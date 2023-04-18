OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AMCON Distributing Company ("AMCON" or "Company") (NYSE American: DIT), an Omaha, Nebraska based consumer products company, is pleased to announce fully diluted earnings per share of $3.49 on net income available to common shareholders of $2.1 million for its second fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2023.

" AMCON's leadership position in Convenience Distribution is a function of our relentless focus on customer service. We faced historic levels of severe weather in the markets we serve during the quarter, and our operations teams made the extra effort necessary to ensure continuity of service across our customer base," said Christopher H. Atayan, AMCON's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Atayan further noted, " AMCON continues to seek out acquisition opportunities for convenience and foodservice distributors who want to align with the Company's growing platform and customer centric management philosophy."

The wholesale distribution segment reported revenues of $573.6 million and operating income of $8.9 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2023. The retail health food segment reported revenues of $11.3 million and operating income of $0.2 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2023.

" As a result of our recent acquisition of Henry's Foods, we have begun the integration of an expanded foodservice platform now available to the Company and our customer base," said Andrew C. Plummer, AMCON's President and Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Plummer further noted, " Foodservice and our technology suite of services are strategic focus areas. Our customer base is growing, and we continue to search for facilities in, and adjacent to our current service area."

" We are actively managing our working capital position to take advantage of strategic opportunities in the marketplace," said Charles J. Schmaderer, AMCON's Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Schmaderer further noted, " As a core operating principle, we maintain high levels of liquidity and ended the quarter with $97.1 million of consolidated shareholders' equity."

AMCON is a leading convenience distributor of consumer products, including beverages, candy, tobacco, groceries, foodservice, frozen and refrigerated foods, automotive supplies and health and beauty care products servicing approximately 6,800 retail stores through distribution centers in Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Tennessee and West Virginia. AMCON, through its Healthy Edge Retail Group, also operates eighteen (18) health and natural product retail stores in the Midwest and Florida.

This news release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties and which reflect management's current beliefs and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, Company performance and financial results. A number of factors could affect the future results of the Company and could cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in the Company's forward-looking statements including, without limitation, availability of sufficient cash resources to conduct its business and meet its capital expenditures needs and the other factors described under Item 1.A. of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K. Moreover, past financial performance should not be considered a reliable indicator of future performance. Accordingly, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to all such forward-looking statements.

Visit AMCON Distributing Company's web site at: www.amcon.com

AMCON Distributing Company and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets March 31, 2023 and September 30, 2022 March September 2023 2022 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 781,761 $ 431,576 Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $2.1 million at March 2023 and $2.5 million September 2022 65,886,561 62,367,888 Inventories, net 130,878,576 134,654,637 Income taxes receivable 879,122 819,595 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 13,296,012 12,702,084 Total current assets 211,722,032 210,975,780 Property and equipment, net 75,366,996 48,085,520 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 18,913,326 19,941,009 Goodwill 5,871,659 5,277,950 Other intangible assets, net 5,553,786 2,093,113 Other assets 3,026,951 2,751,155 Total assets $ 320,454,750 $ 289,124,527 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 50,460,856 $ 39,962,363 Accrued expenses 15,204,328 14,446,210 Accrued wages, salaries and bonuses 5,070,513 7,811,207 Current operating lease liabilities 6,496,935 6,454,473 Current maturities of long-term debt 2,758,738 1,595,309 Current mandatorily redeemable non-controlling interest 1,812,558 1,712,095 Total current liabilities 81,803,928 71,981,657 Credit facilities 103,064,246 91,262,438 Deferred income tax liability, net 3,318,290 2,328,588 Long-term operating lease liabilities 12,743,653 13,787,721 Long-term debt, less current maturities 12,715,890 7,384,260 Mandatorily redeemable non-controlling interest, less current portion 9,512,111 9,446,460 Other long-term liabilities 220,864 103,968 Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock, $.01 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized - - Common stock, $.01 par value, 3,000,000 shares authorized, 611,052 shares outstanding at March 2023 and 584,789 shares outstanding at September 2022 9,431 9,168 Additional paid-in capital 29,766,566 26,903,201 Retained earnings 98,167,058 96,784,353 Treasury stock at cost (30,867,287 ) (30,867,287 ) Total shareholders' equity 97,075,768 92,829,435 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 320,454,750 $ 289,124,527

AMCON Distributing Company and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Statements of Operations for the three and six months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 For the three months ended March For the six months ended March 2023 2022 2023 2022 Sales (including excise taxes of $130.9 and $89.1 million, and $261.3 million and $186.2 million, respectively) $ 584,993,848 $ 391,888,192 $ 1,150,983,356 $ 814,459,469 Cost of sales 543,861,287 365,211,270 1,074,881,211 760,849,885 Gross profit 41,132,561 26,676,922 76,102,145 53,609,584 Selling, general and administrative expenses 33,996,988 21,915,351 62,376,176 44,306,090 Depreciation and amortization 1,807,753 818,222 2,878,639 1,602,467 35,804,741 22,733,573 65,254,815 45,908,557 Operating income 5,327,820 3,943,349 10,847,330 7,701,027 Other expense (income): Interest expense 2,169,541 244,920 3,863,698 567,018 Change in fair value of mandatorily redeemable non-controlling interest 221,030 - 166,114 - Other (income), net (173,725 ) (60,958 ) (227,257 ) (101,068 ) 2,216,846 183,962 3,802,555 465,950 Income from operations before income taxes 3,110,974 3,759,387 7,044,775 7,235,077 Income tax expense 1,045,400 1,345,000 2,350,200 2,590,000 Equity method investment earnings, net of tax - 591,795 - 1,362,161 Net income available to common shareholders $ 2,065,574 $ 3,006,182 $ 4,694,575 $ 6,007,238 Basic earnings per share available to common shareholders $ 3.53 $ 5.29 $ 8.04 $ 10.62 Diluted earnings per share available to common shareholders $ 3.49 $ 5.19 $ 7.94 $ 10.33 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 585,885 567,889 583,725 565,694 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 592,448 578,751 591,249 581,328 Dividends paid per common share $ 5.18 $ 0.18 $ 5.36 $ 5.36

AMCON Distributing Company and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Statements of Shareholders' Equity for the three and six months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 Additional Common Stock Treasury Stock Paid-in Retained Shares Amount Shares Amount Capital Earnings Total THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 2022 Balance, January 1, 2022 915,009 $ 9,148 (332,220 ) $ (30,867,287 ) $ 26,999,735 $ 83,438,578 $ 79,580,174 Dividends on common stock, $0.18 per share - - - - - (108,235 ) (108,235 ) Compensation expense and settlement of equity-based awards 2,000 20 - - (444,689 ) - (444,669 ) Net income available to common shareholders - - - - - 3,006,182 3,006,182 Balance, March 31, 2022 917,009 $ 9,168 (332,220 ) $ (30,867,287 ) $ 26,555,046 $ 86,336,525 $ 82,033,452 THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 2023 Balance, January 1, 2023 943,272 $ 9,431 (332,220 ) $ (30,867,287 ) $ 29,357,154 $ 96,212,704 $ 94,712,002 Dividends on common stock, $0.18 per share - - - - - (111,220 ) (111,220 ) Compensation expense related to equity-based awards - - - - 409,412 - 409,412 Net income available to common shareholders - - - - - 2,065,574 2,065,574 Balance, March 31, 2023 943,272 $ 9,431 (332,220 ) $ (30,867,287 ) $ 29,766,566 $ 98,167,058 $ 97,075,768

Additional Common Stock Treasury Stock Paid-in Retained Shares Amount Shares Amount Capital Earnings Total SIX MONTHS ENDED MARCH 2022 Balance, October 1, 2021 883,589 $ 8,834 (332,220 ) $ (30,867,287 ) $ 24,918,781 $ 83,552,298 $ 77,612,626 Dividends on common stock, $5.36 per share - - - - - (3,223,011 ) (3,223,011 ) Compensation expense and settlement of equity-based awards 33,420 334 - - 1,636,265 - 1,636,599 Net income available to common shareholders - - - - - 6,007,238 6,007,238 Balance, March 31, 2022 917,009 $ 9,168 (332,220 ) $ (30,867,287 ) $ 26,555,046 $ 86,336,525 $ 82,033,452 SIX MONTHS ENDED MARCH 2023 Balance, October 1, 2022 917,009 $ 9,168 (332,220 ) $ (30,867,287 ) $ 26,903,201 $ 96,784,353 $ 92,829,435 Dividends on common stock, $5.36 per share - - - - - (3,311,870 ) (3,311,870 ) Compensation expense and settlement of equity-based awards 26,263 263 - - 2,863,365 - 2,863,628 Net income available to common shareholders - - - - - 4,694,575 4,694,575 Balance, March 31, 2023 943,272 $ 9,431 (332,220 ) $ (30,867,287 ) $ 29,766,566 $ 98,167,058 $ 97,075,768

AMCON Distributing Company and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Statements of Cash Flows for the six months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 March March 2023 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income available to common shareholders $ 4,694,575 $ 6,007,238 Adjustments to reconcile net income available to common shareholders to net cash flows from (used in) operating activities: Depreciation 2,732,312 1,602,467 Amortization 146,327 - Equity method investment earnings, net of tax - (1,362,161 ) (Gain) loss on sales of property and equipment (133,159 ) (76,220 ) Equity-based compensation 1,061,383 1,208,655 Deferred income taxes 989,702 1,099,199 Provision for losses on doubtful accounts (378,302 ) (3,000 ) Inventory allowance (6,947 ) 155,534 Change in fair value of mandatorily redeemable non-controlling interest 166,114 - Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of business acquisition: Accounts receivable 5,097,281 2,290,562 Inventories 19,843,973 4,807,756 Prepaid and other current assets (411,185 ) (651,979 ) Equity method investment distributions - 744,118 Other assets (275,796 ) (79,301 ) Accounts payable 10,457,273 1,465,370 Accrued expenses and accrued wages, salaries and bonuses (1,094,009 ) (700,748 ) Other long-term liabilities 116,896 (721,318 ) Income taxes payable and receivable (59,527 ) (1,990,394 ) Net cash flows from (used in) operating activities 42,946,911 13,795,778 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchase of property and equipment (2,760,586 ) (974,424 ) Proceeds from sales of property and equipment 137,500 79,000 Principal payment received on note receivable - 175,000 Acquisition of Henry's (54,958,637 ) - Net cash flows from (used in) investing activities (57,581,723 ) (720,424 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Borrowings under revolving credit facilities 1,184,888,842 819,125,190 Repayments under revolving credit facilities (1,173,087,034 ) (827,584,508 ) Proceeds from borrowings on long-term debt 7,000,000 - Principal payments on long-term debt (504,941 ) (277,902 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options - 173,590 Dividends on common stock (3,311,870 ) (3,223,011 ) Settlement and withholdings of equity-based awards - (1,280,749 ) Net cash flows from (used in) financing activities 14,984,997 (13,067,390 ) Net change in cash 350,185 7,964 Cash, beginning of period 431,576 519,591 Cash, end of period $ 781,761 $ 527,555 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for interest $ 3,527,737 $ 582,394 Cash paid during the period for income taxes, net of refunds 1,419,354 3,481,196 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash information: Equipment acquisitions classified in accounts payable $ 132,876 $ 29,047 Issuance of common stock in connection with the vesting and exercise of equity-based awards 2,044,805 2,280,783

Contacts

Christopher H. Atayan

AMCON Distributing Company

Ph 402-331-3727