OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AMCON Distributing Company ("AMCON" or "Company") (NYSE American: DIT), an Omaha, Nebraska based consumer products company, is pleased to announce fully diluted earnings per share of $3.49 on net income available to common shareholders of $2.1 million for its second fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2023.
"AMCON's leadership position in Convenience Distribution is a function of our relentless focus on customer service. We faced historic levels of severe weather in the markets we serve during the quarter, and our operations teams made the extra effort necessary to ensure continuity of service across our customer base," said Christopher H. Atayan, AMCON's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Atayan further noted, "AMCON continues to seek out acquisition opportunities for convenience and foodservice distributors who want to align with the Company's growing platform and customer centric management philosophy."
The wholesale distribution segment reported revenues of $573.6 million and operating income of $8.9 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2023. The retail health food segment reported revenues of $11.3 million and operating income of $0.2 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2023.
"As a result of our recent acquisition of Henry's Foods, we have begun the integration of an expanded foodservice platform now available to the Company and our customer base," said Andrew C. Plummer, AMCON's President and Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Plummer further noted, "Foodservice and our technology suite of services are strategic focus areas. Our customer base is growing, and we continue to search for facilities in, and adjacent to our current service area."
"We are actively managing our working capital position to take advantage of strategic opportunities in the marketplace," said Charles J. Schmaderer, AMCON's Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Schmaderer further noted, "As a core operating principle, we maintain high levels of liquidity and ended the quarter with $97.1 million of consolidated shareholders' equity."
AMCON is a leading convenience distributor of consumer products, including beverages, candy, tobacco, groceries, foodservice, frozen and refrigerated foods, automotive supplies and health and beauty care products servicing approximately 6,800 retail stores through distribution centers in Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Tennessee and West Virginia. AMCON, through its Healthy Edge Retail Group, also operates eighteen (18) health and natural product retail stores in the Midwest and Florida.
This news release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties and which reflect management's current beliefs and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, Company performance and financial results. A number of factors could affect the future results of the Company and could cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in the Company's forward-looking statements including, without limitation, availability of sufficient cash resources to conduct its business and meet its capital expenditures needs and the other factors described under Item 1.A. of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K. Moreover, past financial performance should not be considered a reliable indicator of future performance. Accordingly, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to all such forward-looking statements.
AMCON Distributing Company and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
March 31, 2023 and September 30, 2022
March
September
2023
2022
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash
$
781,761
$
431,576
Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $2.1 million at March 2023 and $2.5 million September 2022
65,886,561
62,367,888
Inventories, net
130,878,576
134,654,637
Income taxes receivable
879,122
819,595
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
13,296,012
12,702,084
Total current assets
211,722,032
210,975,780
Property and equipment, net
75,366,996
48,085,520
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
18,913,326
19,941,009
Goodwill
5,871,659
5,277,950
Other intangible assets, net
5,553,786
2,093,113
Other assets
3,026,951
2,751,155
Total assets
$
320,454,750
$
289,124,527
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
50,460,856
$
39,962,363
Accrued expenses
15,204,328
14,446,210
Accrued wages, salaries and bonuses
5,070,513
7,811,207
Current operating lease liabilities
6,496,935
6,454,473
Current maturities of long-term debt
2,758,738
1,595,309
Current mandatorily redeemable non-controlling interest
1,812,558
1,712,095
Total current liabilities
81,803,928
71,981,657
Credit facilities
103,064,246
91,262,438
Deferred income tax liability, net
3,318,290
2,328,588
Long-term operating lease liabilities
12,743,653
13,787,721
Long-term debt, less current maturities
12,715,890
7,384,260
Mandatorily redeemable non-controlling interest, less current portion
9,512,111
9,446,460
Other long-term liabilities
220,864
103,968
Shareholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $.01 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized
-
-
Common stock, $.01 par value, 3,000,000 shares authorized, 611,052 shares outstanding at March 2023 and 584,789 shares outstanding at September 2022
9,431
9,168
Additional paid-in capital
29,766,566
26,903,201
Retained earnings
98,167,058
96,784,353
Treasury stock at cost
(30,867,287
)
(30,867,287
)
Total shareholders' equity
97,075,768
92,829,435
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
320,454,750
$
289,124,527
AMCON Distributing Company and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Statements of Operations
for the three and six months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022
For the three months ended March
For the six months ended March
2023
2022
2023
2022
Sales (including excise taxes of $130.9 and $89.1 million, and $261.3 million and $186.2 million, respectively)
$
584,993,848
$
391,888,192
$
1,150,983,356
$
814,459,469
Cost of sales
543,861,287
365,211,270
1,074,881,211
760,849,885
Gross profit
41,132,561
26,676,922
76,102,145
53,609,584
Selling, general and administrative expenses
33,996,988
21,915,351
62,376,176
44,306,090
Depreciation and amortization
1,807,753
818,222
2,878,639
1,602,467
35,804,741
22,733,573
65,254,815
45,908,557
Operating income
5,327,820
3,943,349
10,847,330
7,701,027
Other expense (income):
Interest expense
2,169,541
244,920
3,863,698
567,018
Change in fair value of mandatorily redeemable non-controlling interest
221,030
-
166,114
-
Other (income), net
(173,725
)
(60,958
)
(227,257
)
(101,068
)
2,216,846
183,962
3,802,555
465,950
Income from operations before income taxes
3,110,974
3,759,387
7,044,775
7,235,077
Income tax expense
1,045,400
1,345,000
2,350,200
2,590,000
Equity method investment earnings, net of tax
-
591,795
-
1,362,161
Net income available to common shareholders
$
2,065,574
$
3,006,182
$
4,694,575
$
6,007,238
Basic earnings per share available to common shareholders
$
3.53
$
5.29
$
8.04
$
10.62
Diluted earnings per share available to common shareholders
$
3.49
$
5.19
$
7.94
$
10.33
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
585,885
567,889
583,725
565,694
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
592,448
578,751
591,249
581,328
Dividends paid per common share
$
5.18
$
0.18
$
5.36
$
5.36
AMCON Distributing Company and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Statements of Shareholders' Equity
for the three and six months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022
Additional
Common Stock
Treasury Stock
Paid-in
Retained
Shares
Amount
Shares
Amount
Capital
Earnings
Total
THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 2022
Balance, January 1, 2022
915,009
$
9,148
(332,220
)
$
(30,867,287
)
$
26,999,735
$
83,438,578
$
79,580,174
Dividends on common stock, $0.18 per share
-
-
-
-
-
(108,235
)
(108,235
)
Compensation expense and settlement of equity-based awards
2,000
20
-
-
(444,689
)
-
(444,669
)
Net income available to common shareholders
-
-
-
-
-
3,006,182
3,006,182
Balance, March 31, 2022
917,009
$
9,168
(332,220
)
$
(30,867,287
)
$
26,555,046
$
86,336,525
$
82,033,452
THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 2023
Balance, January 1, 2023
943,272
$
9,431
(332,220
)
$
(30,867,287
)
$
29,357,154
$
96,212,704
$
94,712,002
Dividends on common stock, $0.18 per share
-
-
-
-
-
(111,220
)
(111,220
)
Compensation expense related to equity-based awards
-
-
-
-
409,412
-
409,412
Net income available to common shareholders
-
-
-
-
-
2,065,574
2,065,574
Balance, March 31, 2023
943,272
$
9,431
(332,220
)
$
(30,867,287
)
$
29,766,566
$
98,167,058
$
97,075,768
Additional
Common Stock
Treasury Stock
Paid-in
Retained
Shares
Amount
Shares
Amount
Capital
Earnings
Total
SIX MONTHS ENDED MARCH 2022
Balance, October 1, 2021
883,589
$
8,834
(332,220
)
$
(30,867,287
)
$
24,918,781
$
83,552,298
$
77,612,626
Dividends on common stock, $5.36 per share
-
-
-
-
-
(3,223,011
)
(3,223,011
)
Compensation expense and settlement of equity-based awards
33,420
334
-
-
1,636,265
-
1,636,599
Net income available to common shareholders
-
-
-
-
-
6,007,238
6,007,238
Balance, March 31, 2022
917,009
$
9,168
(332,220
)
$
(30,867,287
)
$
26,555,046
$
86,336,525
$
82,033,452
SIX MONTHS ENDED MARCH 2023
Balance, October 1, 2022
917,009
$
9,168
(332,220
)
$
(30,867,287
)
$
26,903,201
$
96,784,353
$
92,829,435
Dividends on common stock, $5.36 per share
-
-
-
-
-
(3,311,870
)
(3,311,870
)
Compensation expense and settlement of equity-based awards
26,263
263
-
-
2,863,365
-
2,863,628
Net income available to common shareholders
-
-
-
-
-
4,694,575
4,694,575
Balance, March 31, 2023
943,272
$
9,431
(332,220
)
$
(30,867,287
)
$
29,766,566
$
98,167,058
$
97,075,768
AMCON Distributing Company and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Statements of Cash Flows
for the six months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022
March
March
2023
2022
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net income available to common shareholders
$
4,694,575
$
6,007,238
Adjustments to reconcile net income available to common shareholders to net cash flows from (used in) operating activities:
Depreciation
2,732,312
1,602,467
Amortization
146,327
-
Equity method investment earnings, net of tax
-
(1,362,161
)
(Gain) loss on sales of property and equipment
(133,159
)
(76,220
)
Equity-based compensation
1,061,383
1,208,655
Deferred income taxes
989,702
1,099,199
Provision for losses on doubtful accounts
(378,302
)
(3,000
)
Inventory allowance
(6,947
)
155,534
Change in fair value of mandatorily redeemable non-controlling interest
166,114
-
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of business acquisition:
Accounts receivable
5,097,281
2,290,562
Inventories
19,843,973
4,807,756
Prepaid and other current assets
(411,185
)
(651,979
)
Equity method investment distributions
-
744,118
Other assets
(275,796
)
(79,301
)
Accounts payable
10,457,273
1,465,370
Accrued expenses and accrued wages, salaries and bonuses
(1,094,009
)
(700,748
)
Other long-term liabilities
116,896
(721,318
)
Income taxes payable and receivable
(59,527
)
(1,990,394
)
Net cash flows from (used in) operating activities
42,946,911
13,795,778
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Purchase of property and equipment
(2,760,586
)
(974,424
)
Proceeds from sales of property and equipment
137,500
79,000
Principal payment received on note receivable
-
175,000
Acquisition of Henry's
(54,958,637
)
-
Net cash flows from (used in) investing activities
(57,581,723
)
(720,424
)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Borrowings under revolving credit facilities
1,184,888,842
819,125,190
Repayments under revolving credit facilities
(1,173,087,034
)
(827,584,508
)
Proceeds from borrowings on long-term debt
7,000,000
-
Principal payments on long-term debt
(504,941
)
(277,902
)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
-
173,590
Dividends on common stock
(3,311,870
)
(3,223,011
)
Settlement and withholdings of equity-based awards
-
(1,280,749
)
Net cash flows from (used in) financing activities
14,984,997
(13,067,390
)
Net change in cash
350,185
7,964
Cash, beginning of period
431,576
519,591
Cash, end of period
$
781,761
$
527,555
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
Cash paid during the period for interest
$
3,527,737
$
582,394
Cash paid during the period for income taxes, net of refunds
1,419,354
3,481,196
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash information:
Equipment acquisitions classified in accounts payable
$
132,876
$
29,047
Issuance of common stock in connection with the vesting and exercise of equity-based awards
2,044,805
2,280,783
