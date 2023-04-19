Ignitis Group says it will increase the capacity of the 900 MW Kruonis Pumped Storage Plant by another 110 MW. It notes that the expansion project will be finalized by the end of 2026.Ignitis, a Lithuanian state-run energy group, said it has made a final investment decision on a project to expand the 900 MW Kruonis Pumped Storage Plant near Kruonis, central Lithuania. It said it will invest around €150 million ($164.2 million) to expand the facility, which is currently divided into four units, by another 110 MW. "The new unit, which is the object of the Contract, will have a wider range in generation ...

