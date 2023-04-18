NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (the "Company") (NYSE: MCB), the holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank (the "Bank"), reported net income of $25.1 million, or $2.25 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2023 compared to net income of $19.0 million, or $1.69 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2022.
Mark DeFazio, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented,
"I am pleased with our first quarter results, which demonstrated that we were well prepared for the challenges that the banking industry has faced. The results, along with our proactive planning, validate our operating model. Our capital, liquidity and financial position remain strong. While our lending growth was modest for the quarter, we continue to maintain our high credit quality standards and continued to see growth in core deposits. Global Payments revenue excluding Crypto continued to scale, quarter over quarter.
"Business and economic disruptions cut both ways. When the dust settles, disruptions highlight business models like ours with sustainable growth. This disruption I believe will highlight the value of our commercial bank, which has the support of our very loyal commercial client base as we continue to enhance our franchise value."
Balance Sheet
Total cash and cash equivalents were $299.5 million at March 31, 2023, an increase of $42.1 million, or 16.3%, from December 31, 2022 and a decrease of $1.1 billion from March 31, 2022. The increase from December 31, 2022, primarily reflected net cash from operating activities. The decrease from March 31, 2022, reflected the $730.3 million net deployment into loans and the $807.6 million outflow of deposits primarily due to the decrease in digital currency business deposits.
Total loans, net of deferred fees and unamortized costs, were $4.9 billion, an increase of $11.2 million, or 0.2%, from December 31, 2022, and an increase of $730.3 million, or 17.7% from March 31, 2022. Loan production was $265.4 million for the first quarter of 2023 compared to $411.3 million for the prior linked quarter and $488.9 million for the prior year period. The increase in total loans from December 31, 2022, was due primarily to an increase of $51.7 million in CRE (including owner-occupied) and commercial and industrial ("C&I") loans, partially offset by a $44.9 million decrease in multi-family and construction loans. The increase in total loans from March 31, 2022, was due primarily to an increase of $497.2 million in CRE loans (including owner-occupied) and $211.9 million in C&I loans.
Total deposits were $5.1 billion at March 31, 2023, a decrease of $146.1 million, or 2.8% from December 31, 2022, and a decrease of $807.6 million or 13.6% from March 31, 2022. The decrease from December 31, 2022, was due primarily to a decrease of $215.4 million in digital currency business deposits, partially offset by an aggregate net increase of $69.2 million in core deposit verticals. The decrease in digital currency business deposits reflects the Company's decision to fully exit the crypto related vertical. The decrease in deposits from March 31, 2022, was primarily due to a decrease of $825.8 million in digital currency business deposits. Non-interest-bearing demand deposits declined to 41.4% of total deposits at March 31, 2023, compared to 45.9% at December 31, 2022 and 53.5% at March 31, 2022, reflecting the outflow of crypto-related and other non-interest bearing deposits.
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax, was $50.1 million, a decrease of $4.2 million, from December 31, 2022, and an increase of $26.3 million from March 31, 2022. The decrease from December 31, 2022 was due to a decline in unrealized losses on available-for-sale securities due to the prevailing interest rate environment, partially offset by an unrealized loss on an outstanding cash flow hedge and the reclassification to net income of gains on a terminated cash flow hedge. The increase from March 31, 2022 was due primarily to unrealized losses on available-for-sale securities due to the prevailing interest rate environment, partially offset by the increases in unrealized gains on cash flow hedges prior to their termination in the third quarter of 2022.
At March 31, 2023, the Company had $2.8 billion remaining secured funding capacity from the Federal Home Loan Bank, Federal Reserve Bank and securities repurchase facilities. The Company and the Bank each met all the requirements to be considered "Well-Capitalized" under applicable regulatory guidelines. Total non-owner-occupied commercial real estate loans were 357.8% of total risk-based capital at March 31, 2023, compared to 366.0% and 351.0% at December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively.
Income Statement
Financial Highlights
Three months ended
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Mar. 31,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2023(1)
2022(2)
2022
Total revenues(3)
$
65,508
$
70,249
$
54,059
Net income (loss)
25,076
(7,740)
19,021
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share
2.25
(0.71)
1.69
Return on average assets(4)
1.64
%
N.M.
%
1.11
%
Return on average equity(4)
17.2
%
N.M.
%
13.8
%
Return on average tangible common equity(4), (5)
17.4
%
N.M.
%
14.0
%
|_________________
|(1)
Includes a $2.5 million reversal of the regulatory settlement reserve recorded in the fourth quarter of 2022.
|(2)
Includes a $35.0 million charge for a regulatory settlement reserve.
|(3)
Total revenues equal net interest income plus non-interest income.
|(4)
Ratios are annualized.
|(5)
Non-GAAP financial measure. See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures on page 11.
N.M. ? Not meaningful.
Net Interest Income
Net interest income for the first quarter of 2023 was $58.5 million, a decrease of $5.4 million from the prior linked quarter and an increase of $11.9 million from the prior year period. The decrease from the prior linked quarter was primarily due to the 66 basis point increase in total cost of funds, partially offset by the 36 basis point increase in the average yield for loans. The increase from the prior year period was primarily due to the $936.4 million increase in the average balance of loans and the 156 basis point increase in the average yield for loans, partially offset by the 155 basis point increase in the cost of funds.
Net Interest Margin
Net interest margin for the first quarter of 2023 was 3.86% compared to 4.05% and 2.71% for the prior linked quarter and prior year period, respectively. The 19 basis point decrease for the prior linked quarter was due primarily to the increase in total cost of funds, partially offset by the increase in the average yield for loans. The 115 basis point increase for the prior year period was driven largely by the increase in the average balance of loans and the increase in loan yields partially offset by the higher cost of funds.
Total cost of funds for first quarter of 2023 was 183 basis points compared to 117 basis points and 28 basis points for the prior linked quarter and prior year period, respectively, which primarily reflects the increase in prevailing interest rates and competition for deposits, as well as the outflow of crypto-related and other non-interest bearing deposits.
Non-Interest Income
Non-interest income was $7.0 million for the first quarter of 2023, an increase of $624,000 from the prior linked quarter and a decrease of $453,000 from the prior year period. The increase from the prior linked quarter was driven by higher Global Payments Group ("GPG") revenues. The decrease from the prior year period was driven by decreases in GPG revenues related to digital currency clients.
Non-Interest Expense
Non-interest expense was $31.0 million for the first quarter of 2023, a decrease of $35.6 million from the prior linked quarter and an increase of $6.4 million from the prior year period. The decrease from the prior linked quarter was due primarily to the $35.0 million regulatory settlement reserve recorded in the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase from the prior year period was due primarily to the increase in compensation and benefits due to the increase in the number of full-time employees, and an increase in professional fees, partially offset by the $2.5 million reduction of the regulatory settlement reserve recorded in the first quarter of 2023.
Income Tax Expense
The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2023 was 25.9% compared to 27.0% for the prior year period. The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2023 includes a favorable discrete benefit related to the conversion of stock awards in the first quarter of 2023. The effective tax rate in the prior year period includes the recognition of discrete tax items during the period. The effective tax rate for the prior linked quarter is not meaningful as it includes the $35.0 million regulatory settlement reserve.
Asset Quality
Credit quality remains strong. The ratio of non-performing loans to total loans was 0.50% at March 31, 2023 compared to 0.00% at December 31, 2022 and 0.00% at March 31, 2022, respectively.
The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") was $47.8 million at March 31, 2023, a $2.9 million increase from December 31, 2022 and $9.6 million increase from March 31, 2022. The increase from December 31, 2022 was primarily due to the Company adopting ASU No. 2016-13, Financial Instruments - Credit Losses (ASC 326) effective January 1, 2023. ASU No. 2016-13 requires the measurement of all expected credit losses for financial assets held at amortized cost to be based on historical experience, current condition, and reasonable and supportable forecasts. Upon adoption, the Company recorded a $2.3 million increase to the ACL for loans, a $777,000 increase to the ACL for loan commitments, and a $2.1 million decrease to retained earnings, net of taxes. The Company also recorded a $646,000 provision for credit losses for the first quarter of 2023 primarily driven by macroeconomic factors. The increase in the ACL from March 31, 2022 was primarily due to the growth in loans and the adoption of ASU No. 2016-13.
Consolidated Balance Sheet (unaudited)
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
Jun. 30,
Mar. 31,
(in thousands)
2023
2022
2022
2022
2022
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
32,525
$
26,780
$
28,929
$
33,143
$
32,483
Overnight deposits
266,978
230,638
679,849
1,308,738
1,381,475
Total cash and cash equivalents
299,503
257,418
708,778
1,341,881
1,413,958
Investment securities available for sale
444,169
445,747
423,265
465,661
505,728
Investment securities held to maturity
501,525
510,425
521,376
530,740
467,893
Equity investment securities, at fair value
2,087
2,048
2,027
2,107
2,173
Total securities
947,781
958,220
946,668
998,508
975,794
Other investments
27,099
22,110
17,484
17,357
15,989
Loans, net of deferred fees and unamortized costs
4,851,694
4,840,523
4,617,304
4,375,165
4,121,443
Allowance for credit losses
(47,752)
(44,876)
(42,541)
(40,534)
(38,134)
Net loans
4,803,942
4,795,647
4,574,763
4,334,631
4,083,309
Receivables from global payments business, net
83,787
85,605
75,457
68,214
62,129
Other assets(1)
147,870
148,337
144,328
152,941
123,380
Total assets
$
6,309,982
$
6,267,337
$
6,467,478
$
6,913,532
$
6,674,559
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Deposits
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits
$
2,122,606
$
2,422,151
$
3,058,014
$
3,470,325
$
3,176,048
Interest-bearing deposits
3,009,182
2,855,761
2,673,509
2,708,075
2,763,315
Total deposits
5,131,788
5,277,912
5,731,523
6,178,400
5,939,363
Federal funds purchased
195,000
150,000
-
-
-
Federal Home Loan Bank of New York advances
200,000
100,000
-
-
-
Trust preferred securities
20,620
20,620
20,620
20,620
20,620
Secured borrowings
7,689
7,725
26,912
32,044
32,322
Prepaid third-party debit cardholder balances
11,102
10,579
9,395
23,531
24,092
Other liabilities(1)
135,896
124,604
96,791
84,631
98,132
Total liabilities
5,702,095
5,691,440
5,885,241
6,339,226
6,114,529
Common stock
110
109
109
109
109
Additional paid in capital
394,126
389,276
387,406
385,369
383,327
Retained earnings
263,783
240,810
248,550
223,595
200,406
Accumulated other comprehensive gain (loss), net of tax effect
(50,132)
(54,298)
(53,828)
(34,767)
(23,812)
Total stockholders' equity
607,887
575,897
582,237
574,306
560,030
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
6,309,982
$
6,267,337
$
6,467,478
$
6,913,532
$
6,674,559
|_______________
|(1)
Includes adoption impact of ASU 2016-02, Leases (ASC 842) effective January 1, 2022.
Consolidated Statement of Income (unaudited)
Three months ended
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Mar. 31,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2023
2022
2022
Total interest income
$
83,263
$
80,554
$
50,970
Total interest expense
24,729
16,655
4,338
Net interest income
58,534
63,899
46,632
Provision for credit losses
646
2,309
3,400
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
57,888
61,590
43,232
Non-interest income
Service charges on deposit accounts
1,456
1,458
1,370
Global Payments Group revenue
4,850
4,343
5,657
Other income
668
549
400
Total non-interest income
6,974
6,350
7,427
Non-interest expense
Compensation and benefits
16,255
15,886
13,421
Bank premises and equipment
2,344
2,247
2,116
Professional fees
4,187
5,171
1,474
Technology costs
1,313
1,186
1,399
Licensing fees
2,662
2,674
2,294
FDIC assessments
2,814
1,030
1,245
Regulatory settlement reserve
(2,500)
35,000
-
Other expenses
3,950
3,465
2,670
Total non-interest expense
31,025
66,659
24,619
Net income before income tax expense
33,837
1,281
26,040
Income tax expense
8,761
9,021
7,019
Net income (loss)
$
25,076
$
(7,740)
$
19,021
Earnings per common share:
Average common shares outstanding:
Basic
11,044,624
10,932,952
10,919,868
Diluted
11,103,008
11,183,862
11,223,294
Basic earnings (loss)
$
2.26
$
(0.71)
$
1.74
Diluted earnings (loss)
$
2.25
$
(0.71)
$
1.69
Loan Production, Asset Quality & Regulatory Capital
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
Jun. 30,
Mar. 31,
2023
2022
2022
2022
2022
LOAN PRODUCTION (in millions)
$
265.4
$
411.3
$
423.6
$
512.8
$
488.9
ASSET QUALITY (in thousands)
Non-accrual loans:
Commercial real estate
$
24,000
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
Commercial and industrial
-
-
-
-
-
Consumer
24
24
24
24
24
Total non-accrual loans
$
24,024
$
24
$
24
$
24
$
24
Total non-performing loans
$
24,024
$
24
$
24
$
24
$
24
Non-accrual loans to total loans
0.50
%
-
%
-
%
-
%
-
%
Non-performing loans to total loans
0.50
%
-
%
-
%
-
%
-
%
Allowance for credit losses
$
47,752
$
44,876
$
42,541
$
40,534
$
38,134
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
0.98
%
0.93
%
0.92
%
0.93
%
0.93
%
Charge-offs
$
(100)
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
Recoveries
$
-
$
25
$
-
$
-
$
5
Net charge-offs/(recoveries) to average loans (annualized)
0.01
%
-
%
-
%
-
%
-
%
REGULATORY CAPITAL
Tier 1 Leverage:
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp.
10.8
%
10.2
%
9.9
%
9.2
%
8.6
%
Metropolitan Commercial Bank
10.4
%
10.0
%
9.7
%
9.1
%
8.5
%
Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based (CET1):
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp.
12.3
%
12.1
%
12.9
%
13.0
%
13.3
%
Metropolitan Commercial Bank
12.3
%
12.3
%
13.1
%
13.2
%
13.6
%
Tier 1 Risk-Based:
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp.
12.7
%
12.5
%
13.3
%
13.4
%
13.7
%
Metropolitan Commercial Bank
12.3
%
12.3
%
13.1
%
13.2
%
13.6
%
Total Risk-Based:
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp.
13.6
%
13.4
%
14.2
%
14.3
%
14.6
%
Metropolitan Commercial Bank
13.2
%
13.1
%
14.0
%
14.1
%
14.5
%
Performance Measures
Three months ended
(dollars in thousands,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Mar. 31,
except per share data)
2023(1)
2022(2)
2022
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders
$
24,992
$
(7,740)
$
18,996
Per common share:
Basic earnings (loss)
$
2.26
$
(0.71)
$
1.74
Diluted earnings (loss)
$
2.25
$
(0.71)
$
1.69
Common shares outstanding:
Period end
11,211,274
10,949,965
10,931,697
Average fully diluted
11,103,008
11,183,862
11,223,294
Return on:(3)
Average total assets
1.64
%
N.M.
%
1.11
%
Average equity
17.2
%
N.M.
%
13.8
%
Average tangible common equity(4)
17.4
%
N.M.
%
14.0
%
Yield on average earning assets(3)
5.51
%
5.12
%
2.96
%
Total cost of deposits(3)
1.72
%
1.11
%
0.23
%
Net interest spread(3)
2.25
%
2.79
%
2.32
%
Net interest margin(3)
3.86
%
4.05
%
2.71
%
Net charge-offs as % of average loans
0.01
%
-
%
-
%
Efficiency ratio(5)
47.4
%
94.9
%
45.5
%
|_______________
|(1)
Includes a $2.5 million reversal of the regulatory settlement reserve recorded in the fourth quarter of 2022.
|(2)
Includes a $35.0 million charge for a regulatory settlement reserve.
|(3)
Ratios are annualized.
|(4)
Non-GAAP financial measure. See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures on page 11.
|(5)
Total non-interest expense divided by total revenues.
N.M. ? Not meaningful.
Interest Margin Analysis
Three months ended
Mar. 31, 2023
Dec. 31, 2022
Mar. 31, 2022
Average
Average
Average
Outstanding
Yield /
Outstanding
Yield /
Outstanding
Yield /
(dollars in thousands)
Balance
Interest
Rate (1)
Balance
Interest
Rate (1)
Balance
Interest
Rate (1)
Assets:
Interest-earning assets:
Loans (2)
$
4,838,336
$
75,960
6.34
%
$
4,796,001
$
72,560
5.98
%
$
3,901,976
$
46,536
4.78
%
Available-for-sale securities
530,503
2,106
1.59
527,523
1,979
1.50
565,301
1,648
1.17
Held-to-maturity securities
506,655
2,377
1.88
518,822
2,422
1.87
447,165
1,738
1.55
Equity investments
2,362
12
2.08
2,351
10
1.70
2,328
6
1.03
Overnight deposits
207,917
2,484
4.78
362,244
3,291
3.55
1,969,366
915
0.19
Other interest-earning assets
20,163
324
6.42
18,689
292
6.26
13,328
127
3.80
Total interest-earning assets
6,105,936
83,263
5.51
6,225,630
80,554
5.12
6,899,464
50,970
2.96
Non-interest-earning assets
152,302
101,826
57,241
Allowance for credit losses
(45,614)
(43,643)
(36,130)
Total assets
$
6,212,624
$
6,283,813
$
6,920,575
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Money market and savings accounts
$
2,840,271
22,030
3.15
$
2,683,653
15,241
2.25
$
2,639,572
3,463
0.53
Certificates of deposit
52,912
343
2.63
49,470
207
1.66
75,881
162
0.86
Total interest-bearing deposits
2,893,183
22,373
3.14
2,733,123
15,448
2.24
2,715,453
3,625
0.54
Borrowed funds
188,230
2,356
5.01
101,600
1,207
4.75
40,340
713
7.07
Total interest-bearing liabilities
3,081,413
24,729
3.25
2,834,723
16,655
2.33
2,755,793
4,338
0.64
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:
Non-interest-bearing deposits
2,390,840
2,792,370
3,574,835
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities
147,850
60,951
28,927
Total liabilities
5,620,103
5,688,044
6,359,555
Stockholders' equity
592,521
595,769
561,020
Total liabilities and equity
$
6,212,624
$
6,283,813
$
6,920,575
Net interest income
$
58,534
$
63,899
$
46,632
Net interest rate spread (3)
2.25
%
2.79
%
2.32
%
Net interest margin (4)
3.86
%
4.05
%
2.71
%
Total cost of deposits (5)
1.72
%
1.11
%
0.23
%
Total cost of funds (6)
1.83
%
1.17
%
0.28
%
|_________________
|(1)
Ratios are annualized.
|(2)
Amount includes deferred loan fees and non-performing loans.
|(3)
Determined by subtracting the annualized average cost of total interest-bearing liabilities from the annualized average yield on total interest-earning assets.
|(4)
Determined by dividing annualized net interest income by total average interest-earning assets.
|(5)
Determined by dividing annualized interest expense on deposits by total average interest-bearing and non-interest bearing deposits.
|(6)
Determined by dividing annualized interest expense by the sum of total average interest-bearing liabilities and total average non-interest-bearing deposits.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
In addition to the results presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), this earnings release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful information to investors in understanding the Company's operating performance and trends. These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations and are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of results reported under GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Reconciliations of non-GAAP/adjusted financial measures disclosed in this earnings release to the comparable GAAP measures are provided in the following tables:
Quarterly Data
(dollars in thousands,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
Jun. 30,
Mar. 31,
except per share data)
2023
2022
2022
2022
2022
Average assets
$
6,212,624
$
6,283,813
$
6,553,105
$
6,736,800
$
6,920,575
Less: average intangible assets
9,733
9,733
9,733
9,733
9,733
Average tangible assets (non-GAAP)
$
6,202,891
$
6,274,080
$
6,543,372
$
6,727,067
$
6,910,842
Average common equity
$
592,521
$
595,769
$
589,941
$
567,931
$
561,020
Less: average intangible assets
9,733
9,733
9,733
9,733
9,733
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
$
582,788
$
586,036
$
580,208
$
558,198
$
551,287
Total assets
$
6,309,982
$
6,267,337
$
6,422,061
$
6,867,042
$
6,626,940
Less: intangible assets
9,733
9,733
9,733
9,733
9,733
Tangible assets (non-GAAP)
$
6,300,249
$
6,257,604
$
6,412,328
$
6,857,309
$
6,617,207
Common equity
$
607,887
$
575,897
$
582,237
$
574,306
$
560,030
Less: intangible assets
9,733
9,733
9,733
9,733
9,733
Tangible common equity (book value) (non-GAAP)
$
598,154
$
566,164
$
572,504
$
564,573
$
550,297
Common shares outstanding
11,211,274
10,949,965
10,931,697
10,931,697
10,931,697
Book value per share (GAAP)
$
54.22
$
52.59
$
53.26
$
52.54
$
51.23
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) (1)
$
53.35
$
51.70
$
52.37
$
51.65
$
50.34
|_______________
|(1)
Tangible book value divided by common shares outstanding at period-end.
Explanatory Note
Some amounts presented within this document may not recalculate due to rounding.
