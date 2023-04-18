FLORENCE, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oregon Pacific Bancorp (ORPB), the holding company of Oregon Pacific Bank, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended, March 31, 2023.

Highlights:

First quarter net income of $2.4 million; $0.34 per diluted share.

Quarterly loan growth of $10.5 million or annualized growth of 8.82%.

Quarterly deposit growth of $7.2 million or annualized growth of 4.26%.

Quarterly tax equivalent net interest margin of 3.87%

Net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, was $2.4 million, or $0.34 per diluted share compared to $1.4 million or $0.20 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Ron Green, President and Chief Executive Officer said today upon the release of Oregon Pacific Bank's earnings, "We are pleased with our first quarter results for 2023, reflecting period-ending, year-over-year growth in net loans, deposits, and earnings per share." He continued, "During the recent events surrounding the closure of two larger financial institutions in the United States, our historical emphasis on balance sheet diversification, and our focus on attracting business banking relationships that value service, continues to serve the Bank well. Our increase in cost of funds has been at a rate lower than most of our peers. Although we are aware that some business depositors have invested their excess liquidity in non-banking products, such as U.S. Treasuries, we have not lost any business relationships to other local or regional commercial banks purely for reasons of clients demanding a higher yield on deposits. We will continue to lead with our value-proposition of service first and our desire to create mutual value for the Bank and its customers."

Period-end loans, net of deferred loan origination fees, totaled $493.5 million, representing quarterly growth of $10.5 million. The first quarter loan yield grew to 4.85%, an increase of 0.15% over the prior quarter. Effective January 1, 2023, the Bank adopted Accounting Standards Update 2016-13, Financial Instruments - Credit Losses (Topic 326), Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments ("ASU 2016-13") and all related amendments. The day 1 adoption of ASU 2016-13 and related amendments resulted in an increase of $60 thousand to the Bank's allowance for credit losses on loans, an increase of $777 thousand to the Bank's allowance for unfunded commitments and letters of credit and a net-of-tax cumulative-effect adjustment of $611 thousand to decrease the beginning balance of retained earnings. The Bank's estimate of provision for credit losses for the first quarter of 2023, under the new CECL methodology, resulted in a reversal of $51 thousand of provision expense, which was comprised of an increase to the allowance for credit losses on loans of $70 thousand and a reduction in the reserve for unfunded commitments of $121 thousand. In addition to provision for credit losses, the Bank also recognized recoveries of $88 thousand during the quarter.

The Bank experienced quarterly deposit growth totaling $7.2 million or an annualized increase of 4.26%. Included in the first quarter deposit growth was approximately $19.1 million in deposits that migrated from off-balance sheet holdings with IntraFi Network, into on-balance sheet reciprocal balances. As of March 31, 2023, the Bank has migrated all off-balance sheet deposits into a reciprocal position. During the quarter the Bank experienced an increase in requests for the full FDIC insurance coverage associated with the Insured Cash Sweep accounts. Excluding the reciprocal migration, the Bank's ICS balances grew $22.5 million. The ICS balances are currently listed under the demand interest bearing category on the balance sheet. As deposit rate pressure continues, the Bank's cost of funds increased to 0.51% during the first quarter 2023, up from the 0.21% reported in the fourth quarter 2022. The Bank has also analyzed deposit balances and below is a breakout of deposit balances as of March 31, 2023, by type.

Account Demand - non-interest bearing $ 62,014 4,854 $ 13 $ 104,395 1,993 $ 52 Demand - interest bearing 52,858 801 66 106,819 730 146 Demand - ICS 6,045 8 756 98,307 36 2,731 Money market 80,729 655 123 84,389 335 252 Savings 65,773 2,534 26 12,642 240 53 Certificates of deposit 16,075 374 43 - - - $ 283,494 9,226 $ 406,552 3,334

The securities portfolio contracted slightly from $195.9 million at December 31, 2022, down to $195.6 million at Mach 31, 2023. The contraction was attributable to portfolio cash flows, which was partially offset by a reduction in the unrealized loss on the portfolio, as the Bank did not purchase any securities during the quarter. The unrealized loss at March 31, 2023 reflected a reduction of $1.9 million, moving to $12.4 million, down from $14.3 million at December 31, 2022. The increase in market values was primarily attributable to a reduction in longer-term interest rates positively affecting the market values. The weighted average life of the portfolio was 5.2 years and the modified duration of 4.4 years at March 31, 2023. During the quarter the yield on securities grew to 3.41%, up from 3.02% in the fourth quarter 2022, with securities income increasing $217 thousand over fourth quarter 2022, which was primarily attributable to the securities repositioning strategy executed during fourth quarter 2022.

Noninterest income totaled $1.7 million during the first quarter 2023 and represented a decrease of $187 thousand from fourth quarter 2022. The largest decrease in noninterest income occurred in the other income category, which is primarily attributable to the income earned on the off-balance sheet portion of the IntraFi Network deposits, which totaled $7 thousand during first quarter 2023, down from $191 thousand in fourth quarter 2022. With the Bank migrating all IntraFi deposits into a reciprocal position, this source of noninterest income is not anticipated in future periods.

First quarter 2023 noninterest expense totaled $5.3 million, down $1.4 million from the $6.7 million recorded during fourth quarter 2022. During the fourth quarter 2022 the bank recognized a loss on sale of securities of $1.8 million. Excluding the loss on sale of securities, noninterest expense increased $405 thousand over the fourth quarter 2022. The largest fluctuation occurred in the salaries and employee benefits category which grew $342 thousand, primarily attributable to the full quarter of salary expense associated with the Portland Market expansion.

Forward-Looking Statement Safe Harbor

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 ("PSLRA"). These statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements often use words such as "anticipates," "targets," "expects," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "goals," "believes" and other similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would" and "could." The forward-looking statements made represent Oregon Pacific Bank's current estimates, projections, expectations, plans or forecasts of its future results and revenues, including but not limited to statements about performance, loan or deposit growth, loan prepayments, investment purchases, investment yields, strategic focus, capital position, liquidity, credit quality, special asset liquidation, noninterest expense and credit quality trends. These statements are not guarantees of future results or performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict and are often beyond Oregon Pacific Bank's control. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, any of these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement and should consider all of the following uncertainties and risks. Oregon Pacific Bancorp undertakes no obligation to publicly revise or update any forward-looking statement to reflect the impact of events or circumstances that arise after the date of this release. This statement is included for the express purpose of invoking the PSLRA's safe harbor provisions.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS Unaudited (dollars in thousands) March 31, December 31, March 31, 2023 2022 2022 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 8,783 $ 10,657 $ 16,039 Interest bearing deposits 41,931 39,863 98,345 Securities 195,647 195,881 157,922 Non PPP Loans, net of deferred fees and costs 493,480 482,979 407,405 PPP Loans, net of deferred fees and costs - - 4,783 Total Loans, net of deferred fees and costs 493,480 482,979 412,188 Allowance for credit losses (6,884 ) (6,666 ) (5,959 ) Premises and equipment, net 9,867 9,556 9,645 Bank owned life insurance 8,677 8,616 8,456 Deferred tax asset 5,319 5,631 2,998 Other assets 7,669 7,665 6,893 Total assets $ 764,489 $ 754,182 $ 706,527 LIABILITIES Deposits Demand - non-interest bearing $ 166,409 $ 180,589 $ 178,367 Demand - interest bearing 264,029 236,511 187,276 Money market 165,118 165,671 167,681 Savings 78,415 82,662 83,477 Certificates of deposit 16,075 17,436 19,583 Total deposits 690,046 682,869 636,384 Junior subordinated debenture 4,124 4,124 4,124 Subordinated debenture 14,652 14,627 14,553 Other liabilities 6,300 6,474 5,420 Total liabilities 715,122 708,094 660,481 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock 21,103 21,099 20,917 Retained earnings 37,284 35,462 29,762 Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax (9,020 ) (10,473 ) (4,633 ) Total stockholders' equity 49,367 46,088 46,046 Total liabilities & stockholders' equity $ 764,489 $ 754,182 $ 706,527

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Unaudited (dollars in thousands, except per share data) THREE MONTHS ENDED March 31, December 31, March 31, 2023 2022 2022 INTEREST INCOME Non-PPP loans $ 5,824 $ 5,517 $ 4,284 PPP loans - - 205 Securities 1,687 1,470 556 Other interest income 401 664 55 Total interest income 7,912 7,651 5,100 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 858 361 109 Borrowed funds 226 220 181 Total interest expense 1,084 581 290 NET INTEREST INCOME 6,828 7,070 4,810 Provision (credit) for credit losses (51 ) 335 50 Net interest income after provision (credit) for credit losses 6,879 6,735 4,760 NONINTEREST INCOME Trust fee income 884 841 778 Service charges 325 329 298 Mortgage loan sales 38 57 123 Merchant card services 103 121 108 Oregon Pacific Wealth Management income 252 236 250 Other income 99 304 88 Total noninterest income 1,701 1,888 1,645 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 3,129 2,787 2,614 Loss on sale of securities - 1,829 - Outside services 552 593 520 Occupancy & equipment 448 432 401 Trust expense 481 461 392 Loan and collection, OREO expense 24 (8 ) 27 Advertising 102 111 94 Supplies and postage 88 75 69 Other operating expenses 489 457 389 Total noninterest expense 5,313 6,737 4,506 Income before taxes 3,267 1,886 1,899 Provision for income taxes 834 459 455 NET INCOME $ 2,433 $ 1,427 $ 1,444

Quarterly Highlights 1st Quarter 4th Quarter 3rd Quarter 2nd Quarter 1st Quarter 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Earnings Net interest income $ 6,828 $ 7,070 $ 6,102 $ 5,389 $ 4,810 Provision for loan loss (51 ) 335 209 100 50 Noninterest income 1,701 1,888 2,042 1,781 1,645 Noninterest expense 5,313 6,737 4,811 4,463 4,506 Provision for income taxes 834 459 792 663 455 Net income $ 2,433 $ 1,427 $ 2,332 $ 1,944 $ 1,444 Average shares outstanding 7,085,840 7,070,425 7,070,433 7,070,686 7,057,361 Average diluted shares outstanding 7,089,090 NA NA NA NA Earnings per share $ 0.34 $ 0.20 $ 0.33 $ 0.27 $ 0.20 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.34 NA NA NA NA Performance Ratios Return on average assets 1.13 % 0.74 % 1.28 % 1.12 % 0.84 % Return on average equity 21.01 % 13.34 % 20.41 % 17.34 % 12.02 % Net interest margin - tax equivalent 3.87 % 3.87 % 3.54 % 3.27 % 2.93 % Yield on loans 4.85 % 4.70 % 4.50 % 4.45 % 4.50 % Yield on loans - excluding PPP loans 4.85 % 4.70 % 4.50 % 4.33 % 4.37 % Yield on securities 3.41 % 3.02 % 2.39 % 1.91 % 1.49 % Cost of deposits 0.51 % 0.21 % 0.09 % 0.07 % 0.07 % Efficiency ratio 62.29 % 75.21 % 59.07 % 62.21 % 69.81 % Full-time equivalent employees 127 120 122 122 122 Capital Tier 1 capital $ 75,684 $ 73,882 $ 72,410 $ 70,041 $ 68,040 Leverage ratio 9.94 % 9.55 % 9.95 % 9.96 % 9.72 % Common equity tier 1 ratio 14.16 % 13.92 % 14.81 % 14.79 % 16.42 % Tier 1 risk based ratio 14.16 % 13.92 % 14.81 % 14.79 % 16.42 % Total risk based ratio 15.41 % 15.17 % 16.06 % 16.04 % 17.68 % Book value per share $ 6.97 $ 6.52 $ 6.05 $ 6.37 $ 6.52

Quarterly Highlights 1st Quarter 4th Quarter 3rd Quarter 2nd Quarter 1st Quarter 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Asset quality Allowance for loan losses (ALLL) $ 6,884 $ 6,666 $ 6,328 $ 6,088 $ 5,959 Nonperforming loans (NPLs) $ 72 $ 52 $ 424 $ 960 $ 593 Nonperforming assets (NPAs) $ 72 $ 52 $ 424 $ 960 $ 593 Classified Assets (1) $ 3,842 $ 3,877 $ 4,574 $ 5,089 $ 6,349 Net loan charge offs (recoveries) $ (88 ) $ (4 ) $ (31 ) $ (29 ) $ (4 ) ACL as a percentage of net loans 1.39 % 1.38 % 1.39 % 1.40 % 1.45 % ACL as a percentage of net loans (excluding PPP) 1.39 % 1.38 % 1.39 % 1.40 % 1.46 % ACL as a percentage of NPLs 9561.11 % 12819.23 % 1492.45 % 634.17 % 1004.89 % Net charge offs (recoveries) to average loans -0.02 % 0.00 % -0.01 % -0.01 % 0.00 % Net NPLs as a percentage of total loans 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.09 % 0.22 % 0.15 % Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.05 % 0.13 % 0.08 % Classified Asset Ratio (2) 4.65 % 4.81 % 5.81 % 6.68 % 8.58 % Past due as a percentage of total loans 0.06 % 0.19 % 0.13 % 0.12 % 0.21 % Off-balance sheet figures Off-balance sheet demand deposits (3) $ - $ 18,976 $ 60,588 $ 121,645 $ 78,674 Off-balance sheet time deposits (4) $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 37,500 Unused credit commitments $ 85,390 $ 89,680 $ 85,880 $ 93,411 $ 95,570 Trust assets under management (AUM) $ 219,731 $ 215,736 $ 193,448 $ 195,058 $ 199,983 Oregon Pacific Wealth Management AUM $ 113,138 $ 117,549 $ 116,193 $ 114,973 $ 127,749 End of period balances Total securities $ 195,647 $ 195,881 $ 188,366 $ 170,977 $ 157,922 Total short term deposits $ 41,931 $ 39,863 $ 97,840 $ 71,429 $ 98,345 Total loans net of allowance $ 486,596 $ 476,313 $ 450,299 $ 429,390 $ 406,229 Total earning assets $ 733,090 $ 720,712 $ 744,786 $ 679,835 $ 670,406 Total assets $ 764,489 $ 754,182 $ 780,711 $ 712,532 $ 706,527 Total noninterest bearing deposits $ 166,409 $ 180,589 $ 195,536 $ 189,112 $ 178,367 Total deposits $ 690,046 $ 682,869 $ 712,710 $ 642,653 $ 636,384 Average balances Total securities $ 196,060 $ 192,348 $ 186,535 $ 165,729 $ 143,830 Total short term deposits $ 35,240 $ 68,808 $ 57,557 $ 73,515 $ 120,674 Total loans net of allowance $ 480,046 $ 459,440 $ 436,522 $ 418,445 $ 398,423 Total earning assets $ 720,003 $ 728,980 $ 688,723 $ 665,637 $ 670,330 Total assets $ 752,094 $ 761,361 $ 720,465 $ 697,913 $ 699,808 Total noninterest bearing deposits $ 167,863 $ 178,226 $ 191,292 $ 178,626 $ 171,184 Total deposits $ 678,528 $ 692,412 $ 648,827 $ 627,700 $ 626,023 (1) Classified assets is defined as the sum of all loan-related contingent liabilities and loans internally graded substandard or worse, impaired loans (net of government guarantees), adversely classified securities, and other real estate owned. (2) Classified asset ratio is defined as the sum of all loan-related contingent liabilities and loans internally graded substandard or worse, impaired loans (net of government guarantees), adversely classified securities, and other real estate owned, divided by bank Tier 1 capital, plus the allowance for loan losses. (3) Deposits sold through IntraFi Network Deposits Insured Cash Sweep (ICS) program (4) Deposits sold through IntraFi Network Deposits CDARs program

