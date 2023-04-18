GREENWICH, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: IBKR), an automated global electronic broker, announced results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Reported diluted earnings per share were $1.42 for the current quarter and $1.35 as adjusted. For the year-ago quarter, reported diluted earnings per share were $0.74 and $0.82 as adjusted.

Reported net revenues were $1,056 million for the current quarter and $1,015 million as adjusted. For the year-ago quarter, reported net revenues were $645 million and $692 million as adjusted.

Reported income before income taxes was $761 million for the current quarter and $720 million as adjusted. For the year-ago quarter, reported income before income taxes was $394 million and $441 million as adjusted.

Financial Highlights

(All comparisons are to the year-ago quarter.)

Commission revenue increased 2% to $357 million on record contract volumes in futures and larger average trade sizes in options and futures, tempered by lower customer stock trading volume.

Net interest income increased 126% to $637 million on higher benchmark interest rates and customer credit balances.

Other income increased $58 million to a gain of $19 million. This increase was mainly comprised of $39 million related to our U.S. government securities portfolio, all of which matures within three months, and $19 million related to our currency diversification strategy.

Reported pretax profit margin was 72% for the current quarter and 71% as adjusted. For the year-ago quarter, reported pretax margin was 61% and 64% as adjusted.

Total equity of $12.2 billion.

The Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share. This dividend is payable on June 14, 2023, to shareholders of record as of June 1, 2023.

1 See the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures starting on page 9.

Business Highlights

(All comparisons are to the year-ago quarter.)

Customer accounts increased 21% to 2.20 million.

Customer equity decreased 4% to $343.1 billion.

Total DARTs 2 decreased 19% to 2.05 million.

decreased 19% to 2.05 million. Cleared DARTs decreased 17% to 1.85 million.

Customer credits increased 4% to $96.6 billion.

Customer margin loans decreased 18% to $39.4 billion.

Effects of Foreign Currency Diversification

In connection with our currency diversification strategy, we base our net worth in GLOBALs, a basket of 10 major currencies in which we hold our equity. In this quarter, our currency diversification strategy increased our comprehensive earnings by $20 million, as the U.S. dollar value of the GLOBAL increased by approximately 0.17%. The effects of the currency diversification strategy are reported as components of (1) Other Income (gain of $1 million) and (2) Other Comprehensive Income (gain of $19 million).

About Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.:

Interactive Brokers Group affiliates provide automated trade execution and custody of securities, commodities and foreign exchange around the clock on over 150 markets in numerous countries and currencies, from a single unified platform to clients worldwide. We service individual investors, hedge funds, proprietary trading groups, financial advisors and introducing brokers. Our four decades of focus on technology and automation has enabled us to equip our clients with a uniquely sophisticated platform to manage their investment portfolios. We strive to provide our clients with advantageous execution prices and trading, risk and portfolio management tools, research facilities and investment products, all at low or no cost, positioning them to achieve superior returns on investments. For the fifth consecutive year, Barron's ranked Interactive Brokers #1 with 5 out of 5 stars in its March 25, 2022, Best Online Brokers Review.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

The foregoing information contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's current views with respect to certain current and future events and financial performance. These forward-looking statements are and will be, as the case may be, subject to many risks, uncertainties and factors relating to the Company's operations and business environment which may cause the Company's actual results to be materially different from any future results, expressed or implied, in these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements in this release are based upon information available to the Company on the date of this release. The Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any statements expressed or implied therein will not be realized. Additional information on risk factors that could potentially affect the Company's financial results may be found in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

2 Daily average revenue trades (DARTs) are based on customer orders.

INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 (in millions, except share and per share data) Revenues: Commissions $ 357 $ 349 Other fees and services 43 53 Other income (loss) 19 (39) Total non-interest income 419 363 Interest income 1,347 332 Interest expense (710) (50) Total net interest income 637 282 Total net revenues 1,056 645 Non-interest expenses: Execution, clearing and distribution fees 95 71 Employee compensation and benefits 128 111 Occupancy, depreciation and amortization 24 22 Communications 9 8 General and administrative 36 38 Customer bad debt 3 1 Total non-interest expenses 295 251 Income before income taxes 761 394 Income tax expense 61 28 Net income 700 366 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 552 293 Net income available for common stockholders $ 148 $ 73 Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.44 $ 0.74 Diluted $ 1.42 $ 0.74 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 102,958,660 98,226,147 Diluted 104,042,571 99,224,776

INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 (in millions, except share and per share data) Comprehensive income: Net income available for common stockholders $ 148 $ 73 Other comprehensive income: Cumulative translation adjustment, before income taxes 5 (10) Income taxes related to items of other comprehensive income - - Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 5 (10) Comprehensive income available for common stockholders $ 153 $ 63 Comprehensive earnings per share: Basic $ 1.48 $ 0.65 Diluted $ 1.47 $ 0.64 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 102,958,660 98,226,147 Diluted 104,042,571 99,224,776 Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests $ 552 $ 293 Other comprehensive income - cumulative translation adjustment 14 (31) Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests $ 566 $ 262

INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(UNAUDITED)

March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 (in millions) Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,214 $ 3,436 Cash - segregated for regulatory purposes 24,354 25,167 Securities - segregated for regulatory purposes 36,987 31,781 Securities borrowed 5,306 4,749 Securities purchased under agreements to resell 6,699 6,029 Financial instruments owned, at fair value 383 485 Receivables from customers, net of allowance for credit losses 39,491 38,760 Receivables from brokers, dealers and clearing organizations 1,666 3,469 Other assets 1,369 1,267 Total assets $ 119,469 $ 115,143 Liabilities and equity Liabilities Short-term borrowings $ 10 $ 18 Securities loaned 10,719 8,940 Financial instruments sold but not yet purchased, at fair value 190 146 Other payables: Customers 94,897 93,195 Brokers, dealers and clearing organizations 369 291 Other payables 1,051 938 96,317 94,424 Total liabilities 107,236 103,528 Equity Stockholders' equity 3,001 2,848 Noncontrolling interests 9,232 8,767 Total equity 12,233 11,615 Total liabilities and equity $ 119,469 $ 115,143

March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Ownership of IBG LLC Membership Interests Interests % Interests % IBG, Inc. 102,999,265 24.5% 102,927,703 24.5% Noncontrolling interests (IBG Holdings LLC) 316,609,102 75.5% 316,609,102 75.5% Total IBG LLC membership interests 419,608,367 100.0% 419,536,805 100.0%

INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

OPERATING DATA

TRADE VOLUMES: (in 000's, except %) Cleared Non-Cleared Avg. Trades Customer % Customer % Principal % Total % per U.S. Period Trades Change Trades Change Trades Change Trades Change Trading Day 2020 620,405 56,834 27,039 704,278 2,795 2021 871,319 40% 78,276 38% 32,621 21% 982,216 39% 3,905 2022 735,619 (16%) 70,049 (11%) 32,863 1% 838,531 (15%) 3,347 1Q2022 212,818 20,671 9,225 242,714 3,915 1Q2023 180,261 (15%) 15,369 (26%) 8,187 (11%) 203,817 (16%) 3,287 4Q2022 165,769 14,923 7,358 188,050 3,009 1Q2023 180,261 9% 15,369 3% 8,187 11% 203,817 8% 3,287

CONTRACT AND SHARE VOLUMES: (in 000's, except %) TOTAL Options % Futures1 % Stocks % Period (contracts) Change (contracts) Change (shares) Change 2020 624,035 167,078 338,513,068 2021 887,849 42% 154,866 (7%) 771,273,709 128% 2022 908,415 2% 207,138 34% 330,035,586 (57%) 1Q2022 245,343 53,570 97,406,991 1Q2023 247,508 1% 55,197 3% 75,522,066 (22%) 4Q2022 229,441 51,519 75,713,964 1Q2023 247,508 8% 55,197 7% 75,522,066 (0%) ALL CUSTOMERS Options % Futures1 % Stocks % Period (contracts) Change (contracts) Change (shares) Change 2020 584,195 164,555 331,263,604 2021 852,169 46% 152,787 (7%) 766,211,726 131% 2022 873,914 3% 203,933 33% 325,368,714 (58%) 1Q2022 234,790 52,728 95,990,985 1Q2023 239,038 2% 54,577 4% 74,562,384 (22%) 4Q2022 221,855 50,773 74,353,901 1Q2023 239,038 8% 54,577 7% 74,562,384 0% CLEARED CUSTOMERS Options % Futures1 % Stocks % Period (contracts) Change (contracts) Change (shares) Change 2020 518,965 163,101 320,376,365 2021 773,284 49% 151,715 (7%) 752,720,070 135% 2022 781,373 1% 202,145 33% 314,462,672 (58%) 1Q2022 212,628 52,264 92,860,481 1Q2023 209,605 (1%) 53,957 3% 72,041,499 (22%) 4Q2022 194,962 50,326 71,924,864 1Q2023 209,605 8% 53,957 7% 72,041,499 0% 1 Includes options on futures

INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

OPERATING DATA, CONTINUED

CONTRACT AND SHARE VOLUMES, continued: (in 000's, except %) PRINCIPAL TRANSACTIONS Options % Futures1 % Stocks % Period (contracts) Change (contracts) Change (shares) Change 2020 39,840 2,523 7,249,464 2021 35,680 (10%) 2,079 (18%) 5,061,983 (30%) 2022 34,501 (3%) 3,205 54% 4,666,872 (8%) 1Q2022 10,553 842 1,416,006 1Q2023 8,470 (20%) 620 (26%) 959,682 (32%) 4Q2022 7,586 746 1,360,063 1Q2023 8,470 12% 620 (17%) 959,682 (29%) 1 Includes options on futures

CUSTOMER STATISTICS Year over Year 1Q2023 1Q2022 % Change Total Accounts (in thousands) 2,195 1,809 21% Customer Equity (in billions)1 $ 343.1 $ 355.9 (4%) Cleared DARTs (in thousands) 1,845 2,234 (17%) Total Customer DARTs (in thousands) 2,054 2,522 (19%) Cleared Customers Commission per Cleared Commissionable Order2 $ 3.16 $ 2.57 23% Cleared Avg. DARTs per Account (Annualized) 214 321 (33%) Consecutive Quarters 1Q2023 4Q2022 % Change Total Accounts (in thousands) 2,195 2,091 5% Customer Equity (in billions)1 $ 343.1 $ 306.7 12% Cleared DARTs (in thousands) 1,845 1,689 9% Total Customer DARTs (in thousands) 2,054 1,889 9% Cleared Customers Commission per Cleared Commissionable Order2 $ 3.16 $ 3.15 0% Cleared Avg. DARTs per Account (Annualized) 214 206 4% (1) Excludes non-Customers. (2) Commissionable Order - a customer order that generates commissions.

INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NET INTEREST MARGIN

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 (in millions) Average interest-earning assets Segregated cash and securities $ 59,679 $ 43,287 Customer margin loans 39,303 47,141 Securities borrowed 4,868 3,467 Other interest-earning assets 9,777 8,211 FDIC sweeps1 2,428 2,219 $ 116,055 $ 104,325 Average interest-bearing liabilities Customer credit balances $ 95,802 $ 84,394 Securities loaned 8,571 11,089 Other interest-bearing liabilities 1 12 $ 104,374 $ 95,495 Net interest income Segregated cash and securities, net $ 603 $ 7 Customer margin loans2 477 149 Securities borrowed and loaned, net 88 110 Customer credit balances, net2 (653) 9 Other net interest income1/3 125 8 Net interest income3 $ 640 $ 283 Net interest margin ("NIM") 2.24% 1.10% Annualized yields Segregated cash and securities 4.10% 0.07% Customer margin loans 4.92% 1.28% Customer credit balances 2.76% -0.04%

1 Represents the average amount of customer cash swept into FDIC-insured banks as part of our Insured Bank Deposit Sweep Program. This item is not recorded in the Company's consolidated statements of financial condition. Income derived from program deposits is reported in other net interest income in the table above. 2 Interest income and interest expense on customer margin loans and customer credit balances, respectively, are calculated on daily cash balances within each customer's account on a net basis, which may result in an offset of balances across multiple account segments (e.g., between securities and commodities segments). 3 Includes income from financial instruments that has the same characteristics as interest, but is reported in other fees and services and other income in the Company's consolidated statements of comprehensive income. For the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, $3 million and $1 million were reported in other fees and services, respectively. For the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, $0 million and $0 million were reported in other income, respectively.

INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 (in millions) Adjusted net revenues1 Net revenues - GAAP $ 1,056 $ 645 Non-GAAP adjustments Currency diversification strategy, net (1) 18 Mark-to-market on investments2 (40) 29 Total non-GAAP adjustments (41) 47 Adjusted net revenues $ 1,015 $ 692 Adjusted income before income taxes1 Income before income taxes - GAAP $ 761 $ 394 Non-GAAP adjustments Currency diversification strategy, net (1) 18 Mark-to-market on investments2 (40) 29 Total non-GAAP adjustments (41) 47 Adjusted income before income taxes $ 720 $ 441 Adjusted pre-tax profit margin 71% 64%

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 (in millions) Adjusted net income available for common stockholders1 Net income available for common stockholders - GAAP $ 148 $ 73 Non-GAAP adjustments Currency diversification strategy, net - 4 Mark-to-market on investments2 (10) 7 Income tax effect of above adjustments3 2 (2) Total non-GAAP adjustments (8) 9 Adjusted net income available for common stockholders $ 140 $ 82 Note: Amounts may not add due to rounding. Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 (in dollars) Adjusted diluted EPS1 Diluted EPS - GAAP $ 1.42 $ 0.74 Non-GAAP adjustments Currency diversification strategy, net (0.00) 0.04 Mark-to-market on investments2 (0.09) 0.07 Income tax effect of above adjustments3 0.02 (0.02) Total non-GAAP adjustments (0.07) 0.09 Adjusted diluted EPS $ 1.35 $ 0.82 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 104,042,571 99,224,776 Note: Amounts may not add due to rounding.

Note: The term "GAAP" in the following explanation refers to generally accepted accounting principles in the United States.

1 Adjusted net revenues, adjusted income before income taxes, adjusted net income available for common stockholders and adjusted diluted earnings per share ("EPS") are non-GAAP financial measures.

We define adjusted net revenues as net revenues adjusted to remove the effect of our currency diversification strategy and our net mark-to-market gains (losses) on investments 2 .

. We define adjusted income before income taxes as income before income taxes adjusted to remove the effect of our currency diversification strategy and our net mark-to-market gains (losses) on investments.

We define adjusted net income available to common stockholders as net income available for common stockholders adjusted to remove the after-tax effects attributable to IBG, Inc. of our currency diversification strategy and our mark-to-market gains (losses) on investments.

We define adjusted diluted EPS as adjusted net income available for common stockholders divided by the diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding for the period.

Management believes these non-GAAP items are important measures of our financial performance because they exclude certain items that may not be indicative of our core operating results and business outlook and may be useful to investors and analysts in evaluating the operating performance of the business and facilitating a meaningful comparison of our results in the current period to those in prior and future periods. Our currency diversification strategy and our mark-to-market on investments are excluded because management does not believe they are indicative of our underlying core business performance. Adjusted net revenues, adjusted income before income taxes, adjusted net income available to common stockholders and adjusted diluted EPS should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, GAAP net revenues, income before income taxes, net income attributable to common stockholders and diluted EPS.

2 Mark-to-market on investments represents the net mark-to-market gains (losses) on investments in equity securities that do not qualify for equity method accounting which are measured at fair value, on our U.S. government and municipal securities portfolio, which are typically held to maturity, and on certain other investments, including equity securities taken over by the Company from customers related to losses on margin loans.

3 The income tax effect is estimated using the statutory income tax rates applicable to the Company.

