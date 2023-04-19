Anzeige
Mittwoch, 19.04.2023
WKN: A2AKB9 | ISIN: DK0060738599
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Demant A/S - reduction in share capital by the cancellation of treasury shares

The share capital of the following share will be reduced at Nasdaq Copenhagen
as per 20 April 2023. 



ISIN:         DK0060738599            
----------------------------------------------------------
Name:         Demant               
----------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 230,378,735 stk. (DKK 46,075,747) 
----------------------------------------------------------
Change:        6,439,295 shares (DKK 1,287,859)  
----------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  223,939,440 shares (DKK 44,787,888)
----------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      DKK 0.20              
----------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      DEMANT               
----------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     3247                
----------------------------------------------------------







________________________________________________________________

For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66

