Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Demant A/S - reduction in share capital by the cancellation of treasury shares

The share capital of the following share will be reduced at Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 20 April 2023. ISIN: DK0060738599 ---------------------------------------------------------- Name: Demant ---------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 230,378,735 stk. (DKK 46,075,747) ---------------------------------------------------------- Change: 6,439,295 shares (DKK 1,287,859) ---------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 223,939,440 shares (DKK 44,787,888) ---------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.20 ---------------------------------------------------------- Short name: DEMANT ---------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 3247 ---------------------------------------------------------- ________________________________________________________________ For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1135853