The lack of a transparent grid capacity system in Czechia is eroding the solar self-consumption business model, and in some parts of the country, grid bottlenecks are delaying grid connections.On April 10, the state-owned Czech Transmission System Operator (CEPS) was forced to switch off around 400 MW of solar, or about one-sixth of the country's total PV capacity, in order to ensure power system stability. "CEPS decided to activate the curtailment plan after exhausting the normally available operational measures to control the electricity system," said spokeswoman Hana Klímová. Normally, the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...