferred Bank ("the Bank") reported net income of $38.1 million or $2.61 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2023. This represents an increase of $12.0 million or 46.3% over the same quarter last year but a small decrease of $1.5 million from the fourth quarter of 2022. The primary driver of the increase over the prior year quarter was net interest income which increased by $23.7 million or 47.3% over the same period last year. The decrease in net income on a linked quarter basis was due mainly to a $4.2 million loss on sale of a $5.0 million corporate note issued by Signature Bank of New York (SBNY). Also on a linked quarter basis, net interest income was relatively flat as both interest income and interest expense increased by nearly the same amount while noninterest expense was down slightly this quarter compared to last.



The unprecedented turmoil created by the failures of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and SBNY created a difficult operating environment and as a result, the Bank's total deposits declined slightly from year-end 2022. In that regard, we believe it is important to highlight how the Bank's balance sheet was managed prior to this crisis:

At Year End 2022:

Total cash on hand of $768 million equaled 13.8% of total deposits

Tangible common equity was 9.82% - low amount of AOCI adjustment

Held-to-Maturity portfolio totaled only $22.5 million, market value of $20.5 million

Our loan to deposit ratio was only 91.3%

No short term borrowings



Highlights for the Quarter:

Net income of $38.1 million or $2.61 per diluted share. Net income was affected by the loss on sale of Signature Bank subordinated debt of $4.16 million.

Net interest income $73.7 in the first quarter of 2023, compared to $74.1 for the fourth quarter 2022. Note that the first quarter of 2023 has two fewer days of operation compared to the previous quarter.

Return of average assets was 2.41%

Return on beginning equity of 24.47%

Net interest margin was 4.77%

Total loans decreased $17 million from year-end 2022

Total deposits decreased $149 million from year-end 2022

Efficiency ratio was 26.0%

Quarter-end cash on hand was $886 million or 16.4% of total deposits

Quarter-end held to maturity security portfolio of $22.2 million with market value of $20.6 million

The allowance for credit losses to total loans increased to 1.36%



Li Yu, Chairman and CEO, commented, "I am truly pleased to report first quarter 2023 net income of $38.1 million or $2.61 per diluted share under a highly strained operating environment.

"We in the banking industry have been truly humbled by the historic events of early March when two good-sized banks failed within days of each other. We have learned a great deal in the weeks following these failures and the following are my observations:

The definition for transactional accounts should be revised. True, they are "core deposits" by definition, but we now know that only holds true in good times. Conversely, they are the source of a deposit "run" in more stressful conditions. I now appreciate our TCD (time certificate of deposit) portfolio even more. Aside from knowing the duration of our funding at a known cost, we did not experience even one TCD withdrawal during the second week of March.

The golden rule of not borrowing short to lend or invest long, still stands. In doing this however, we are going against the grain, so to speak. I cannot count how many times we have seen the disappointment in the faces of our loan officers when their floating rate loan gets paid off by a low fixed rate long-term loan. The events of early March only confirm my belief that it is well worth the agony in order to have a better positioned balance sheet.

borrowing short to lend or invest long, still stands. In doing this however, we are going against the grain, so to speak. I cannot count how many times we have seen the disappointment in the faces of our loan officers when their floating rate loan gets paid off by a low fixed rate long-term loan. The events of early March only confirm my belief that it is well worth the agony in order to have a better positioned balance sheet. We must respect the fact that government policy change is always one of our biggest risks that we face in the industry. Back in 2021, we were all convinced that inflation was 'transitory' by public officials. I highly doubt that anyone was preparing at the time for a nearly 500 basis point rate increase in 2022.

We managers of publicly traded banks will continue to be confronted by "beat" or "miss" of our quarterly financial results. But it is very clear to me that we must place more weight in longer-term balance sheet management. I hope our shareholders will also do so.

"Going forward, Preferred Bank will continue to maintain its balance sheet flexibility by keeping a relatively short duration balance sheet, maintain high levels of liquidity, control our overhead and operate a simple business model."

Results of Operations

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin. Net interest income before provision for credit losses was $73.7 million for the first quarter of 2023. This was a significant increase from the $50.0 million recorded in the same quarter last year but down slightly from the $74.1 million posted in the fourth quarter of 2022. The FOMC rate hikes throughout 2022 and into 2023 drove loan portfolio yields higher, as most of the Bank's loans are tied to the Prime rate. Interest expense increased this quarter slightly more than did interest income as deposit rates continued to climb during most of the quarter. Despite the increasing deposit rates, the Bank's taxable equivalent net interest margin rose 2 basis points on a linked quarter basis to 4.77% from 4.75% last quarter. Comparing to the same quarter last year, the margin was up by an impressive 135 basis points over the 3.42% posted this quarter last year.

Noninterest Income. For the first quarter of 2023, noninterest income was ($1.1 million) compared with $2.3 million for the same quarter last year and compared to $2.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The decrease compared to both quarters was mainly due to the loss on sale of the SBNY corporate note which was sold in the days following its failure. Letter of credit ("LC") fees were $1.3 million for the quarter, and increase of $392,000 over the same period last year and a small increase of $79,000 over last quarter. Gains on sales of SBA loans were $340,000 compared to $0 in both comparable periods as the Bank's SBA department is now originating and selling loans. Finally, service charges on deposits were up slightly over both comparable periods.

Noninterest Expense. Total noninterest expense was $18.9 million for the first quarter of 2023 compared to $20.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 and compared to the $16.2 million recorded in the same period last year. Comparing this quarter to the first quarter of last year; personnel expense increased by $2.1 million or 17.9% and other expense increased by $721,000 or 57.9%. The personnel expense increase was mainly due to new hires, merit increases and an increase in incentive compensation. The increase in other expense was mainly due to an increase in FDIC premiums of $510,000 over the same period last year. In comparing to the prior quarter; personnel expense was up by $775,000 or 6.0% and other expense was up by $299,000 or 17.9%. Offsetting this, the Bank incurred a $2.1 million in OREO expenses last quarter (valuation allowance and loss on sale). For the quarter ended March 31, 2023, the Bank's efficiency ratio was 26.1% slightly higher than the 26.0% posted last quarter but easily surpassing the 30.9% posted this quarter last year.

Income Taxes. The Bank recorded a provision for income taxes of $15.2 million for the first quarter of 2023. This represents an effective tax rate ("ETR") of 28.5% and slightly higher than the 28.0% ETR for the fourth quarter of 2022 but even with the 28.5% ETR recorded in the first quarter of 2022. The Bank's ETR will fluctuate slightly from quarter to quarter within a fairly small range due to the timing of taxable events throughout the year.

Balance Sheet Summary

Total gross loans at March 31, 2023 were $5.06 billion, a decrease of $17.1 million from the total of $5.07 billion as of December 31, 2022. Total deposits decreased to $5.41 billion from the 5.56 billion as of December 31, 2022. Total assets were $6.46 billion, an increase of $36.2 million over the total of $6.43 billion as of December 31, 2022.

Uninsured Deposits

As of March 31, 2023, total uninsured deposits represented approximately 49.5 % of total deposits. Since mid-March, we have been diligently working with our larger deposit clients to enroll them in the IntraFi/ICS program to ensure that all of their deposits are FDIC insured. Since mid-March, we have been working with IntraFi/ICS and another firm in order to parse out our larger deposit accounts through their networks in order to increase the insurance coverage on our depositor base. Along these lines, we also hope to bring back some depositors who left in the aftermath of SVN and SBNY.

Balance Sheet Fair Market Values from December 31, 2022

With so much focus recently on ASC Topic 825, Financial Instruments, formerly known as FASB 107, we felt it would be beneficial for shareholders to view the Bank's disclosure in its recently filed 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K.

December 31, 2022 Carrying Amount Estimated Fair Value Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 767,526 $ 767,526 Securities held-to-maturity 22,459 20,517 Securities available-for-sale 428,295 428,295 Loans, net of ACL and net deferred loan fees 4,996,382 5,066,775 Accrued interest receivable 23,593 23,593 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 15,000 N/A Liabilities: Demand deposits and savings: Non-interest bearing $ 1,192,091 $ 1,192,091 Interest-bearing 2,334,739 2,334,739 Time deposits 2,030,167 2,055,438 Subordinated debt issuance 147,995 164,477 Accured interest payable 2,608 2,608

Liquidity

As of March 31, 2023, the Bank had $886 million in cash and fed funds on the balance sheet representing 16.4% of total deposits. In addition, the Bank had $304 million in FHLB borrowing availability, $100 million in available funds from the FRB Discount window and $200 million in available for sale securities that were unpledged. All summed, this totals $1.49 billion of total liquidity or 27.6% of total deposits. The Bank still has a considerable number of loans yet to be pledged to the FHLB so the total availability of liquidity will increase over the coming month.

Asset Quality

As of March 31, 2023, nonaccrual loans totaled just $271,000, down from the $5.5 million reported as of December 31, 2022 and down from the $2.2 million reported as of March 31, 2022. In addition, OREO and repossessed assets totaled $18.6 million as of March 31, 2023, down from the $22.0 million as of December 31, 2022 as the Bank was able to sell most of the equipment associated with the other foreclosed assets. In addition to that, the Bank's total classified assets remained constant at $43.1 million compared to $43.1 million as of December 31, 2022. Total net charge-offs were $43,000 for the first quarter of 2023 as compared to net charge off of $1.2 million in the same quarter last year and compared to $0 in the prior quarter. Management is acutely aware that commercial real estate is falling under some pressure given the change in interest rates over the past year, especially office properties. However in reviewing the portfolio, with delinquencies and nonaccrual loans down and classified assets flat, this weakness has yet to appear. We will be vigilant going forward.

Allowance for Credit Losses

The provision for credit losses for the first quarter of 2023 was $500,000 compared to $2.0 million last quarter and compared to the reversal of $250,000 in the same quarter last year. The economic indicators and most likely scenarios did not require a total ACL in excess of what was recorded. The Bank's allowance coverage ratio now stands at 1.36% of total loans.

Capitalization

As of March 31, 2023, the Bank's leverage ratio was 10.63%, the common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 11.30% and the total capital ratio stood at 14.91%. As of December 31, 2022, the Bank's leverage ratio was 10.30%, the common equity tier 1 ratio was 10.81% and the total risk-based capital ratio was 14.39%.

GAAP - Non-GAAP Reconciliation -First quarter 2023 PPPT ROBE Net Income $ 38,074 Add: Provision for credit losses 500 Add: Income tax expense 15,176 Pre-provision and pre-tax income $ 53,750 Total equity - 12/31/22 $ 631,071 Pre-provision and pre-tax ROBE 34.54 %

Conference Call and Webcast

A conference call with simultaneous webcast to discuss Preferred Bank's first quarter 2023 financial results will be held tomorrow, April 19, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern / 11:00 a.m. Pacific. Interested participants and investors may access the conference call by dialing 844-826-3037 (domestic) or 412-317-5182 (international) and referencing "Preferred Bank." There will also be a live webcast of the call available at the Investor Relations section of Preferred Bank's website at www.preferredbank.com.

Preferred Bank's Chairman and CEO Li Yu, President and Chief Operating Officer Wellington Chen, Chief Financial Officer Edward J. Czajka, Chief Credit Officer Nick Pi and Deputy Chief Operating Officer Johnny Hsu will discuss Preferred Bank's financial results, business highlights and outlook. After the live webcast, a replay will be available at the Investor Relations section of Preferred Bank's website. A replay of the call will also be available at 877-344-7529 (domestic) or 412-317-0088 (international) through April 26, 2023; the passcode is 5434053.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank is one of the larger independent commercial banks headquartered in California. The Bank is chartered by the State of California, and its deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or FDIC, to the maximum extent permitted by law. The Bank conducts its banking business from its main office in Los Angeles, California, and through eleven full-service branch banking offices in California (Alhambra, Century City, City of Industry, Torrance, Arcadia, Irvine, Diamond Bar, Pico Rivera, Tarzana and San Francisco (2)) and one branch in Flushing, New York. In addition, the Bank operates a Loan Production Office in the Houston, Texas suburb of Sugar Land. Preferred Bank offers a broad range of deposit and loan products and services to both commercial and consumer customers. The Bank provides personalized deposit services as well as real estate finance, commercial loans and trade finance to small and mid-sized businesses, entrepreneurs, real estate developers, professionals and high net worth individuals. Although originally founded as a Chinese-American Bank, Preferred Bank now derives most of its customers from the diversified mainstream market but does continue to benefit from the significant migration to California of ethnic Chinese from China and other areas of East Asia.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Bank's future financial and operating results, the Bank's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Bank's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements: changes in economic conditions; changes in the California real estate market; the loss of senior management and other employees; natural disasters or recurring energy

shortage; changes in interest rates; competition from other financial services companies; ineffective underwriting practices; inadequate allowance for loan and lease losses to cover actual losses; risks inherent in construction lending; adverse economic conditions in Asia; downturn in international trade; inability to attract deposits; inability to raise additional capital when needed or on favorable terms; inability to manage growth; inadequate communications, information, operating and financial control systems, technology from fourth party service providers; the U.S. government's monetary policies; government regulation; environmental liability with respect to properties to which the bank takes title; and the threat of terrorism. Additional factors that could cause the Bank's results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the Bank's 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation which can be found on Preferred Bank's website. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of the press release, and the Bank assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. For additional information about Preferred Bank, please visit the Bank's website at www.preferredbank.com.

AT THE COMPANY: AT FINANCIAL PROFILES: Edward J. Czajka Jeffrey Haas Executive Vice President General Information Chief Financial Officer (310) 622-8240 (213) 891-1188 PFBC@finprofiles.com

Financial Tables to Follow

PREFERRED BANK Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) (in thousands, except for net income per share and shares) For the Quarter Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2023 2022 2022 Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 95,881 $ 87,159 $ 52,119 Investment securities 12,979 11,028 2,886 Fed funds sold 224 192 19 Total interest income 109,084 98,379 55,024 Interest expense: Interest-bearing demand 17,038 13,906 1,431 Savings 39 32 19 Time certificates 16,593 9,004 2,217 FHLB borrowings 374 - - Subordinated debt 1,325 1,325 1,325 Total interest expense 35,369 24,267 4,992 Net interest income 73,715 74,112 50,032 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses 500 2,000 (250 ) Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses 73,215 72,112 50,282 Noninterest income: Fees & service charges on deposit accounts 694 631 671 Letters of credit fee income 1,324 1,245 933 BOLI income 101 102 99 Net (loss) gain on called and sale of investment securities (4,117 ) 297 - Net gain on sale of loans 340 - - Other income 592 533 563 Total noninterest income (1,066 ) 2,808 2,266 Noninterest expense: Salary and employee benefits 13,728 12,953 11,640 Net occupancy expense 1,474 1,444 1,422 Business development and promotion expense 105 320 101 Professional services 1,149 1,028 1,243 Office supplies and equipment expense 404 460 489 Loss on sale of OREO, valuation allowance and related expense 72 2,103 16 Other 1,967 1,668 1,246 Total noninterest expense 18,899 19,976 16,157 Income before provision for income taxes 53,250 54,944 36,391 Income tax expense 15,176 15,384 10,364 Net income $ 38,074 $ 39,560 $ 26,027 Dividend and earnings allocated to participating securities - - (1 ) Net income available to common shareholders $ 38,074 $ 39,560 $ 26,026 Income per share available to common shareholders Basic $ 2.64 $ 2.76 $ 1.76 Diluted $ 2.61 $ 2.71 $ 1.74 Weighted-average common shares outstanding Basic 14,430,606 14,357,326 14,765,337 Diluted 14,602,149 14,617,377 14,978,667 Cash dividends per common share $ 0.55 $ 0.55 $ 0.43





PREFERRED BANK Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (unaudited) (in thousands) March 31, December 31, 2023 2022 (Unaudited) (Audited) Assets Cash and due from banks $ 865,691 $ 747,526 Fed funds sold 20,000 20,000 Cash and cash equivalents 885,691 767,526 Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost 22,155 22,459 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 367,492 428,295 Loans 5,057,728 5,074,793 Less allowance for credit losses (68,929 ) (68,472 ) Less amortized deferred loan fees, net (10,286 ) (9,939 ) Loans, net 4,978,513 4,996,382 Other real estate owned and repossessed assets 18,628 21,990 Customers' liability on acceptances 107 1,731 Bank furniture and fixtures, net 8,784 8,999 Bank-owned life insurance 10,425 10,357 Accrued interest receivable 26,532 23,593 Investment in affordable housing partnerships 59,009 61,173 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 15,000 15,000 Deferred tax assets 43,713 43,218 Operating lease right-of-use assets 22,188 21,718 Other assets 3,300 2,917 Total assets $ 6,461,537 $ 6,425,358 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Deposits: Non-interest bearing demand deposits $ 1,050,992 $ 1,192,091 Interest-bearing deposits: 1,751,439 2,295,212 Savings 33,861 39,527 Time certificates of $250,000 or more 1,329,720 1,138,727 Other time certificates 1,241,754 891,440 Total deposits 5,407,766 5,556,997 Acceptances outstanding 107 1,731 Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank 150,000 - Subordinated debt issuance, net 148,055 147,995 Commitments to fund investment in affordable housing partnerships 26,709 27,490 Operating lease liabilities 21,076 20,949 Accrued interest payable 4,529 2,608 Other liabilities 46,754 37,162 Total liabilities 5,804,996 5,794,932 Shareholders' equity 656,541 630,426 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,461,537 $ 6,425,358 Book value per common share $ 45.49 $ 43.91 Number of common shares outstanding 14,432,122 14,358,145





PREFERRED BANK Selected Consolidated Financial Information (unaudited) (in thousands, except for ratios) For the Quarter Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Unaudited historical quarterly operations data: Interest income $ 109,084 $ 98,379 $ 78,420 $ 62,559 $ 55,024 Interest expense 35,369 24,267 11,630 6,135 4,992 Interest income before provision for credit losses 73,715 74,112 66,790 56,424 50,032 Provision (reversal of) for credit losses 500 2,000 2,700 2,900 (250 ) Noninterest income (1,066 ) 2,808 2,187 2,601 2,266 Noninterest expense 18,899 19,976 17,400 17,140 16,157 Income tax expense 15,176 15,384 13,688 10,916 10,364 Net income $ 38,074 $ 39,560 $ 35,189 $ 28,069 $ 26,027 Earnings per share Basic $ 2.64 $ 2.76 $ 2.44 $ 1.90 $ 1.76 Diluted $ 2.61 $ 2.71 $ 2.40 $ 1.87 $ 1.74 Ratios for the period: Return on average assets 2.41 % 2.48 % 2.25 % 1.84 % 1.75 % Return on beginning equity 24.47 % 26.58 % 23.60 % 18.91 % 17.99 % Net interest margin (Fully-taxable equivalent) 4.77 % 4.75 % 4.37 % 3.77 % 3.42 % Noninterest expense to average assets 1.20 % 1.25 % 1.11 % 1.12 % 1.08 % Efficiency ratio 26.01 % 25.97 % 25.23 % 29.04 % 30.89 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized) 0.00 % 0.00 % -0.19 % 0.00 % 0.11 % Ratios as of period end: Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 10.63 % 10.30 % 9.95 % 9.92 % 9.92 % Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.30 % 10.81 % 10.46 % 10.61 % 11.20 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.30 % 10.81 % 10.46 % 10.61 % 11.20 % Total risk-based capital ratio 14.91 % 14.39 % 14.09 % 14.31 % 15.12 % Allowances for credit losses to loans at end of period 1.36 % 1.35 % 1.33 % 1.25 % 1.27 % Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 254.56x 12.49x 10.75x 5.27x 27.15x Average balances: Total securities $ 442,852 $ 434,830 $ 410,649 $ 430,203 $ 455,899 Total loans 5,012,862 4,981,561 4,908,870 4,777,353 4,367,095 Total earning assets 6,276,630 6,193,330 6,076,616 6,008,024 5,938,720 Total assets 6,400,849 6,328,017 6,215,184 6,133,703 6,044,155 Total time certificate of deposits 2,209,370 1,872,239 1,749,257 1,810,886 1,869,654 Total interest bearing deposits 4,451,299 4,287,287 3,973,105 3,982,888 3,947,616 Total deposits 5,479,945 5,468,562 5,373,252 5,301,370 5,215,810 Total interest bearing liabilities 4,630,982 4,435,245 4,121,005 4,130,729 4,095,399 Total equity 650,963 613,729 598,188 606,260 597,214





PREFERRED BANK Selected Consolidated Financial Information (unaudited) (in thousands, except for ratios) As of March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Unaudited quarterly statement of financial position data: Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 885,691 $ 767,526 $ 749,484 $ 768,658 $ 985,162 Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 22,155 22,459 12,442 12,784 13,496 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 367,492 428,295 377,534 400,597 430,280 Loans: Real estate - Mortgage: Real estate-Residential $ 612,908 $ 609,292 $ 587,812 $ 581,412 $ 539,614 Real estate-Commercial 2,813,680 2,730,726 2,693,852 2,583,484 2,367,862 Total Real Estate - Mortgage 3,426,588 3,340,018 3,281,664 3,164,896 2,907,476 Real estate - Construction: R/E Construction - Residential 175,286 193,027 179,955 168,420 141,218 R/E Construction - Commercial 142,319 204,478 188,083 203,217 209,726 Total real estate construction loans 317,605 397,505 368,038 371,637 350,944 Commercial and industrial 1,299,325 1,320,830 1,330,028 1,336,631 1,281,559 SBA 7,306 11,339 8,067 22,186 32,554 Trade finance 6,885 4,521 22,634 24,663 18,919 Consumer and others 19 580 115 128 115 Gross loans 5,057,728 5,074,793 5,010,546 4,920,141 4,591,567 Allowance for credit losses on loans (68,929 ) (68,472 ) (66,472 ) (61,396 ) (58,496 ) Net deferred loan fees (10,286 ) (9,939 ) (9,695 ) (9,525 ) (8,573 ) Net loans $ 4,978,513 $ 4,996,382 $ 4,934,379 $ 4,849,220 $ 4,524,498 Other real estate owned and repossessed assets $ 18,628 $ 21,990 $ 26,075 $ 21,449 $ 15,547 Investment in affordable housing partnerships 59,009 61,173 62,745 54,874 56,946 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 15,000 15,000 15,000 15,000 15,000 Other assets 115,049 112,533 115,184 110,459 101,427 Total assets $ 6,461,537 $ 6,425,358 $ 6,292,843 $ 6,233,041 $ 6,142,356 Liabilities: Deposits: Demand $ 1,050,992 $ 1,192,091 $ 1,341,199 $ 1,385,934 $ 1,251,613 Interest-bearing demand 1,751,439 2,295,212 2,263,775 2,239,501 2,159,178 Savings 33,861 39,527 38,151 39,784 39,946 Time certificates of $250,000 or more 1,329,720 1,138,727 971,378 870,376 924,317 Other time certificates 1,241,754 891,440 841,173 872,357 934,615 Total deposits $ 5,407,766 $ 5,556,997 $ 5,455,676 $ 5,407,952 $ 5,309,669 Acceptances outstanding $ 107 $ 1,731 $ 10,058 $ 11,053 $ 8,222 Advance from Federal Home Loan Bank 150,000 - - - - Subordinated debt issuance, net 148,055 147,995 147,936 147,877 147,818 Commitments to fund investment in affordable housing partnerships 26,709 27,490 28,611 20,036 22,606 Other liabilities 72,359 60,074 60,009 54,531 58,756 Total liabilities $ 5,804,996 $ 5,794,287 $ 5,702,290 $ 5,641,449 $ 5,547,071 Equity: Net common stock, no par value $ 181,208 $ 184,604 $ 180,324 $ 197,997 $ 209,065 Retained earnings 505,207 475,072 443,409 414,393 392,610 Accumulated other comprehensive income (29,874 ) (28,605 ) (33,180 ) (20,798 ) (6,390 ) Total shareholders' equity $ 656,541 $ 631,071 $ 590,553 $ 591,592 $ 595,285 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,461,537 $ 6,425,358 $ 6,292,843 $ 6,233,041 $ 6,142,356





PREFERRED BANK Quarter-to-Date Average Balances, Yields and Rates (Unaudited) Three months ended March 31, Three months ended December 31, Three months ended March 31, 2023 2022 2022 Interest Average Interest Average Interest Average Average Income or Yield/ Average Income or Yield/ Average Income or Yield/ Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate ASSETS (Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Loans (1,2) $ 5,013,740 $ 95,881 7.76 % $ 4,981,561 $ 87,159 6.94 % $ 4,367,095 $ 52,119 4.84 % Investment securities (3) 442,852 3,994 3.66 % 434,830 3,993 3.64 % 455,899 2,224 1.98 % Federal funds sold 20,222 224 4.50 % 20,000 192 3.81 % 20,122 19 0.38 % Other earning assets 799,816 9,087 4.61 % 756,939 7,139 3.74 % 1,095,604 770 0.29 % Total interest-earning assets 6,276,630 109,186 7.05 % 6,193,330 98,483 6.31 % 5,938,720 55,132 3.76 % Deferred loan fees, net (9,937 ) (10,003 ) (6,322 ) Allowance for credit losses on loans (68,466 ) (66,515 ) (59,951 ) Non-interest earning assets: Cash and due from banks 11,527 11,569 11,589 Bank furniture and fixtures 8,977 9,237 10,440 Right of use assets 21,867 22,002 21,754 Other assets 160,251 168,397 127,925 Total assets $ 6,400,849 $ 6,328,017 $ 6,044,155 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Interest-bearing demand and savings $ 2,241,929 $ 17,077 3.09 % $ 2,415,048 $ 13,938 2.29 % $ 2,077,962 $ 1,450 0.28 % TCD $250K or more 1,266,072 10,743 3.44 % 1,017,302 6,014 2.35 % 929,170 1,027 0.45 % Other time certificates 943,298 5,850 2.52 % 854,937 2,990 1.39 % 940,484 1,190 0.51 % Total interest-bearing deposits 4,451,299 33,670 3.07 % 4,287,287 22,942 2.12 % 3,947,616 3,667 0.38 % Advance from Fedferal home loan bank 31,667 374 4.78 % - - 0.00 % - - 0.00 % Subordinated debt, net 148,016 1,325 3.63 % 147,958 1,325 3.55 % 147,783 1,325 3.64 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,630,982 35,369 3.10 % 4,435,245 24,267 2.17 % 4,095,399 4,992 0.49 % Non-interest bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 1,028,646 1,181,275 1,268,194 Lease Liability 20,993 21,542 22,463 Other liabilities 69,265 76,226 60,885 Total liabilities 5,749,886 5,714,288 5,446,941 Shareholders' equity 650,963 613,729 597,214 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,400,849 $ 6,328,017 $ 6,044,155 Net interest income $ 73,817 $ 74,216 $ 50,140 Net interest spread 3.96 % 4.14 % 3.27 % Net interest margin 4.77 % 4.75 % 3.42 % Cost of Deposits: Non-interest bearing demand deposits $ 1,028,646 $ 1,181,275 $ 1,268,194 Interest-bearing deposits 4,451,299 33,670 3.07 % 4,287,287 22,942 2.12 % 3,947,616 3,667 0.38 % Total Deposits $ 5,479,945 $ 33,670 2.49 % $ 5,468,562 $ 22,942 1.66 % $ 5,215,810 $ 3,667 0.29 % (1) Includes non-accrual loans and loans held for sale (2) Net loan fee income of $1.2 million, $972,000 and $765,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, and March 31, 2022, respectively, are included in the yield computations (3) Yields on securities have been adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis





Preferred Bank Loan and Credit Quality Information Allowance For Credit Losses History Quarter Ended Year ended March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 (Dollars in 000's) Allowance For Credit Losses Balance at Beginning of Period $ 68,472 $ 59,969 Charge-Offs Commercial & Industrial 44 1,222 Mini-perm Real Estate - 1 Total Charge-Offs 44 1,223 Recoveries Commercial & Industrial 1 - Mini-perm Real Estate - 2,376 Total Recoveries 1 2,376 Net Charge-Offs (recoveries) 43 (1,153 ) Provision forCredit Losses: 500 7,350 Balance at End of Period $ 68,929 $ 68,472 Average Loans Held for Investment $ 5,012,862 $ 4,760,815 Loans Held for Investment at End of Period $ 5,057,728 $ 5,074,793 Net Charge-Offs (recoveries) to Average Loans 0.00 % -0.02 % Allowances for Credit Losses to Loans at End of Period 1.36 % 1.35 %







