Fourth Quarter Highlights:
Net income
Earnings per share
PPNR1
Net interest margin
Efficiency ratio1
Book value per
common share
$142.2 million
$1.28
$351.6 million
3.79%
43.2%
$47.72
$2.301, as adjusted
$41.561, excluding
goodwill and intangibles
CEO COMMENTARY:
"The flexibility of our diversified, national commercial banking strategy, with a broad range of value-added deposit channels and deep commercial customer relationships in a wide variety of sectors and geographies, all contributed to our firm's resilience in the face of recent turbulence in the banking industry," said Kenneth A. Vecchione, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We believe our focus on sound financial fundamentals and stable asset quality have helped us navigate through this challenging time. As we move forward with a renewed perspective, we are well-positioned to expand our client relationships and continue to achieve a strong return profile. Balance sheet repositioning, which included surgical sale of assets and loan reclassifications, resulted in after tax net non-operating charges of $109.7 million, but will have an immediate accretive impact to regulatory capital and allow us to prioritize core client relationships with holistic lending, deposit, and treasury management needs. The Company earned through these charges and achieved net income of $142.2 million and earnings per share of $1.28 for the quarter, increasing tangible book value per share1 3.3% to $41.56 from year-end with a CET1 ratio of 9.4%. While we experienced elevated net deposit outflows immediately following the closure of other banks, deposit balances quickly stabilized with end of quarter deposits of $47.6 billion. Since March 31, deposits have increased an additional $2.0 billion through April 14, with total insured deposits representing 73% of total deposits, which is well above industry norms compared to the 50 largest U.S. banks. Immediately available liquidity exceeds uninsured deposits, with a coverage ratio of 158% as of April 14. As we travel through the year and into 2024, capital expectations are targeted against a higher CET1 ratio at or above 11% with greater liquidity to be evidenced by a loan-to-deposit ratio in the mid-80% range. Balance sheet and earnings trajectory will be informed by these guideposts."
LINKED-QUARTER BASIS
YEAR-OVER-YEAR
|FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:
FINANCIAL POSITION RESULTS:
LOANS AND ASSET QUALITY:
KEY PERFORMANCE METRICS:
1See reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.
Income Statement
Net interest income was $609.9 million in the first quarter 2023, a decrease of $29.8 million from $639.7 million in the fourth quarter 2022, and an increase of $160.4 million, or 35.7%, compared to the first quarter 2022. The decrease in net interest income from the fourth quarter 2022 is due to an increase in average balances of short-term borrowings and interest bearing deposits, combined with higher average interest rates. These were partially offset by higher yields on HFI loans and an increase in the average cash balance. The net interest income increase from the first quarter 2022 was driven by HFI loan growth and higher yields on HFI loans, partially offset by an increase in other borrowings and higher interest rates on liabilities.
The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $19.4 million in the first quarter 2023, an increase of $16.3 million from $3.1 million in the fourth quarter 2022, and an increase of $10.4 million from $9.0 million in the first quarter 2022. The provision for credit losses during the first quarter 2023 is primarily due to a charge-off of a corporate debt security from a financial institution issuer and heightened economic uncertainty, offset by a decrease in HFI loans as the Company transferred $6.0 billion of held for investment loans to held for sale as part of its balance sheet repositioning plan to strengthen regulatory capital.
The Company's net interest margin in the first quarter 2023 was 3.79%, a decrease from 3.98% in the fourth quarter 2022, and an increase from 3.32% in the first quarter 2022. Higher balances and rates on borrowings and interest bearing deposits drove a decrease in net interest margin, with higher yields on HFI loans partially offsetting the decrease. The increase in net interest margin from the first quarter 2022 was driven by HFI loan growth plus an increase in rates, partially offset by higher deposits and borrowings balances and rates.
Non-interest income was $(58.0) million, or $102.3 million after adjusting for losses on security sales and fair value adjustments, for the first quarter 2023, compared to $61.5 million for the fourth quarter 2022, and $106.3 million for the first quarter 2022. Fair value loss adjustments of $147.8 million are primarily related to the transfer of $6.0 billion of held for investment loans to held for sale. This decrease in non-interest income for the quarter was partially offset by a $20.5 million increase in net loan servicing revenue due to an increase in fees and the value of MSRs as well as a $6.0 million increase in net gain on loan origination and sale activities from an increase in spreads and gains from trading activity. The $164.3 million decrease from the first quarter 2022 was driven by fair value loss adjustments from HFI loans transferred to HFS and losses from sales of investment securities.
Net revenue was $551.9 million for the first quarter 2023, compared to $701.2 million and $555.8 million for the fourth quarter 2022 and first quarter 2022, respectively. After adjusting for losses on security sales and fair value adjustments, net revenue1 was $712.2 million for the first quarter 2023, an increase of $1.9 million, compared to $710.3 million for the fourth quarter 2022, and an increase of $156.7 million, or 28.2%, compared to $555.5 million for the first quarter 2022.
Non-interest expense was $347.9 million, or $360.6 million after adjusting for gain on extinguishment of debt from payoff of credit linked notes, for the first quarter 2023, compared to $333.4 million for the fourth quarter 2022, and $248.6 million for the first quarter 2022. The Company's adjusted efficiency ratio1 was 43.2% for the first quarter 2023, compared to 39.4% in the fourth quarter 2022, and 43.2% for the first quarter 2022. The increase in non-interest expense from the fourth quarter 2022 is due primarily to higher salaries and benefits costs. The increase in non-interest expense from the first quarter 2022 is attributable to increased deposit costs.
Income tax expense was $42.4 million for the first quarter 2023, compared to $71.7 million for the fourth quarter 2022, and $58.1 million for the first quarter 2022.
Net income was $142.2 million for the first quarter 2023, a decrease of $150.8 million from $293.0 million for the fourth quarter 2022, and a decrease of $97.9 million from $240.1 million for the first quarter 2022. Earnings per share totaled $1.28 for the first quarter 2023, compared to $2.67 for the fourth quarter 2022, and $2.22 for the first quarter 2022. Earnings per share1 adjusted for losses on security sales, fair value loss adjustments and gain on extinguishment of debt was $2.30 for the first quarter 2023, compared to $2.74 and $2.22 for the fourth quarter 2022 and first quarter 2022, respectively.
The Company views its pre-provision net revenue1 ("PPNR") as a key metric for assessing the Company's earnings power, which it defines as net revenue1 less non-interest expense1. For the first quarter 2023, the Company's PPNR1 was $351.6 million, down $25.3 million from $376.9 million in the fourth quarter 2022, and up $44.7 million from $306.9 million in the first quarter 2022.
The Company had 3,340 full-time equivalent employees and 57 offices at March 31, 2023, compared to 3,365 employees and 56 offices at December 31, 2022, and 3,170 employees and 60 offices at March 31, 2022.
1 See reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.
Balance Sheet
HFI loans, net of deferred fees totaled $46.4 billion at March 31, 2023, compared to $51.9 billion at December 31, 2022, and $41.1 billion at March 31, 2022. The decrease in HFI loans of $5.4 billion from the prior quarter was driven by a decrease of $5.2 billion in commercial and industrial loans as $5.4 billion of commercial and industrial loans were transferred to HFS as of quarter-end. In addition, residential real estate loans decreased $904 million ($490 million transferred to HFS), partially offset by increases of $394 million in construction and land development and $298 million in CRE non-owner occupied loans ($110 million transferred to HFS). From March 31, 2022, HFI loan growth of $5.3 billion, was primarily driven by residential real estate, CRE non-owner occupied, and construction and land development loans which increased $3.8 billion, $2.8 billion, and $1.1 billion, respectively, offset by commercial and industrial loans which decreased $2.4 billion.
The Company's allowance for credit losses on HFI loans consists of an allowance for funded HFI loans and an allowance for unfunded loan commitments. At March 31, 2023, the allowance for loan losses to funded HFI loans ratio was 0.66%, compared to 0.60% at December 31, 2022, and 0.63% at March 31, 2022. The allowance for credit losses, which includes the allowance for unfunded loan commitments, to funded HFI loans ratio was 0.75% at March 31, 2023, compared to 0.69% at December 31, 2022, and 0.73% at March 31, 2022. The Company is a party to credit linked note transactions, which effectively transfer a portion of the risk of losses on reference pools of loans to the purchasers of the notes. As of March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, and March 31, 2022, the Company is protected from first credit losses on reference pools of loans totaling $11.0 billion, $12.0 billion, and $5.4 billion, respectively, under these transactions. However, as these note transactions are considered to be free standing credit enhancements, the allowance for credit losses cannot be reduced by the expected credit losses that may be mitigated by these notes. Accordingly, the allowance for loan and credit losses ratios include an allowance of $20.8 million as of March 31, 2023, $21.9 million as of December 31, 2022, and $9.5 million as of March 31, 2022, related to these pools of loans. The allowance for credit losses to funded HFI loans ratio, adjusted to reduce the HFI loan balance by the amount of loans in covered reference pools, was 0.95% at March 31, 2023, 0.89% at December 31, 2022, and 0.84% at March 31, 2022.
Deposits totaled $47.6 billion at March 31, 2023, a decrease of $6.1 billion from $53.6 billion at December 31, 2022, and a decrease of $4.6 billion from $52.2 billion at March 31, 2022. By deposit type, the decrease from the prior quarter is attributable to a decrease of $5.6 billion from savings and money market accounts and $3.2 billion from non-interest bearing demand deposits, partially offset by increases of $1.5 billion from certificates of deposits and $1.2 billion from interest bearing demand deposits. From March 31, 2022, non-interest bearing demand deposits and savings and money market accounts decreased $7.1 billion and $4.7 billion, respectively. These decreases were partially offset by increases in certificates of deposit and interest-bearing demand deposits of $4.7 billion and $2.5 billion, respectively. Non-interest bearing deposits were $16.5 billion at March 31, 2023, compared to $19.7 billion at December 31, 2022, and $23.5 billion at March 31, 2022.
The table below shows the Company's deposit types as a percentage of total deposits:
Mar 31, 2023
Dec 31, 2022
Mar 31, 2022
Non-interest bearing
34.6 %
36.7 %
45.1 %
Savings and money market
29.1
36.2
35.6
Interest-bearing demand
22.5
17.7
15.8
Certificates of deposit
13.8
9.4
3.5
The Company's ratio of HFI loans to deposits was 97.6% at March 31, 2023, compared to 96.7% at December 31, 2022, and 78.8% at March 31, 2022.
Borrowings were $15.9 billion at March 31, 2023, $6.3 billion at December 31, 2022, and $833 million at March 31, 2022. Borrowings increased from December 31, 2022 due primarily to an increase in short-term borrowings of $9.8 billion offset by payoffs of credit linked notes of $265 million. The increase in borrowings from March 31, 2022 is due to an increase in short-term borrowings of $14.7 billion and issuance of $579 million of credit linked notes, net of issuance costs, during 2022, less payoffs of credit linked notes in the first quarter of 2023.
Qualifying debt totaled $895 million at March 31, 2023, compared to $893 million at December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022.
Stockholders' equity was $5.5 billion at March 31, 2023, compared to $5.4 billion at December 31, 2022 and $5.0 billion at March 31, 2022. The increase in stockholders' equity quarter over quarter was due to net income and unrealized fair value gains of approximately $71 million on the Company's available for sale securities, which are recorded in other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax, partially offset by dividends to shareholders. A cash dividend of $0.36 per share was paid to common shareholders on March 3, 2023, totaling $39.4 million, and a cash dividend of $0.27 per depository share was paid to preferred shareholders on March 30, 2023, totaling $3.2 million. The increase in stockholders' equity from March 31, 2022 is primarily a function of net income and sales of common stock under the Company's ATM program, partially offset by dividends to shareholders and unrealized fair value losses on available for sale securities.
At March 31, 2023, tangible common equity, net of tax1, was 6.5% of tangible assets1 and total capital was 12.1% of risk-weighted assets. The Company's tangible book value per share1 was $41.56 at March 31, 2023, an increase of 3.3% from $40.25 at December 31, 2022, and up 11.9% from $37.13 at March 31, 2022. The increase in tangible book value per share from December 31, 2022 is attributable to net income and unrealized fair value gains on the Company's available for sale securities.
Total assets increased 4.9% to $71.0 billion at March 31, 2023, from $67.7 billion at December 31, 2022, and increased 17.3% from $60.6 billion at March 31, 2022. The increase in total assets from December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022 was driven by an increase in cash and investments.
1 See reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.
Asset Quality
Provision for credit losses totaled $19.4 million for the first quarter 2023, compared to $3.1 million for the fourth quarter 2022, and $9.0 million for the first quarter 2022. Net loan charge-offs in the first quarter 2023 were $6.0 million, or 0.05% of average loans (annualized), compared to $1.8 million, or 0.01%, in the fourth quarter 2022, and $0.2 million, or approximately 0.00%, in the first quarter 2022.
Nonaccrual loans increased $22 million to $107 million during the quarter and increased $16 million from March 31, 2022. Loans past due 90 days and still accruing interest were $1 million (excluding government guaranteed loans of $494 million) at March 31, 2023, compared to zero at December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022 (excluding government guaranteed loans of $582 million and zero at December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively). Loans past due 30-89 days and still accruing interest totaled $58 million (excluding government guaranteed loans of $281 million) at March 31, 2023, a decrease from $70 million at December 31, 2022, and flat from $58 million at March 31, 2022 (excluding government guaranteed loans of $334 million and zero at December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively).
Repossessed assets totaled $11 million at March 31, 2023, flat from December 31, 2022, and a $1 million decrease from $12 million at March 31, 2022. Classified assets totaled $459 million at March 31, 2023, an increase of $66 million from $393 million at December 31, 2022, and an increase of $94 million from $365 million at March 31, 2022.
The ratio of classified assets to Tier 1 capital plus the allowance for credit losses, a common regulatory measure of asset quality, was 7.8% at March 31, 2023, compared to 6.8% at December 31, 2022, and 7.4% at March 31, 2022.
1 See reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.
Segment Highlights
The Company's reportable segments are aggregated with a focus on products and services offered and consist of three reportable segments:
-
Commercial segment: provides commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.
-
Consumer Related segment: offers both commercial banking services to enterprises in consumer-related sectors and consumer banking services, such as residential mortgage banking.
-
Corporate & Other segment: consists of the Company's investment portfolio, Corporate borrowings and other related items, income and expense items not allocated to our other reportable segments, and inter-segment eliminations.
Key management metrics for evaluating the performance of the Company's Commercial and Consumer Related segments include loan and deposit growth, asset quality, and pre-tax income.
The Commercial segment reported an HFI loan balance of $27.3 billion at March 31, 2023, a decrease of $4.1 billion during the quarter, and an increase of $1.5 billion during the last twelve months. The Commercial segment also has loans held for sale of $4.7 billion at March 31, 2023. Deposits for the Commercial segment totaled $22.0 billion at March 31, 2023, a decrease of $7.5 billion during the quarter, and a decrease of $8.1 billion during the last twelve months.
Pre-tax income for the Commercial segment was $159.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, a decrease of $161.1 million from the three months ended December 31, 2022, and a decrease of $77.4 million from the three months ended March 31, 2022.
The Consumer Related segment reported an HFI loan balance of $19.2 billion at March 31, 2023, a decrease of $1.3 billion during the quarter, and an increase of $3.8 billion during the last twelve months. The Consumer Related segment also has loans held for sale of $2.3 billion at March 31, 2023, an increase of $1.1 billion during the quarter, and a decrease of $2.5 billion during the last twelve months. Deposits for the Consumer Related segment totaled $20.0 billion, an increase of $1.5 billion during the quarter and during the last twelve months.
Pre-tax income for the Consumer Related segment was $56.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, a decrease of $13.0 million from the three months ended December 31, 2022, and a decrease of $70.1 million from the three months ended March 31, 2022.
Conference Call and Webcast
Western Alliance Bancorporation will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss its first quarter 2023 financial results at 12:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, April 19, 2023. Participants may access the call by dialing 1-833-470-1428 and using access code 192362 or via live audio webcast using the website link https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/218206682. The webcast is also available via the Company's website at www.westernalliancebancorporation.com. Participants should log in at least 15 minutes early to receive instructions. The call will be recorded and made available for replay after 3:00 p.m. ET April 19th through 11:00 p.m. ET May 19th by dialing 1-866-813-9403, using access code 279348.
Western Alliance Bancorporation and Subsidiaries
Summary Consolidated Financial Data
Unaudited
Selected Balance Sheet Data:
As of March 31,
2023
2022
Change %
(in millions)
Total assets
$
71,047
$
60,576
17.3
%
Loans held for sale
7,022
4,762
47.5
HFI loans, net of deferred fees
46,435
41,119
12.9
Investment securities
9,493
8,277
14.7
Total deposits
47,587
52,160
(8.8
)
Borrowings
15,853
833
NM
Qualifying debt
895
893
0.2
Stockholders' equity
5,521
5,012
10.2
Tangible common equity, net of tax (1)
4,551
4,021
13.2
Common equity Tier 1 capital
5,159
4,292
20.2
Selected Income Statement Data:
For the Three Ended March 31,
2023
2022
Change %
(in millions, except per share data)
Interest income
$
968.9
$
484.5
100.0
%
Interest expense
359.0
35.0
NM
Net interest income
609.9
449.5
35.7
Provision for credit losses
19.4
9.0
NM
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
590.5
440.5
34.1
Non-interest income
(58.0
)
106.3
NM
Non-interest expense
347.9
248.6
39.9
Income before income taxes
184.6
298.2
(38.1
)
Income tax expense
42.4
58.1
(27.0
)
Net income
142.2
240.1
(40.8
)
Dividends on preferred stock
3.2
3.2
-
Net income available to common stockholders
$
139.0
$
236.9
(41.3
)
Diluted earnings per common share
$
1.28
$
2.22
(42.3
)
(1)
See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.
NM
Changes +/- 100% are not meaningful
Western Alliance Bancorporation and Subsidiaries
Summary Consolidated Financial Data
Unaudited
Common Share Data:
At or For the Three Months Ended March 31,
2023
2022
Change %
Diluted earnings per common share
$
1.28
$
2.22
(42.3
) %
Book value per common share
47.72
43.56
9.6
Tangible book value per common share, net of tax (1)
41.56
37.13
11.9
Average common shares outstanding
(in millions):
Basic
108.2
106.0
2.0
Diluted
108.3
106.6
1.6
Common shares outstanding
109.5
108.3
1.1
Selected Performance Ratios:
Return on average assets (2)
0.81
%
1.64
%
(50.6
) %
Return on average tangible common equity (1, 2)
12.2
23.9
(49.0
)
Return on average tangible common equity, excluding AOCI (1, 2)
10.8
23.6
(54.2
)
Net interest margin (2)
3.79
3.32
14.2
Efficiency ratio - tax equivalent basis (1)
43.2
43.2
-
HFI loan to deposit ratio
97.6
78.8
23.9
Asset Quality Ratios:
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans outstanding (2)
0.05
%
0.00
%
NM
Nonaccrual loans to funded HFI loans
0.23
0.22
4.5
Nonaccrual loans and repossessed assets to total assets
0.17
0.17
0.0
Allowance for loan losses to funded HFI loans
0.66
0.63
4.8
Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual HFI loans
286
283
1.0
Capital Ratios:
Mar 31, 2023
Dec 31, 2022
Mar 31, 2022
Tangible common equity (1)
6.5
%
6.5
%
6.7
%
Common Equity Tier 1 (3)
9.4
9.3
9.0
Tier 1 Leverage ratio (3)
7.8
7.8
8.0
Tier 1 Capital (3)
10.1
10.0
9.8
Total Capital (3)
12.1
12.1
12.0
(1)
See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.
(2)
Annualized on an actual/actual basis for periods less than 12 months.
(3)
Capital ratios for March 31, 2023 are preliminary.
NM
Changes +/- 100% are not meaningful.
Western Alliance Bancorporation and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Income Statements
Unaudited
Three Months Ended March 31,
2023
2022
(dollars in millions, except per share data)
Interest income:
Loans
$
832.7
$
434.7
Investment securities
96.1
48.0
Other
40.1
1.8
Total interest income
968.9
484.5
Interest expense:
Deposits
231.6
14.1
Qualifying debt
9.3
8.4
Borrowings
118.1
12.5
Total interest expense
359.0
35.0
Net interest income
609.9
449.5
Provision for credit losses
19.4
9.0
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
590.5
440.5
Non-interest income:
Net loan servicing revenue
41.9
41.1
Net gain on loan origination and sale activities
31.4
36.9
Service charges and fees
9.5
7.0
Commercial banking related income
6.2
5.1
Gain on recovery from credit guarantees
3.3
2.3
Income from equity investments
1.4
4.1
(Loss) gain on sales of investment securities
(12.5
)
6.9
Fair value loss adjustments, net
(147.8
)
(6.6
)
Other
8.6
9.5
Total non-interest income
(58.0
)
106.3
Non-interest expenses:
Salaries and employee benefits
148.9
138.3
Deposit costs
86.9
9.3
Data processing
26.4
17.6
Legal, professional, and directors' fees
23.1
24.0
Occupancy
16.5
12.8
Insurance
15.7
7.2
Loan servicing expenses
13.8
10.8
Business development and marketing
5.2
4.4
Loan acquisition and origination expenses
4.4
6.5
Gain on extinguishment of debt
(12.7
)
-
Net loss on sales and valuations of repossessed and other assets
-
0.1
Other
19.7
17.6
Total non-interest expense
347.9
248.6
Income before income taxes
184.6
298.2
Income tax expense
42.4
58.1
Net income
142.2
240.1
Dividends on preferred stock
3.2
3.2
Net income available to common stockholders
$
139.0
$
236.9
Earnings per common share:
Diluted shares
108.3
106.6
Diluted earnings per share
$
1.28
$
2.22
Western Alliance Bancorporation and Subsidiaries
Five Quarter Condensed Consolidated Income Statements
Unaudited
Three Months Ended
Mar 31, 2023
Dec 31, 2022
Sep 30, 2022
Jun 30, 2022
Mar 31, 2022
(in millions, except per share data)
Interest income:
Loans
$
832.7
$
785.1
$
657.0
$
516.6
$
434.7
Investment securities
96.1
89.4
75.9
59.3
48.0
Other
40.1
13.8
6.5
3.7
1.8
Total interest income
968.9
888.3
739.4
579.6
484.5
Interest expense:
Deposits
231.6
157.6
77.6
27.1
14.1
Qualifying debt
9.3
9.1
8.9
8.6
8.4
Borrowings
118.1
81.9
50.8
18.9
12.5
Total interest expense
359.0
248.6
137.3
54.6
35.0
Net interest income
609.9
639.7
602.1
525.0
449.5
Provision for credit losses
19.4
3.1
28.5
27.5
9.0
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
590.5
636.6
573.6
497.5
440.5
Non-interest income:
Net loan servicing revenue
41.9
21.4
23.0
45.4
41.1
Net gain on loan origination and sale activities
31.4
|
25.4
14.5
27.2
36.9
Service charges and fees
9.5
5.9
6.5
7.6
7.0
Commercial banking related income
6.2
5.5
5.1
5.8
5.1
Gain on recovery from credit guarantees
3.3
3.0
0.4
9.0
2.3
Income from equity investments
1.4
4.2
4.3
5.2
4.1
(Loss) gain on sales of investment securities
(12.5
)
0.1
-
(0.2
)
6.9
Fair value loss adjustments, net
(147.8
)
(9.2
)
(2.8
)
(10.0
)
(6.6
)
Other
8.6
5.2
10.8
5.0
9.5
Total non-interest income
(58.0
)
61.5
61.8
95.0
106.3
Non-interest expenses:
Salaries and employee benefits
148.9
125.7
136.5
139.0
138.3
Deposit costs
86.9
82.2
56.2
18.1
9.3
Data processing
26.4
23.9
21.8
19.7
17.6
Legal, professional, and directors' fees
23.1
26.0
24.8
25.1
24.0
Occupancy
16.5
15.8
13.9
13.0
12.8
Insurance
15.7
8.9
8.1
6.9
7.2
Loan servicing expenses
13.8
14.8
15.2
14.7
10.8
Business development and marketing
5.2
7.3
5.0
5.4
4.4
Loan acquisition and origination expenses
4.4
4.4
5.8
6.4
6.5
Net (gain) loss on sales and valuations of repossessed and other assets
-
(0.3
)
(0.2
)
(0.3
)
0.1
Gain on extinguishment of debt
(12.7
)
-
-
-
-
Other
19.7
24.7
18.7
20.9
17.6
Total non-interest expense
347.9
333.4
305.8
268.9
248.6
Income before income taxes
184.6
364.7
329.6
323.6
298.2
Income tax expense
42.4
71.7
65.6
63.4
58.1
Net income
142.2
293.0
264.0
260.2
240.1
Dividends on preferred stock
3.2
3.2
3.2
3.2
3.2
Net income available to common stockholders
$
139.0
$
289.8
$
260.8
$
257.0
$
236.9
Earnings per common share:
Diluted shares
108.3
108.4
107.9
107.7
106.6
Diluted earnings per share
$
1.28
$
2.67
$
2.42
$
2.39
$
2.22
Western Alliance Bancorporation and Subsidiaries
Five Quarter Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
Unaudited
Mar 31, 2023
Dec 31, 2022
Sep 30, 2022
Jun 30, 2022
Mar 31, 2022
(in millions)
Assets:
Cash and due from banks
$
3,639
$
1,043
$
1,610
$
1,886
$
2,602
Investment securities
9,493
8,760
8,603
8,802
8,277
Loans held for sale
7,022
1,184
2,204
2,803
4,762
Loans held for investment:
Commercial and industrial
15,503
20,710
22,318
20,754
17,862
Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied
9,617
9,319
8,668
7,775
6,849
Commercial real estate - owner occupied
1,809
1,818
1,848
1,848
1,805
Construction and land development
4,407
4,013
3,621
3,231
3,278
Residential real estate
15,024
15,928
15,674
14,908
11,270
Consumer
75
74
72
56
55
Loans HFI, net of deferred fees
46,435
51,862
52,201
48,572
41,119
Allowance for loan losses
(305
)
(310
)
(304
)
(273
)
(258
)
Loans HFI, net of deferred fees and allowance
46,130
51,552
51,897
48,299
40,861
Mortgage servicing rights
910
1,148
1,044
826
950
Premises and equipment, net
293
276
237
210
196
Operating lease right-of-use asset
156
163
131
136
142
Other assets acquired through foreclosure, net
11
11
11
12
12
Bank owned life insurance
183
182
181
180
179
Goodwill and other intangibles, net
677
680
682
695
698
Other assets
2,533
2,735
2,565
2,206
1,897
Total assets
$
71,047
$
67,734
$
69,165
$
66,055
$
60,576
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
Liabilities:
Deposits
Non-interest bearing demand deposits
$
16,465
$
19,691
$
24,926
$
23,721
$
23,520
Interest bearing:
Demand
10,719
9,507
8,350
8,387
8,268
Savings and money market
13,845
19,397
19,202
19,026
18,553
Certificates of deposit
6,558
5,049
3,111
2,578
1,818
Total deposits
47,587
53,644
55,589
53,712
52,159
Borrowings
15,853
6,299
6,319
5,210
833
Qualifying debt
895
893
889
891
893
Operating lease liability
184
185
149
151
155
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
1,007
1,357
1,198
1,132
1,524
Total liabilities
65,526
62,378
64,144
61,096
55,564
Stockholders' Equity:
Preferred stock
295
295
295
295
295
Common stock and additional paid-in capital
2,054
2,058
2,049
1,990
1,979
Retained earnings
3,764
3,664
3,413
3,192
2,973
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
(592
)
(661
)
(736
)
(518
)
(235
)
Total stockholders' equity
5,521
5,356
5,021
4,959
5,012
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
71,047
$
67,734
$
69,165
$
66,055
$
60,576
Western Alliance Bancorporation and Subsidiaries
Changes in the Allowance For Credit Losses on Loans
Unaudited
Three Months Ended
Mar 31, 2023
Dec 31, 2022
Sep 30, 2022
Jun 30, 2022
Mar 31, 2022
(in millions)
Allowance for loan losses
Balance, beginning of period
$
309.7
$
304.1
$
273.2
$
257.6
$
252.5
Provision for credit losses (1)
1.0
7.4
29.0
17.0
5.3
Recoveries of loans previously charged-off:
Commercial and industrial
3.2
0.3
3.8
0.8
2.4
Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied
-
-
0.1
-
-
Commercial real estate - owner occupied
-
0.1
-
0.1
-
Construction and land development
-
-
0.1
-
-
Residential real estate
-
-
-
0.1
-
Consumer
-
-
-
-
-
Total recoveries
3.2
0.4
4.0
1.0
2.4
Loans charged-off:
Commercial and industrial
9.1
1.1
2.1
2.4
2.6
Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied
-
-
-
-
-
Commercial real estate - owner occupied
-
0.5
-
-
-
Construction and land development
-
0.6
-
-
-
Residential real estate
-
-
-
-
-
Consumer
0.1
-
-
-
-
Total loans charged-off
9.2
2.2
2.1
2.4
2.6
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)
6.0
1.8
(1.9
)
1.4
0.2
Balance, end of period
$
304.7
$
309.7
$
304.1
$
273.2
$
257.6
Allowance for unfunded loan commitments
Balance, beginning of period
$
47.0
$
52.1
$
53.8
$
43.3
$
37.6
(Recovery of) provision for credit losses (1)
(2.2
)
(5.1
)
(1.7
)
10.5
5.7
Balance, end of period (2)
$
44.8
$
47.0
$
52.1
$
53.8
$
43.3
Components of the allowance for credit losses on loans
Allowance for loan losses
$
304.7
$
309.7
$
304.1
$
273.2
$
257.6
Allowance for unfunded loan commitments
44.8
47.0
52.1
53.8
43.3
Total allowance for credit losses on loans
$
349.5
$
356.7
$
356.2
$
327.0
$
300.9
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans - annualized
0.05
%
0.01
%
(0.02
) %
0.01
%
0.00
%
Allowance ratios
Allowance for loan losses to funded HFI loans (3)
0.66
%
0.60
%
0.58
%
0.56
%
0.63
%
Allowance for credit losses to funded HFI loans (3)
0.75
0.69
0.68
0.67
0.73
Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual HFI loans
286
364
338
321
283
Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual HFI loans
327
420
396
385
331
(1)
The above tables reflect the provision for credit losses on funded and unfunded loans. There was a $19.3 million and $1.3 million provision for credit losses on AFS and HTM investment securities, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2023. The allowance for credit losses on AFS and HTM investment securities totaled $2.2 million and $6.5 million, respectively, as of March 31, 2023.
(2)
The allowance for unfunded loan commitments is included as part of accrued interest payable and other liabilities on the balance sheet.
(3)
Ratio includes an allowance for credit losses of $20.8 million as of March 31, 2023 related to a pool of loans covered under four separate credit linked note transactions.
Western Alliance Bancorporation and Subsidiaries
Asset Quality Metrics
Unaudited
Three Months Ended
Mar 31, 2023
Dec 31, 2022
Sep 30, 2022
Jun 30, 2022
Mar 31, 2022
(in millions)
Nonaccrual loans and repossessed assets
Nonaccrual loans
$
107
$
85
$
90
$
85
$
91
Nonaccrual loans to funded HFI loans
0.23
%
0.16
%
0.17
%
0.17
%
0.22
%
Repossessed assets
$
11
$
11
$
11
$
12
$
12
Nonaccrual loans and repossessed assets to total assets
0.17
%
0.14
%
0.15
%
0.15
%
0.17
%
Loans Past Due
Loans past due 90 days, still accruing (1)
$
1
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
Loans past due 90 days, still accruing to funded HFI loans
-
%
-
%
-
%
-
%
-
%
Loans past due 30 to 89 days, still accruing (2)
$
58
$
70
$
56
$
117
$
58
Loans past due 30 to 89 days, still accruing to funded HFI loans
0.13
%
0.13
%
0.11
%
0.24
%
0.14
%
Other credit quality metrics
Special mention loans
$
320
$
351
$
312
$
317
$
350
Special mention loans to funded HFI loans
0.69
%
0.68
%
0.60
%
0.65
%
0.85
%
Classified loans on accrual
$
325
$
280
$
268
$
232
$
253
Classified loans on accrual to funded HFI loans
0.70
%
0.54
%
0.51
%
0.48
%
0.61
%
Classified assets
$
459
$
393
$
385
$
346
$
365
Classified assets to total assets
0.65
%
0.58
%
0.56
%
0.52
%
0.60
%
(1)
Excludes government guaranteed residential mortgage loans of $494 million, $582 million, $644 million, and $827 million as of March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and June 30, 2022, respectively.
(2)
Excludes government guaranteed residential mortgage loans of $281 million, $334 million, $245 million, and $202 million as of March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and June 30, 2022, respectively.
Western Alliance Bancorporation and Subsidiaries
Analysis of Average Balances, Yields and Rates
Unaudited
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
Average
Balance
Interest
Average Yield /
Cost
Average
Balance
Interest
Average Yield /
Cost
($ in millions)
($ in millions)
Interest earning assets
Loans held for sale
$
2,153
$
31.3
5.90
%
$
2,659
$
37.8
5.63
%
Loans held for investment:
Commercial and industrial
20,481
368.2
7.35
21,654
349.3
6.45
CRE - non-owner occupied
9,520
169.4
7.22
9,077
148.8
6.51
CRE - owner occupied
1,809
24.6
5.62
1,830
24.4
5.39
Construction and land development
4,230
93.3
8.94
3,798
80.2
8.38
Residential real estate
15,839
144.7
3.71
15,803
143.5
3.60
Consumer
73
1.2
6.82
71
1.1
6.26
Total HFI loans (1), (2), (3)
51,952
801.4
6.28
52,233
747.3
5.70
Securities:
Securities - taxable
6,658
75.2
4.58
6,397
68.4
4.25
Securities - tax-exempt
2,117
20.9
5.00
2,068
21.0
5.07
Total securities (1)
8,775
96.1
4.68
8,465
89.4
4.45
Cash and other
3,331
40.1
4.88
1,361
13.8
4.02
Total interest earning assets
66,211
968.9
5.99
64,718
888.3
5.50
Non-interest earning assets
Cash and due from banks
265
289
Allowance for credit losses
(315
)
(308
)
Bank owned life insurance
182
181
Other assets
4,931
4,613
Total assets
$
71,274
$
69,493
Interest-bearing liabilities
Interest-bearing deposits:
Interest-bearing transaction accounts
$
10,534
$
68.2
2.63
%
$
8,754
$
43.6
1.98
%
Savings and money market
18,066
115.5
2.59
18,651
88.0
1.87
Certificates of deposit
5,520
47.9
3.52
4,260
26.0
2.42
Total interest-bearing deposits
34,120
231.6
2.75
31,665
157.6
1.97
Short-term borrowings
7,288
87.5
4.87
5,440
54.8
3.99
Long-term debt
1,275
30.6
9.73
1,240
27.1
8.68
Qualifying debt
893
9.3
4.24
890
9.1
4.08
Total interest-bearing liabilities
43,576
359.0
3.34
39,235
248.6
2.51
Interest cost of funding earning assets
2.20
1.52
Non-interest-bearing liabilities
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits
20,521
23,729
Other liabilities
1,589
1,296
Stockholders' equity
5,588
5,233
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
71,274
$
69,493
Net interest income and margin (4)
$
609.9
3.79
%
$
639.7
3.98
%
(1)
Yields on loans and securities have been adjusted to a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent adjustment was $8.8 million and $9.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively.
(2)
Included in the yield computation are net loan fees of $35.6 million and $34.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively.
(3)
Includes non-accrual loans.
(4)
Net interest margin is computed by dividing net interest income by total average earning assets, annualized on an actual/actual basis.
Western Alliance Bancorporation and Subsidiaries
Analysis of Average Balances, Yields and Rates
Unaudited
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2023
March 31, 2022
Average
Balance
Interest
Average Yield /
Cost
Average
Balance
Interest
Average Yield /
Cost
($ in millions)
($ in millions)
Interest earning assets
Loans held for sale
$
2,153
$
31.3
5.90
%
$
6,522
$
50.4
3.14
%
Loans held for investment:
Commercial and industrial
20,481
368.2
7.35
17,487
165.9
3.91
CRE - non-owner-occupied
9,520
169.4
7.22
6,690
73.2
4.44
CRE - owner-occupied
1,809
24.6
5.62
1,859
22.8
5.07
Construction and land development
4,230
93.3
8.94
3,090
41.7
5.47
Residential real estate
15,839
144.7
3.71
10,384
80.2
3.13
Consumer
73
1.2
6.82
52
0.5
3.95
Total HFI loans (1), (2), (3)
51,952
801.4
6.28
39,562
384.3
3.98
Securities:
Securities - taxable
6,658
75.2
4.58
5,534
29.9
2.19
Securities - tax-exempt
2,117
20.9
5.00
2,136
18.1
4.29
Total securities (1)
8,775
96.1
4.68
7,670
48.0
2.77
Cash and other
3,331
40.1
4.88
2,057
1.8
0.36
Total interest earning assets (4)
66,211
968.9
5.99
55,811
484.5
3.58
Non-interest earning assets
Cash and due from banks
265
245
Allowance for credit losses
(315
)
(262
)
Bank owned life insurance
182
181
Other assets
4,931
3,299
Total assets
$
71,274
$
59,274
Interest-bearing liabilities
Interest-bearing deposits:
Interest-bearing transaction accounts
$
10,534
$
68.2
2.63
%
$
7,743
$
2.7
0.14
%
Savings and money market accounts
18,066
115.5
2.59
18,131
9.6
0.21
Certificates of deposit
5,520
47.9
3.52
1,920
1.8
0.38
Total interest-bearing deposits
34,120
231.6
2.75
27,794
14.1
0.21
Short-term borrowings
7,288
87.5
4.87
1,150
1.7
0.62
Long-term debt
1,275
30.6
9.73
770
10.8
5.67
Qualifying debt
893
9.3
4.24
896
8.4
3.81
Total interest-bearing liabilities
43,576
359.0
3.34
30,610
35.0
0.46
Interest cost of funding earning assets
2.20
0.26
Non-interest-bearing liabilities
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits
20,521
22,580
Other liabilities
1,589
1,095
Stockholders' equity
5,588
4,989
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
71,274
$
59,274
Net interest income and margin (5)
$
609.9
3.79
%
$
449.5
3.32
%
(1)
Yields on loans and securities have been adjusted to a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent adjustment was $8.8 million and $8.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.
(2)
Included in the yield computation are net loan fees of $35.6 million and $29.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.
(3)
Includes non-accrual loans.
(4)
Net interest margin is computed by dividing net interest income by total average earning assets, annualized on an actual/actual basis.
Western Alliance Bancorporation and Subsidiaries
Operating Segment Results
Unaudited
Balance Sheet:
Consolidated
Commercial
Consumer
Corporate &
At March 31, 2023:
(dollars in millions)
Assets:
Cash, cash equivalents, and investment securities
$
13,132
$
12
$
-
$
13,120
Loans HFS
7,022
4,732
2,290
-
Loans HFI, net of deferred fees and costs
46,435
27,282
19,153
-
Less: allowance for credit losses
(305
)
(255
)
(50
)
-
Net loans HFI
46,130
27,027
19,103
-
Other assets acquired through foreclosure, net
11
11
-
-
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
677
293
384
-
Other assets
4,075
550
1,703
1,822
Total assets
$
71,047
$
32,625
$
23,480
$
14,942
Liabilities:
Deposits
$
47,587
$
21,991
$
20,017
$
5,579
Borrowings and qualifying debt
16,748
8
927
15,813
Other liabilities
1,191
97
302
792
Total liabilities
65,526
22,096
21,246
22,184
Allocated equity:
5,521
2,545
1,613
1,363
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
71,047
$
24,641
$
22,859
$
23,547
Excess funds provided (used)
-
(7,984
)
(621
)
8,605
No. of offices
57
47
8
2
No. of full-time equivalent employees
3,340
678
731
1,931
Income Statement:
Three Months Ended March 31, 2023:
(in millions)
Net interest income
$
609.9
$
389.4
$
199.3
$
21.2
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses
19.4
(2.7
)
1.5
20.6
Net interest income (expense) after provision for credit losses
590.5
392.1
197.8
0.6
Non-interest income
(58.0
)
(96.7
)
51.0
(12.3
)
Non-interest expense
347.9
136.0
192.0
19.9
Income (loss) before income taxes
184.6
159.4
56.8
(31.6
)
Income tax expense (benefit)
42.4
38.5
12.8
(8.9
)
Net income (loss)
$
142.2
$
120.9
$
44.0
$
(22.7
)
Western Alliance Bancorporation and Subsidiaries
Operating Segment Results
Unaudited
Balance Sheet:
Consolidated
Commercial
Consumer
Corporate &
At December 31, 2022:
(dollars in millions)
Assets:
Cash, cash equivalents, and investment securities
$
9,803
$
12
$
-
$
9,791
Loans held for sale
1,184
-
1,184
-
Loans, net of deferred fees and costs
51,862
31,414
20,448
-
Less: allowance for credit losses
(310
)
(262
)
(48
)
-
Total loans
51,552
31,152
20,400
-
Other assets acquired through foreclosure, net
11
11
-
-
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
680
293
387
-
Other assets
4,504
435
2,180
1,889
Total assets
$
67,734
$
31,903
$
24,151
$
11,680
Liabilities:
Deposits
$
53,644
$
29,494
$
18,492
$
5,658
Borrowings and qualifying debt
7,192
27
340
6,825
Other liabilities
1,542
83
656
803
Total liabilities
62,378
29,604
19,488
13,286
Allocated equity:
5,356
2,684
1,691
981
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
67,734
$
32,288
$
21,179
$
14,267
Excess funds provided (used)
-
385
(2,972
)
2,587
No. of offices
56
46
8
2
No. of full-time equivalent employees
3,365
671
785
1,909
Income Statement:
Three Months Ended March 31, 2022:
(in millions)
Net interest income
$
449.5
$
334.9
$
183.2
$
(68.6
)
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses
9.0
0.6
10.5
(2.1
)
Net interest income (expense) after provision for credit losses
440.5
334.3
172.7
(66.5
)
Non-interest income
106.3
16.9
79.2
10.2
Non-interest expense
248.6
114.4
125.0
9.2
Income (loss) before income taxes
298.2
236.8
126.9
(65.5
)
Income tax expense (benefit)
58.1
56.2
30.4
(28.5
)
Net income (loss)
$
240.1
$
180.6
$
96.5
$
(37.0
)
Western Alliance Bancorporation and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Unaudited
Pre-Provision Net Revenue by Quarter:
Three Months Ended
3/31/2023
12/31/2022
9/30/2022
6/30/2022
3/31/2022
(in millions)
Net interest income
$
609.9
$
639.7
$
602.1
$
525.0
$
449.5
Total non-interest income
(58.0
)
61.5
61.8
95.0
106.3
Adjusted for:
Loss (gain) on sales of investment securities
12.5
(0.1
)
-
0.2
(6.9
)
Fair value loss adjustments, net
147.8
9.2
2.8
10.0
6.6
Total non-interest income, adjusted
$
102.3
$
70.6
$
64.6
$
105.2
$
106.0
Net revenue, adjusted
$
712.2
$
710.3
$
666.7
$
630.2
$
555.5
Total non-interest expense
347.9
333.4
305.8
268.9
248.6
Adjusted for:
Gain on extinguishment of debt
12.7
-
-
-
-
Total non-interest expense, adjusted
$
360.6
$
333.4
$
305.8
$
268.9
$
248.6
Pre-provision net revenue (1)
$
351.6
$
376.9
$
360.9
$
361.3
$
306.9
Less:
Provision for credit losses
19.4
3.1
28.5
27.5
9.0
Income tax expense
42.4
71.7
65.6
63.4
58.1
Loss (gain) on sales of investment securities
12.5
(0.1
)
-
0.2
(6.9
)
Fair value loss adjustments, net
147.8
9.2
2.8
10.0
6.6
Plus: Gain on extinguishment of debt
12.7
-
-
-
-
Net income
$
142.2
$
293.0
$
264.0
$
260.2
$
240.1
Efficiency Ratio by Quarter:
Total non-interest expense, adjusted
$
360.6
$
333.4
$
305.8
$
268.9
$
248.6
Less:
Deposit costs
86.9
82.2
56.2
18.1
9.3
Divided by:
Total net interest income
609.9
639.7
602.1
525.0
449.5
Plus:
Tax equivalent interest adjustment
8.8
9.0
8.5
8.2
8.0
Total non-interest income, adjusted
102.3
70.6
64.6
105.2
106.0
Less:
Deposit costs
86.9
82.2
56.2
18.1
9.3
$
634.1
$
637.1
$
619.0
$
620.3
$
554.2
Efficiency ratio - tax equivalent basis (2)
43.2
%
39.4
%
40.3
%
40.4
%
43.2
%
Earnings per Share, Adjusted:
Net income available to common stockholders
$
139.0
$
289.8
$
260.8
$
257.0
$
236.9
Adjusted for:
Loss (gain) on sales of investment securities
12.5
(0.1
)
-
0.2
(6.9
)
Fair value loss adjustments, net
147.8
9.2
2.8
10.0
6.6
Gain on extinguishment of debt
(12.7
)
-
-
-
-
Tax effect of adjustments
(37.9
)
(1.8
)
(0.6
)
(2.0
)
0.1
Net income available to common stockholders, adjusted
$
248.7
$
297.1
$
263.0
$
265.2
$
236.7
Diluted shares
108.3
108.4
107.9
107.7
106.6
Diluted earnings per share, adjusted (1)
$
2.30
$
2.74
$
2.44
$
2.46
$
2.22
Western Alliance Bancorporation and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Unaudited
Tangible Common Equity:
3/31/2023
12/31/2022
9/30/2022
6/30/2022
3/31/2022
(dollars and shares in millions)
Total stockholders' equity
$
5,521
$
5,356
$
5,021
$
4,959
$
5,012
Less:
Goodwill and intangible assets
677
680
682
695
698
Preferred stock
295
295
295
295
295
Total tangible common equity
4,549
4,381
4,044
3,969
4,019
Plus: deferred tax - attributed to intangible assets
2
2
3
2
2
Total tangible common equity, net of tax
$
4,551
$
4,383
$
4,047
$
3,971
$
4,021
Total assets
$
71,047
$
67,734
$
69,165
$
66,055
$
60,576
Less: goodwill and intangible assets, net
677
680
682
695
698
Tangible assets
70,370
67,054
68,483
65,360
59,878
Plus: deferred tax - attributed to intangible assets
2
2
3
2
2
Total tangible assets, net of tax
$
70,372
$
67,056
$
68,486
$
65,362
$
59,880
Tangible common equity ratio (3)
6.5
%
6.5
%
5.9
%
6.1
%
6.7
%
Common shares outstanding
109.5
108.9
108.9
108.3