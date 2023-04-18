PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL):

Fourth Quarter Highlights: Net income Earnings per share PPNR1 Net interest margin Efficiency ratio1 Book value per common share $142.2 million $1.28 $351.6 million 3.79% 43.2% $47.72 $2.301, as adjusted $41.561, excluding goodwill and intangibles

CEO COMMENTARY: "The flexibility of our diversified, national commercial banking strategy, with a broad range of value-added deposit channels and deep commercial customer relationships in a wide variety of sectors and geographies, all contributed to our firm's resilience in the face of recent turbulence in the banking industry," said Kenneth A. Vecchione, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We believe our focus on sound financial fundamentals and stable asset quality have helped us navigate through this challenging time. As we move forward with a renewed perspective, we are well-positioned to expand our client relationships and continue to achieve a strong return profile. Balance sheet repositioning, which included surgical sale of assets and loan reclassifications, resulted in after tax net non-operating charges of $109.7 million, but will have an immediate accretive impact to regulatory capital and allow us to prioritize core client relationships with holistic lending, deposit, and treasury management needs. The Company earned through these charges and achieved net income of $142.2 million and earnings per share of $1.28 for the quarter, increasing tangible book value per share1 3.3% to $41.56 from year-end with a CET1 ratio of 9.4%. While we experienced elevated net deposit outflows immediately following the closure of other banks, deposit balances quickly stabilized with end of quarter deposits of $47.6 billion. Since March 31, deposits have increased an additional $2.0 billion through April 14, with total insured deposits representing 73% of total deposits, which is well above industry norms compared to the 50 largest U.S. banks. Immediately available liquidity exceeds uninsured deposits, with a coverage ratio of 158% as of April 14. As we travel through the year and into 2024, capital expectations are targeted against a higher CET1 ratio at or above 11% with greater liquidity to be evidenced by a loan-to-deposit ratio in the mid-80% range. Balance sheet and earnings trajectory will be informed by these guideposts."

LINKED-QUARTER BASIS YEAR-OVER-YEAR FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS: Net income of $142.2 million and earnings per share of $1.28, compared to $293.0 million and $2.67, respectively Net income of $142.2 million and earnings per share of $1.28, down 40.8% and 42.3%, from $240.1 million and $2.22, respectively Adjusted earnings per share1 of $2.30 decreased from $2.74 Adjusted earnings per share1 of $2.30 increased from $2.22 Net revenue of $551.9 million, a decrease of 21.3%, or $149.3 million, compared to an increase in non-interest expenses of 4.3%, or $14.5 million Net revenue of $551.9 million, a decrease of 0.7%, or $3.9 million, compared to an increase in non-interest expenses of 39.9%, or $99.3 million Adjusted net revenue1 of $712.2 million, an increase of $1.9 million Adjusted net revenue1 of $712.2 million, an increase of $156.7 million Pre-provision net revenue1 of $351.6 million, down $25.3 million from $376.9 million Pre-provision net revenue1 of $351.6 million, up $44.7 million from $306.9 million Effective tax rate of 23.0%, compared to 19.7% Effective tax rate of 23.0%, compared to 19.5% FINANCIAL POSITION RESULTS: HFI loans of $46.4 billion, down $5.4 billion, or 10.5% Increase in HFI loans of $5.3 billion, or 12.9% Total deposits of $47.6 billion, down $6.1 billion, or 11.3% Decrease in total deposits of $4.6 billion, or 8.8% Stockholders' equity of $5.5 billion, up $165 million Increase in stockholders' equity of $509 million LOANS AND ASSET QUALITY: Nonperforming assets (nonaccrual loans and repossessed assets) to total assets of 0.17%, compared to 0.14% Nonperforming assets to total assets of 0.17%, compared to 0.17% Annualized net loan charge-offs to average loans outstanding of 0.05%, compared to 0.01% Annualized net loan charge-offs to average loans outstanding of 0.05%, compared to approximately 0.00% KEY PERFORMANCE METRICS: Net interest margin of 3.79% decreased from 3.98% Net interest margin of 3.79% increased from 3.32% Return on average assets and on tangible common equity1 of 0.81% and 12.2%, compared to 1.67% and 27.0%, respectively Return on average assets and on tangible common equity1 of 0.81% and 12.2%, compared to 1.64% and 23.9%, respectively Adjusted return on average assets1 and adjusted tangible common equity1 of 1.43% and 21.9% compared to 1.71% and 27.7%, respectively Adjusted return on average assets1 and adjusted tangible common equity1 of 1.43% and 21.9% compared to 1.64% and 23.9%, respectively Tangible common equity ratio1 of 6.5%, compared to 6.5% Tangible common equity ratio1 of 6.5% decreased from 6.7% CET 1 ratio of 9.4% increased from 9.3% CET 1 ratio of 9.4% increased from 9.0% Tangible book value per share1, net of tax, of $41.56, an increase of 3.3% from $40.25 Tangible book value per share1, net of tax, of $41.56, an increase of 11.9% from $37.13 Efficiency ratio1 of 43.2%, compared to 39.4% Efficiency ratio1 of 43.2%, compared to 43.2%

Income Statement

Net interest income was $609.9 million in the first quarter 2023, a decrease of $29.8 million from $639.7 million in the fourth quarter 2022, and an increase of $160.4 million, or 35.7%, compared to the first quarter 2022. The decrease in net interest income from the fourth quarter 2022 is due to an increase in average balances of short-term borrowings and interest bearing deposits, combined with higher average interest rates. These were partially offset by higher yields on HFI loans and an increase in the average cash balance. The net interest income increase from the first quarter 2022 was driven by HFI loan growth and higher yields on HFI loans, partially offset by an increase in other borrowings and higher interest rates on liabilities.

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $19.4 million in the first quarter 2023, an increase of $16.3 million from $3.1 million in the fourth quarter 2022, and an increase of $10.4 million from $9.0 million in the first quarter 2022. The provision for credit losses during the first quarter 2023 is primarily due to a charge-off of a corporate debt security from a financial institution issuer and heightened economic uncertainty, offset by a decrease in HFI loans as the Company transferred $6.0 billion of held for investment loans to held for sale as part of its balance sheet repositioning plan to strengthen regulatory capital.

The Company's net interest margin in the first quarter 2023 was 3.79%, a decrease from 3.98% in the fourth quarter 2022, and an increase from 3.32% in the first quarter 2022. Higher balances and rates on borrowings and interest bearing deposits drove a decrease in net interest margin, with higher yields on HFI loans partially offsetting the decrease. The increase in net interest margin from the first quarter 2022 was driven by HFI loan growth plus an increase in rates, partially offset by higher deposits and borrowings balances and rates.

Non-interest income was $(58.0) million, or $102.3 million after adjusting for losses on security sales and fair value adjustments, for the first quarter 2023, compared to $61.5 million for the fourth quarter 2022, and $106.3 million for the first quarter 2022. Fair value loss adjustments of $147.8 million are primarily related to the transfer of $6.0 billion of held for investment loans to held for sale. This decrease in non-interest income for the quarter was partially offset by a $20.5 million increase in net loan servicing revenue due to an increase in fees and the value of MSRs as well as a $6.0 million increase in net gain on loan origination and sale activities from an increase in spreads and gains from trading activity. The $164.3 million decrease from the first quarter 2022 was driven by fair value loss adjustments from HFI loans transferred to HFS and losses from sales of investment securities.

Net revenue was $551.9 million for the first quarter 2023, compared to $701.2 million and $555.8 million for the fourth quarter 2022 and first quarter 2022, respectively. After adjusting for losses on security sales and fair value adjustments, net revenue1 was $712.2 million for the first quarter 2023, an increase of $1.9 million, compared to $710.3 million for the fourth quarter 2022, and an increase of $156.7 million, or 28.2%, compared to $555.5 million for the first quarter 2022.

Non-interest expense was $347.9 million, or $360.6 million after adjusting for gain on extinguishment of debt from payoff of credit linked notes, for the first quarter 2023, compared to $333.4 million for the fourth quarter 2022, and $248.6 million for the first quarter 2022. The Company's adjusted efficiency ratio1 was 43.2% for the first quarter 2023, compared to 39.4% in the fourth quarter 2022, and 43.2% for the first quarter 2022. The increase in non-interest expense from the fourth quarter 2022 is due primarily to higher salaries and benefits costs. The increase in non-interest expense from the first quarter 2022 is attributable to increased deposit costs.

Income tax expense was $42.4 million for the first quarter 2023, compared to $71.7 million for the fourth quarter 2022, and $58.1 million for the first quarter 2022.

Net income was $142.2 million for the first quarter 2023, a decrease of $150.8 million from $293.0 million for the fourth quarter 2022, and a decrease of $97.9 million from $240.1 million for the first quarter 2022. Earnings per share totaled $1.28 for the first quarter 2023, compared to $2.67 for the fourth quarter 2022, and $2.22 for the first quarter 2022. Earnings per share1 adjusted for losses on security sales, fair value loss adjustments and gain on extinguishment of debt was $2.30 for the first quarter 2023, compared to $2.74 and $2.22 for the fourth quarter 2022 and first quarter 2022, respectively.

The Company views its pre-provision net revenue1 ("PPNR") as a key metric for assessing the Company's earnings power, which it defines as net revenue1 less non-interest expense1. For the first quarter 2023, the Company's PPNR1 was $351.6 million, down $25.3 million from $376.9 million in the fourth quarter 2022, and up $44.7 million from $306.9 million in the first quarter 2022.

The Company had 3,340 full-time equivalent employees and 57 offices at March 31, 2023, compared to 3,365 employees and 56 offices at December 31, 2022, and 3,170 employees and 60 offices at March 31, 2022.

Balance Sheet

HFI loans, net of deferred fees totaled $46.4 billion at March 31, 2023, compared to $51.9 billion at December 31, 2022, and $41.1 billion at March 31, 2022. The decrease in HFI loans of $5.4 billion from the prior quarter was driven by a decrease of $5.2 billion in commercial and industrial loans as $5.4 billion of commercial and industrial loans were transferred to HFS as of quarter-end. In addition, residential real estate loans decreased $904 million ($490 million transferred to HFS), partially offset by increases of $394 million in construction and land development and $298 million in CRE non-owner occupied loans ($110 million transferred to HFS). From March 31, 2022, HFI loan growth of $5.3 billion, was primarily driven by residential real estate, CRE non-owner occupied, and construction and land development loans which increased $3.8 billion, $2.8 billion, and $1.1 billion, respectively, offset by commercial and industrial loans which decreased $2.4 billion.

The Company's allowance for credit losses on HFI loans consists of an allowance for funded HFI loans and an allowance for unfunded loan commitments. At March 31, 2023, the allowance for loan losses to funded HFI loans ratio was 0.66%, compared to 0.60% at December 31, 2022, and 0.63% at March 31, 2022. The allowance for credit losses, which includes the allowance for unfunded loan commitments, to funded HFI loans ratio was 0.75% at March 31, 2023, compared to 0.69% at December 31, 2022, and 0.73% at March 31, 2022. The Company is a party to credit linked note transactions, which effectively transfer a portion of the risk of losses on reference pools of loans to the purchasers of the notes. As of March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, and March 31, 2022, the Company is protected from first credit losses on reference pools of loans totaling $11.0 billion, $12.0 billion, and $5.4 billion, respectively, under these transactions. However, as these note transactions are considered to be free standing credit enhancements, the allowance for credit losses cannot be reduced by the expected credit losses that may be mitigated by these notes. Accordingly, the allowance for loan and credit losses ratios include an allowance of $20.8 million as of March 31, 2023, $21.9 million as of December 31, 2022, and $9.5 million as of March 31, 2022, related to these pools of loans. The allowance for credit losses to funded HFI loans ratio, adjusted to reduce the HFI loan balance by the amount of loans in covered reference pools, was 0.95% at March 31, 2023, 0.89% at December 31, 2022, and 0.84% at March 31, 2022.

Deposits totaled $47.6 billion at March 31, 2023, a decrease of $6.1 billion from $53.6 billion at December 31, 2022, and a decrease of $4.6 billion from $52.2 billion at March 31, 2022. By deposit type, the decrease from the prior quarter is attributable to a decrease of $5.6 billion from savings and money market accounts and $3.2 billion from non-interest bearing demand deposits, partially offset by increases of $1.5 billion from certificates of deposits and $1.2 billion from interest bearing demand deposits. From March 31, 2022, non-interest bearing demand deposits and savings and money market accounts decreased $7.1 billion and $4.7 billion, respectively. These decreases were partially offset by increases in certificates of deposit and interest-bearing demand deposits of $4.7 billion and $2.5 billion, respectively. Non-interest bearing deposits were $16.5 billion at March 31, 2023, compared to $19.7 billion at December 31, 2022, and $23.5 billion at March 31, 2022.

The table below shows the Company's deposit types as a percentage of total deposits:

Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Mar 31, 2022 Non-interest bearing 34.6 % 36.7 % 45.1 % Savings and money market 29.1 36.2 35.6 Interest-bearing demand 22.5 17.7 15.8 Certificates of deposit 13.8 9.4 3.5

The Company's ratio of HFI loans to deposits was 97.6% at March 31, 2023, compared to 96.7% at December 31, 2022, and 78.8% at March 31, 2022.

Borrowings were $15.9 billion at March 31, 2023, $6.3 billion at December 31, 2022, and $833 million at March 31, 2022. Borrowings increased from December 31, 2022 due primarily to an increase in short-term borrowings of $9.8 billion offset by payoffs of credit linked notes of $265 million. The increase in borrowings from March 31, 2022 is due to an increase in short-term borrowings of $14.7 billion and issuance of $579 million of credit linked notes, net of issuance costs, during 2022, less payoffs of credit linked notes in the first quarter of 2023.

Qualifying debt totaled $895 million at March 31, 2023, compared to $893 million at December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022.

Stockholders' equity was $5.5 billion at March 31, 2023, compared to $5.4 billion at December 31, 2022 and $5.0 billion at March 31, 2022. The increase in stockholders' equity quarter over quarter was due to net income and unrealized fair value gains of approximately $71 million on the Company's available for sale securities, which are recorded in other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax, partially offset by dividends to shareholders. A cash dividend of $0.36 per share was paid to common shareholders on March 3, 2023, totaling $39.4 million, and a cash dividend of $0.27 per depository share was paid to preferred shareholders on March 30, 2023, totaling $3.2 million. The increase in stockholders' equity from March 31, 2022 is primarily a function of net income and sales of common stock under the Company's ATM program, partially offset by dividends to shareholders and unrealized fair value losses on available for sale securities.

At March 31, 2023, tangible common equity, net of tax1, was 6.5% of tangible assets1 and total capital was 12.1% of risk-weighted assets. The Company's tangible book value per share1 was $41.56 at March 31, 2023, an increase of 3.3% from $40.25 at December 31, 2022, and up 11.9% from $37.13 at March 31, 2022. The increase in tangible book value per share from December 31, 2022 is attributable to net income and unrealized fair value gains on the Company's available for sale securities.

Total assets increased 4.9% to $71.0 billion at March 31, 2023, from $67.7 billion at December 31, 2022, and increased 17.3% from $60.6 billion at March 31, 2022. The increase in total assets from December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022 was driven by an increase in cash and investments.

Asset Quality

Provision for credit losses totaled $19.4 million for the first quarter 2023, compared to $3.1 million for the fourth quarter 2022, and $9.0 million for the first quarter 2022. Net loan charge-offs in the first quarter 2023 were $6.0 million, or 0.05% of average loans (annualized), compared to $1.8 million, or 0.01%, in the fourth quarter 2022, and $0.2 million, or approximately 0.00%, in the first quarter 2022.

Nonaccrual loans increased $22 million to $107 million during the quarter and increased $16 million from March 31, 2022. Loans past due 90 days and still accruing interest were $1 million (excluding government guaranteed loans of $494 million) at March 31, 2023, compared to zero at December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022 (excluding government guaranteed loans of $582 million and zero at December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively). Loans past due 30-89 days and still accruing interest totaled $58 million (excluding government guaranteed loans of $281 million) at March 31, 2023, a decrease from $70 million at December 31, 2022, and flat from $58 million at March 31, 2022 (excluding government guaranteed loans of $334 million and zero at December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively).

Repossessed assets totaled $11 million at March 31, 2023, flat from December 31, 2022, and a $1 million decrease from $12 million at March 31, 2022. Classified assets totaled $459 million at March 31, 2023, an increase of $66 million from $393 million at December 31, 2022, and an increase of $94 million from $365 million at March 31, 2022.

The ratio of classified assets to Tier 1 capital plus the allowance for credit losses, a common regulatory measure of asset quality, was 7.8% at March 31, 2023, compared to 6.8% at December 31, 2022, and 7.4% at March 31, 2022.

Segment Highlights

The Company's reportable segments are aggregated with a focus on products and services offered and consist of three reportable segments:

- Commercial segment: provides commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry. - Consumer Related segment: offers both commercial banking services to enterprises in consumer-related sectors and consumer banking services, such as residential mortgage banking. - Corporate & Other segment: consists of the Company's investment portfolio, Corporate borrowings and other related items, income and expense items not allocated to our other reportable segments, and inter-segment eliminations.

Key management metrics for evaluating the performance of the Company's Commercial and Consumer Related segments include loan and deposit growth, asset quality, and pre-tax income.

The Commercial segment reported an HFI loan balance of $27.3 billion at March 31, 2023, a decrease of $4.1 billion during the quarter, and an increase of $1.5 billion during the last twelve months. The Commercial segment also has loans held for sale of $4.7 billion at March 31, 2023. Deposits for the Commercial segment totaled $22.0 billion at March 31, 2023, a decrease of $7.5 billion during the quarter, and a decrease of $8.1 billion during the last twelve months.

Pre-tax income for the Commercial segment was $159.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, a decrease of $161.1 million from the three months ended December 31, 2022, and a decrease of $77.4 million from the three months ended March 31, 2022.

The Consumer Related segment reported an HFI loan balance of $19.2 billion at March 31, 2023, a decrease of $1.3 billion during the quarter, and an increase of $3.8 billion during the last twelve months. The Consumer Related segment also has loans held for sale of $2.3 billion at March 31, 2023, an increase of $1.1 billion during the quarter, and a decrease of $2.5 billion during the last twelve months. Deposits for the Consumer Related segment totaled $20.0 billion, an increase of $1.5 billion during the quarter and during the last twelve months.

Pre-tax income for the Consumer Related segment was $56.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, a decrease of $13.0 million from the three months ended December 31, 2022, and a decrease of $70.1 million from the three months ended March 31, 2022.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation and Subsidiaries Summary Consolidated Financial Data Unaudited Selected Balance Sheet Data: As of March 31, 2023 2022 Change % (in millions) Total assets $ 71,047 $ 60,576 17.3 % Loans held for sale 7,022 4,762 47.5 HFI loans, net of deferred fees 46,435 41,119 12.9 Investment securities 9,493 8,277 14.7 Total deposits 47,587 52,160 (8.8 ) Borrowings 15,853 833 NM Qualifying debt 895 893 0.2 Stockholders' equity 5,521 5,012 10.2 Tangible common equity, net of tax (1) 4,551 4,021 13.2 Common equity Tier 1 capital 5,159 4,292 20.2 Selected Income Statement Data: For the Three Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Change % (in millions, except per share data) Interest income $ 968.9 $ 484.5 100.0 % Interest expense 359.0 35.0 NM Net interest income 609.9 449.5 35.7 Provision for credit losses 19.4 9.0 NM Net interest income after provision for credit losses 590.5 440.5 34.1 Non-interest income (58.0 ) 106.3 NM Non-interest expense 347.9 248.6 39.9 Income before income taxes 184.6 298.2 (38.1 ) Income tax expense 42.4 58.1 (27.0 ) Net income 142.2 240.1 (40.8 ) Dividends on preferred stock 3.2 3.2 - Net income available to common stockholders $ 139.0 $ 236.9 (41.3 ) Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.28 $ 2.22 (42.3 )

(1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures. NM Changes +/- 100% are not meaningful

Western Alliance Bancorporation and Subsidiaries Summary Consolidated Financial Data Unaudited Common Share Data: At or For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Change % Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.28 $ 2.22 (42.3 ) % Book value per common share 47.72 43.56 9.6 Tangible book value per common share, net of tax (1) 41.56 37.13 11.9 Average common shares outstanding (in millions): Basic 108.2 106.0 2.0 Diluted 108.3 106.6 1.6 Common shares outstanding 109.5 108.3 1.1

Selected Performance Ratios: Return on average assets (2) 0.81 % 1.64 % (50.6 ) % Return on average tangible common equity (1, 2) 12.2 23.9 (49.0 ) Return on average tangible common equity, excluding AOCI (1, 2) 10.8 23.6 (54.2 ) Net interest margin (2) 3.79 3.32 14.2 Efficiency ratio - tax equivalent basis (1) 43.2 43.2 - HFI loan to deposit ratio 97.6 78.8 23.9 Asset Quality Ratios: Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans outstanding (2) 0.05 % 0.00 % NM Nonaccrual loans to funded HFI loans 0.23 0.22 4.5 Nonaccrual loans and repossessed assets to total assets 0.17 0.17 0.0 Allowance for loan losses to funded HFI loans 0.66 0.63 4.8 Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual HFI loans 286 283 1.0

Capital Ratios: Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Mar 31, 2022 Tangible common equity (1) 6.5 % 6.5 % 6.7 % Common Equity Tier 1 (3) 9.4 9.3 9.0 Tier 1 Leverage ratio (3) 7.8 7.8 8.0 Tier 1 Capital (3) 10.1 10.0 9.8 Total Capital (3) 12.1 12.1 12.0

(1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures. (2) Annualized on an actual/actual basis for periods less than 12 months. (3) Capital ratios for March 31, 2023 are preliminary. NM Changes +/- 100% are not meaningful.

Western Alliance Bancorporation and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Income Statements Unaudited Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 (dollars in millions, except per share data) Interest income: Loans $ 832.7 $ 434.7 Investment securities 96.1 48.0 Other 40.1 1.8 Total interest income 968.9 484.5 Interest expense: Deposits 231.6 14.1 Qualifying debt 9.3 8.4 Borrowings 118.1 12.5 Total interest expense 359.0 35.0 Net interest income 609.9 449.5 Provision for credit losses 19.4 9.0 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 590.5 440.5 Non-interest income: Net loan servicing revenue 41.9 41.1 Net gain on loan origination and sale activities 31.4 36.9 Service charges and fees 9.5 7.0 Commercial banking related income 6.2 5.1 Gain on recovery from credit guarantees 3.3 2.3 Income from equity investments 1.4 4.1 (Loss) gain on sales of investment securities (12.5 ) 6.9 Fair value loss adjustments, net (147.8 ) (6.6 ) Other 8.6 9.5 Total non-interest income (58.0 ) 106.3 Non-interest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 148.9 138.3 Deposit costs 86.9 9.3 Data processing 26.4 17.6 Legal, professional, and directors' fees 23.1 24.0 Occupancy 16.5 12.8 Insurance 15.7 7.2 Loan servicing expenses 13.8 10.8 Business development and marketing 5.2 4.4 Loan acquisition and origination expenses 4.4 6.5 Gain on extinguishment of debt (12.7 ) - Net loss on sales and valuations of repossessed and other assets - 0.1 Other 19.7 17.6 Total non-interest expense 347.9 248.6 Income before income taxes 184.6 298.2 Income tax expense 42.4 58.1 Net income 142.2 240.1 Dividends on preferred stock 3.2 3.2 Net income available to common stockholders $ 139.0 $ 236.9 Earnings per common share: Diluted shares 108.3 106.6 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.28 $ 2.22

Western Alliance Bancorporation and Subsidiaries Five Quarter Condensed Consolidated Income Statements Unaudited Three Months Ended Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 Mar 31, 2022 (in millions, except per share data) Interest income: Loans $ 832.7 $ 785.1 $ 657.0 $ 516.6 $ 434.7 Investment securities 96.1 89.4 75.9 59.3 48.0 Other 40.1 13.8 6.5 3.7 1.8 Total interest income 968.9 888.3 739.4 579.6 484.5 Interest expense: Deposits 231.6 157.6 77.6 27.1 14.1 Qualifying debt 9.3 9.1 8.9 8.6 8.4 Borrowings 118.1 81.9 50.8 18.9 12.5 Total interest expense 359.0 248.6 137.3 54.6 35.0 Net interest income 609.9 639.7 602.1 525.0 449.5 Provision for credit losses 19.4 3.1 28.5 27.5 9.0 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 590.5 636.6 573.6 497.5 440.5 Non-interest income: Net loan servicing revenue 41.9 21.4 23.0 45.4 41.1 Net gain on loan origination and sale activities 31.4 25.4 14.5 27.2 36.9 Service charges and fees 9.5 5.9 6.5 7.6 7.0 Commercial banking related income 6.2 5.5 5.1 5.8 5.1 Gain on recovery from credit guarantees 3.3 3.0 0.4 9.0 2.3 Income from equity investments 1.4 4.2 4.3 5.2 4.1 (Loss) gain on sales of investment securities (12.5 ) 0.1 - (0.2 ) 6.9 Fair value loss adjustments, net (147.8 ) (9.2 ) (2.8 ) (10.0 ) (6.6 ) Other 8.6 5.2 10.8 5.0 9.5 Total non-interest income (58.0 ) 61.5 61.8 95.0 106.3 Non-interest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 148.9 125.7 136.5 139.0 138.3 Deposit costs 86.9 82.2 56.2 18.1 9.3 Data processing 26.4 23.9 21.8 19.7 17.6 Legal, professional, and directors' fees 23.1 26.0 24.8 25.1 24.0 Occupancy 16.5 15.8 13.9 13.0 12.8 Insurance 15.7 8.9 8.1 6.9 7.2 Loan servicing expenses 13.8 14.8 15.2 14.7 10.8 Business development and marketing 5.2 7.3 5.0 5.4 4.4 Loan acquisition and origination expenses 4.4 4.4 5.8 6.4 6.5 Net (gain) loss on sales and valuations of repossessed and other assets - (0.3 ) (0.2 ) (0.3 ) 0.1 Gain on extinguishment of debt (12.7 ) - - - - Other 19.7 24.7 18.7 20.9 17.6 Total non-interest expense 347.9 333.4 305.8 268.9 248.6 Income before income taxes 184.6 364.7 329.6 323.6 298.2 Income tax expense 42.4 71.7 65.6 63.4 58.1 Net income 142.2 293.0 264.0 260.2 240.1 Dividends on preferred stock 3.2 3.2 3.2 3.2 3.2 Net income available to common stockholders $ 139.0 $ 289.8 $ 260.8 $ 257.0 $ 236.9 Earnings per common share: Diluted shares 108.3 108.4 107.9 107.7 106.6 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.28 $ 2.67 $ 2.42 $ 2.39 $ 2.22

Western Alliance Bancorporation and Subsidiaries Five Quarter Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets Unaudited Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 Mar 31, 2022 (in millions) Assets: Cash and due from banks $ 3,639 $ 1,043 $ 1,610 $ 1,886 $ 2,602 Investment securities 9,493 8,760 8,603 8,802 8,277 Loans held for sale 7,022 1,184 2,204 2,803 4,762 Loans held for investment: Commercial and industrial 15,503 20,710 22,318 20,754 17,862 Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied 9,617 9,319 8,668 7,775 6,849 Commercial real estate - owner occupied 1,809 1,818 1,848 1,848 1,805 Construction and land development 4,407 4,013 3,621 3,231 3,278 Residential real estate 15,024 15,928 15,674 14,908 11,270 Consumer 75 74 72 56 55 Loans HFI, net of deferred fees 46,435 51,862 52,201 48,572 41,119 Allowance for loan losses (305 ) (310 ) (304 ) (273 ) (258 ) Loans HFI, net of deferred fees and allowance 46,130 51,552 51,897 48,299 40,861 Mortgage servicing rights 910 1,148 1,044 826 950 Premises and equipment, net 293 276 237 210 196 Operating lease right-of-use asset 156 163 131 136 142 Other assets acquired through foreclosure, net 11 11 11 12 12 Bank owned life insurance 183 182 181 180 179 Goodwill and other intangibles, net 677 680 682 695 698 Other assets 2,533 2,735 2,565 2,206 1,897 Total assets $ 71,047 $ 67,734 $ 69,165 $ 66,055 $ 60,576 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Liabilities: Deposits Non-interest bearing demand deposits $ 16,465 $ 19,691 $ 24,926 $ 23,721 $ 23,520 Interest bearing: Demand 10,719 9,507 8,350 8,387 8,268 Savings and money market 13,845 19,397 19,202 19,026 18,553 Certificates of deposit 6,558 5,049 3,111 2,578 1,818 Total deposits 47,587 53,644 55,589 53,712 52,159 Borrowings 15,853 6,299 6,319 5,210 833 Qualifying debt 895 893 889 891 893 Operating lease liability 184 185 149 151 155 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 1,007 1,357 1,198 1,132 1,524 Total liabilities 65,526 62,378 64,144 61,096 55,564 Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock 295 295 295 295 295 Common stock and additional paid-in capital 2,054 2,058 2,049 1,990 1,979 Retained earnings 3,764 3,664 3,413 3,192 2,973 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (592 ) (661 ) (736 ) (518 ) (235 ) Total stockholders' equity 5,521 5,356 5,021 4,959 5,012 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 71,047 $ 67,734 $ 69,165 $ 66,055 $ 60,576

Western Alliance Bancorporation and Subsidiaries Changes in the Allowance For Credit Losses on Loans Unaudited Three Months Ended Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 Mar 31, 2022 (in millions) Allowance for loan losses Balance, beginning of period $ 309.7 $ 304.1 $ 273.2 $ 257.6 $ 252.5 Provision for credit losses (1) 1.0 7.4 29.0 17.0 5.3 Recoveries of loans previously charged-off: Commercial and industrial 3.2 0.3 3.8 0.8 2.4 Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied - - 0.1 - - Commercial real estate - owner occupied - 0.1 - 0.1 - Construction and land development - - 0.1 - - Residential real estate - - - 0.1 - Consumer - - - - - Total recoveries 3.2 0.4 4.0 1.0 2.4 Loans charged-off: Commercial and industrial 9.1 1.1 2.1 2.4 2.6 Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied - - - - - Commercial real estate - owner occupied - 0.5 - - - Construction and land development - 0.6 - - - Residential real estate - - - - - Consumer 0.1 - - - - Total loans charged-off 9.2 2.2 2.1 2.4 2.6 Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) 6.0 1.8 (1.9 ) 1.4 0.2 Balance, end of period $ 304.7 $ 309.7 $ 304.1 $ 273.2 $ 257.6 Allowance for unfunded loan commitments Balance, beginning of period $ 47.0 $ 52.1 $ 53.8 $ 43.3 $ 37.6 (Recovery of) provision for credit losses (1) (2.2 ) (5.1 ) (1.7 ) 10.5 5.7 Balance, end of period (2) $ 44.8 $ 47.0 $ 52.1 $ 53.8 $ 43.3 Components of the allowance for credit losses on loans Allowance for loan losses $ 304.7 $ 309.7 $ 304.1 $ 273.2 $ 257.6 Allowance for unfunded loan commitments 44.8 47.0 52.1 53.8 43.3 Total allowance for credit losses on loans $ 349.5 $ 356.7 $ 356.2 $ 327.0 $ 300.9 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans - annualized 0.05 % 0.01 % (0.02 ) % 0.01 % 0.00 % Allowance ratios Allowance for loan losses to funded HFI loans (3) 0.66 % 0.60 % 0.58 % 0.56 % 0.63 % Allowance for credit losses to funded HFI loans (3) 0.75 0.69 0.68 0.67 0.73 Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual HFI loans 286 364 338 321 283 Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual HFI loans 327 420 396 385 331

(1) The above tables reflect the provision for credit losses on funded and unfunded loans. There was a $19.3 million and $1.3 million provision for credit losses on AFS and HTM investment securities, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2023. The allowance for credit losses on AFS and HTM investment securities totaled $2.2 million and $6.5 million, respectively, as of March 31, 2023. (2) The allowance for unfunded loan commitments is included as part of accrued interest payable and other liabilities on the balance sheet. (3) Ratio includes an allowance for credit losses of $20.8 million as of March 31, 2023 related to a pool of loans covered under four separate credit linked note transactions.

Western Alliance Bancorporation and Subsidiaries Asset Quality Metrics Unaudited Three Months Ended Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 Mar 31, 2022 (in millions) Nonaccrual loans and repossessed assets Nonaccrual loans $ 107 $ 85 $ 90 $ 85 $ 91 Nonaccrual loans to funded HFI loans 0.23 % 0.16 % 0.17 % 0.17 % 0.22 % Repossessed assets $ 11 $ 11 $ 11 $ 12 $ 12 Nonaccrual loans and repossessed assets to total assets 0.17 % 0.14 % 0.15 % 0.15 % 0.17 % Loans Past Due Loans past due 90 days, still accruing (1) $ 1 $ - $ - $ - $ - Loans past due 90 days, still accruing to funded HFI loans - % - % - % - % - % Loans past due 30 to 89 days, still accruing (2) $ 58 $ 70 $ 56 $ 117 $ 58 Loans past due 30 to 89 days, still accruing to funded HFI loans 0.13 % 0.13 % 0.11 % 0.24 % 0.14 % Other credit quality metrics Special mention loans $ 320 $ 351 $ 312 $ 317 $ 350 Special mention loans to funded HFI loans 0.69 % 0.68 % 0.60 % 0.65 % 0.85 % Classified loans on accrual $ 325 $ 280 $ 268 $ 232 $ 253 Classified loans on accrual to funded HFI loans 0.70 % 0.54 % 0.51 % 0.48 % 0.61 % Classified assets $ 459 $ 393 $ 385 $ 346 $ 365 Classified assets to total assets 0.65 % 0.58 % 0.56 % 0.52 % 0.60 %

(1) Excludes government guaranteed residential mortgage loans of $494 million, $582 million, $644 million, and $827 million as of March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and June 30, 2022, respectively. (2) Excludes government guaranteed residential mortgage loans of $281 million, $334 million, $245 million, and $202 million as of March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and June 30, 2022, respectively.

Western Alliance Bancorporation and Subsidiaries Analysis of Average Balances, Yields and Rates Unaudited Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Average Balance Interest Average Yield / Cost Average Balance Interest Average Yield / Cost ($ in millions) ($ in millions) Interest earning assets Loans held for sale $ 2,153 $ 31.3 5.90 % $ 2,659 $ 37.8 5.63 % Loans held for investment: Commercial and industrial 20,481 368.2 7.35 21,654 349.3 6.45 CRE - non-owner occupied 9,520 169.4 7.22 9,077 148.8 6.51 CRE - owner occupied 1,809 24.6 5.62 1,830 24.4 5.39 Construction and land development 4,230 93.3 8.94 3,798 80.2 8.38 Residential real estate 15,839 144.7 3.71 15,803 143.5 3.60 Consumer 73 1.2 6.82 71 1.1 6.26 Total HFI loans (1), (2), (3) 51,952 801.4 6.28 52,233 747.3 5.70 Securities: Securities - taxable 6,658 75.2 4.58 6,397 68.4 4.25 Securities - tax-exempt 2,117 20.9 5.00 2,068 21.0 5.07 Total securities (1) 8,775 96.1 4.68 8,465 89.4 4.45 Cash and other 3,331 40.1 4.88 1,361 13.8 4.02 Total interest earning assets 66,211 968.9 5.99 64,718 888.3 5.50 Non-interest earning assets Cash and due from banks 265 289 Allowance for credit losses (315 ) (308 ) Bank owned life insurance 182 181 Other assets 4,931 4,613 Total assets $ 71,274 $ 69,493 Interest-bearing liabilities Interest-bearing deposits: Interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 10,534 $ 68.2 2.63 % $ 8,754 $ 43.6 1.98 % Savings and money market 18,066 115.5 2.59 18,651 88.0 1.87 Certificates of deposit 5,520 47.9 3.52 4,260 26.0 2.42 Total interest-bearing deposits 34,120 231.6 2.75 31,665 157.6 1.97 Short-term borrowings 7,288 87.5 4.87 5,440 54.8 3.99 Long-term debt 1,275 30.6 9.73 1,240 27.1 8.68 Qualifying debt 893 9.3 4.24 890 9.1 4.08 Total interest-bearing liabilities 43,576 359.0 3.34 39,235 248.6 2.51 Interest cost of funding earning assets 2.20 1.52 Non-interest-bearing liabilities Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 20,521 23,729 Other liabilities 1,589 1,296 Stockholders' equity 5,588 5,233 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 71,274 $ 69,493 Net interest income and margin (4) $ 609.9 3.79 % $ 639.7 3.98 %

(1) Yields on loans and securities have been adjusted to a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent adjustment was $8.8 million and $9.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. (2) Included in the yield computation are net loan fees of $35.6 million and $34.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. (3) Includes non-accrual loans. (4) Net interest margin is computed by dividing net interest income by total average earning assets, annualized on an actual/actual basis.

Western Alliance Bancorporation and Subsidiaries Analysis of Average Balances, Yields and Rates Unaudited Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 Average Balance Interest Average Yield / Cost Average Balance Interest Average Yield / Cost ($ in millions) ($ in millions) Interest earning assets Loans held for sale $ 2,153 $ 31.3 5.90 % $ 6,522 $ 50.4 3.14 % Loans held for investment: Commercial and industrial 20,481 368.2 7.35 17,487 165.9 3.91 CRE - non-owner-occupied 9,520 169.4 7.22 6,690 73.2 4.44 CRE - owner-occupied 1,809 24.6 5.62 1,859 22.8 5.07 Construction and land development 4,230 93.3 8.94 3,090 41.7 5.47 Residential real estate 15,839 144.7 3.71 10,384 80.2 3.13 Consumer 73 1.2 6.82 52 0.5 3.95 Total HFI loans (1), (2), (3) 51,952 801.4 6.28 39,562 384.3 3.98 Securities: Securities - taxable 6,658 75.2 4.58 5,534 29.9 2.19 Securities - tax-exempt 2,117 20.9 5.00 2,136 18.1 4.29 Total securities (1) 8,775 96.1 4.68 7,670 48.0 2.77 Cash and other 3,331 40.1 4.88 2,057 1.8 0.36 Total interest earning assets (4) 66,211 968.9 5.99 55,811 484.5 3.58 Non-interest earning assets Cash and due from banks 265 245 Allowance for credit losses (315 ) (262 ) Bank owned life insurance 182 181 Other assets 4,931 3,299 Total assets $ 71,274 $ 59,274 Interest-bearing liabilities Interest-bearing deposits: Interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 10,534 $ 68.2 2.63 % $ 7,743 $ 2.7 0.14 % Savings and money market accounts 18,066 115.5 2.59 18,131 9.6 0.21 Certificates of deposit 5,520 47.9 3.52 1,920 1.8 0.38 Total interest-bearing deposits 34,120 231.6 2.75 27,794 14.1 0.21 Short-term borrowings 7,288 87.5 4.87 1,150 1.7 0.62 Long-term debt 1,275 30.6 9.73 770 10.8 5.67 Qualifying debt 893 9.3 4.24 896 8.4 3.81 Total interest-bearing liabilities 43,576 359.0 3.34 30,610 35.0 0.46 Interest cost of funding earning assets 2.20 0.26 Non-interest-bearing liabilities Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 20,521 22,580 Other liabilities 1,589 1,095 Stockholders' equity 5,588 4,989 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 71,274 $ 59,274 Net interest income and margin (5) $ 609.9 3.79 % $ 449.5 3.32 %

(1) Yields on loans and securities have been adjusted to a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent adjustment was $8.8 million and $8.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. (2) Included in the yield computation are net loan fees of $35.6 million and $29.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. (3) Includes non-accrual loans. (4) Net interest margin is computed by dividing net interest income by total average earning assets, annualized on an actual/actual basis.

Western Alliance Bancorporation and Subsidiaries Operating Segment Results Unaudited Balance Sheet: Consolidated

Company Commercial Consumer

Related Corporate &

Other At March 31, 2023: (dollars in millions) Assets: Cash, cash equivalents, and investment securities $ 13,132 $ 12 $ - $ 13,120 Loans HFS 7,022 4,732 2,290 - Loans HFI, net of deferred fees and costs 46,435 27,282 19,153 - Less: allowance for credit losses (305 ) (255 ) (50 ) - Net loans HFI 46,130 27,027 19,103 - Other assets acquired through foreclosure, net 11 11 - - Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 677 293 384 - Other assets 4,075 550 1,703 1,822 Total assets $ 71,047 $ 32,625 $ 23,480 $ 14,942 Liabilities: Deposits $ 47,587 $ 21,991 $ 20,017 $ 5,579 Borrowings and qualifying debt 16,748 8 927 15,813 Other liabilities 1,191 97 302 792 Total liabilities 65,526 22,096 21,246 22,184 Allocated equity: 5,521 2,545 1,613 1,363 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 71,047 $ 24,641 $ 22,859 $ 23,547 Excess funds provided (used) - (7,984 ) (621 ) 8,605 No. of offices 57 47 8 2 No. of full-time equivalent employees 3,340 678 731 1,931 Income Statement: Three Months Ended March 31, 2023: (in millions) Net interest income $ 609.9 $ 389.4 $ 199.3 $ 21.2 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses 19.4 (2.7 ) 1.5 20.6 Net interest income (expense) after provision for credit losses 590.5 392.1 197.8 0.6 Non-interest income (58.0 ) (96.7 ) 51.0 (12.3 ) Non-interest expense 347.9 136.0 192.0 19.9 Income (loss) before income taxes 184.6 159.4 56.8 (31.6 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 42.4 38.5 12.8 (8.9 ) Net income (loss) $ 142.2 $ 120.9 $ 44.0 $ (22.7 )

Western Alliance Bancorporation and Subsidiaries Operating Segment Results Unaudited Balance Sheet: Consolidated

Company Commercial Consumer

Related Corporate &

Other At December 31, 2022: (dollars in millions) Assets: Cash, cash equivalents, and investment securities $ 9,803 $ 12 $ - $ 9,791 Loans held for sale 1,184 - 1,184 - Loans, net of deferred fees and costs 51,862 31,414 20,448 - Less: allowance for credit losses (310 ) (262 ) (48 ) - Total loans 51,552 31,152 20,400 - Other assets acquired through foreclosure, net 11 11 - - Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 680 293 387 - Other assets 4,504 435 2,180 1,889 Total assets $ 67,734 $ 31,903 $ 24,151 $ 11,680 Liabilities: Deposits $ 53,644 $ 29,494 $ 18,492 $ 5,658 Borrowings and qualifying debt 7,192 27 340 6,825 Other liabilities 1,542 83 656 803 Total liabilities 62,378 29,604 19,488 13,286 Allocated equity: 5,356 2,684 1,691 981 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 67,734 $ 32,288 $ 21,179 $ 14,267 Excess funds provided (used) - 385 (2,972 ) 2,587 No. of offices 56 46 8 2 No. of full-time equivalent employees 3,365 671 785 1,909 Income Statement: Three Months Ended March 31, 2022: (in millions) Net interest income $ 449.5 $ 334.9 $ 183.2 $ (68.6 ) Provision for (recovery of) credit losses 9.0 0.6 10.5 (2.1 ) Net interest income (expense) after provision for credit losses 440.5 334.3 172.7 (66.5 ) Non-interest income 106.3 16.9 79.2 10.2 Non-interest expense 248.6 114.4 125.0 9.2 Income (loss) before income taxes 298.2 236.8 126.9 (65.5 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 58.1 56.2 30.4 (28.5 ) Net income (loss) $ 240.1 $ 180.6 $ 96.5 $ (37.0 )

Western Alliance Bancorporation and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Unaudited

Pre-Provision Net Revenue by Quarter: Three Months Ended 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 (in millions) Net interest income $ 609.9 $ 639.7 $ 602.1 $ 525.0 $ 449.5 Total non-interest income (58.0 ) 61.5 61.8 95.0 106.3 Adjusted for: Loss (gain) on sales of investment securities 12.5 (0.1 ) - 0.2 (6.9 ) Fair value loss adjustments, net 147.8 9.2 2.8 10.0 6.6 Total non-interest income, adjusted $ 102.3 $ 70.6 $ 64.6 $ 105.2 $ 106.0 Net revenue, adjusted $ 712.2 $ 710.3 $ 666.7 $ 630.2 $ 555.5 Total non-interest expense 347.9 333.4 305.8 268.9 248.6 Adjusted for: Gain on extinguishment of debt 12.7 - - - - Total non-interest expense, adjusted $ 360.6 $ 333.4 $ 305.8 $ 268.9 $ 248.6 Pre-provision net revenue (1) $ 351.6 $ 376.9 $ 360.9 $ 361.3 $ 306.9 Less: Provision for credit losses 19.4 3.1 28.5 27.5 9.0 Income tax expense 42.4 71.7 65.6 63.4 58.1 Loss (gain) on sales of investment securities 12.5 (0.1 ) - 0.2 (6.9 ) Fair value loss adjustments, net 147.8 9.2 2.8 10.0 6.6 Plus: Gain on extinguishment of debt 12.7 - - - - Net income $ 142.2 $ 293.0 $ 264.0 $ 260.2 $ 240.1

Efficiency Ratio by Quarter: Total non-interest expense, adjusted $ 360.6 $ 333.4 $ 305.8 $ 268.9 $ 248.6 Less: Deposit costs 86.9 82.2 56.2 18.1 9.3 Divided by: Total net interest income 609.9 639.7 602.1 525.0 449.5 Plus: Tax equivalent interest adjustment 8.8 9.0 8.5 8.2 8.0 Total non-interest income, adjusted 102.3 70.6 64.6 105.2 106.0 Less: Deposit costs 86.9 82.2 56.2 18.1 9.3 $ 634.1 $ 637.1 $ 619.0 $ 620.3 $ 554.2 Efficiency ratio - tax equivalent basis (2) 43.2 % 39.4 % 40.3 % 40.4 % 43.2 %

Earnings per Share, Adjusted: Net income available to common stockholders $ 139.0 $ 289.8 $ 260.8 $ 257.0 $ 236.9 Adjusted for: Loss (gain) on sales of investment securities 12.5 (0.1 ) - 0.2 (6.9 ) Fair value loss adjustments, net 147.8 9.2 2.8 10.0 6.6 Gain on extinguishment of debt (12.7 ) - - - - Tax effect of adjustments (37.9 ) (1.8 ) (0.6 ) (2.0 ) 0.1 Net income available to common stockholders, adjusted $ 248.7 $ 297.1 $ 263.0 $ 265.2 $ 236.7 Diluted shares 108.3 108.4 107.9 107.7 106.6 Diluted earnings per share, adjusted (1) $ 2.30 $ 2.74 $ 2.44 $ 2.46 $ 2.22

Western Alliance Bancorporation and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Unaudited