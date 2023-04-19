Next Gen Foods, Inc: TiNDLE, THE POPULAR PLANT-BASED CHICKEN FROM NEXT GEN FOODS, ACCELERATES ITS GROCERY DEBUT IN THE UK WITH PROMINENT RETAILERS - AND KICKS OFF NEW AI-DRIVEN MARKETING CHALLENGE

TiNDLE expedites its retail launch, now available in more than 350 Morrisons stores and online, as well as through direct-to-consumer platform, Mighty Plants

After earning high praise during an exclusive limited time offer this past Veganuary and following a recent expansion into Germany's largest supermarket, TiNDLE hits an important milestone that increases access of its popular plant-based chicken to UK consumers, while enlisting AI chatbot, ChatGPT, in a challenge to help promote its new offerings

New research shows people in the UK are even more optimistic about the future of the plant-based category, as the food tech startup diversifies and expands its product portfolio with the recent acquisition of Mwah!, focused on dairy-inspired foods

LONDON, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Next Gen Foods - the company behind TiNDLE and Mwah! - today announces TiNDLE's accelerated rollout into new retailers, Morrisons and Mighty Plants , after a successful test of its brand-new grocery products this past winter in the UK and launch with Germany's largest supermarket group. This marks a response to rising consumer demand for plant-based chicken in the UK market, supported by a study commissioned by TiNDLE and conducted by Censuswide that a resounding 68% of people in the UK believe plant-based meals will become more widely accepted in the next five years - with the most confidence from consumers in Cardiff (77%), Bristol (75%) and Leeds and London (71%).





Beginning this week, UK shoppers can find TiNDLE Burgers and TiNDLE Nuggets in over 350 Morrisons stores nationwide and online through their online store and home delivery services. Earlier this year, TiNDLE took part in a limited time offering during Veganuary at Morrisons stores - generating widespread consumer demand and affinity for its new plant-based chicken products. The brand also recently saw retail success in Germany , launching with 2,200 EDEKA stores in February and has since expanded into nearly 4,000 locations today.

"When we launched TiNDLE only two years ago, our ultimate goal was to bring enjoyment to the centre of people's plates - but in a way that didn't require the use of animals and had a less taxing footprint on our environment," said Andre Menezes, Co-Founder and CEO of TiNDLE. "After hearing from UK consumers on how they enjoy cooking with TiNDLE, we can't wait to bring our newest grocery products and make it more accessible for people to incorporate into their everyday routines and recipes."

The TiNDLE Taste Standard

From its humble start in a handful of restaurants in Singapore a mere two years ago, TiNDLE has now found a home in over 1,500 eateries and 6,000 grocery outlets worldwide, ranging from cosy independent diners to Michelin-starred fine dining establishments - and now grocery stores. Only one year after TiNDLE first debuted in several top restaurants, including BrewDog, Seoul Bird, Clean Kitchen and more, people in the UK can now enjoy TiNDLE for delicious and convenient at-home cooking.

TiNDLE's unique approach and notable culinary expertise comes from developing its products with chefs, for chefs - in order to master the same taste, texture and experience of animal-based chicken. Working with culinary experts from day one, TiNDLE is now bringing that recognizable and elevated restaurant experience directly into people's homes, allowing them to recreate the same delicious chicken recipes and favourite cuisines at their own convenience.

TiNDLE's newest offerings were developed in partnership with the company's world-class R&D team and expert chefs around the world, all to bring that same distinguished restaurant experience to homes. Each product features Lipi - the company's proprietary emulsion of plant-based ingredients - that mirror the aroma, cookability, and savoury qualities of chicken fat. They are also made from GMO-free ingredients, delivering a good source of protein and fibre with 17g of protein and 8g of fibre in every 100g of TiNDLE alone.

The product range available at Morrisons includes:

TiNDLE Burgers (£4) - Juicy and tender breaded chicken burgers that can be transformed into an impressive meal in under five minutes, perfect for your favourite sandwich combinations or as a base for chicken parmesan, katsu… or even coronation chicken!

- Juicy and tender breaded chicken burgers that can be transformed into an impressive meal in under five minutes, perfect for your favourite sandwich combinations or as a base for chicken parmesan, katsu… or even coronation chicken! TiNDLE Nuggets (£3.50) - Convenient and bite-sized nuggets that are delicious on their own or can become a versatile and adaptable base for dishes of all cuisines, including curries, fajitas or pasta.

In addition to Morrisons, Brits can also order TiNDLE products nationwide through the direct-to-consumer platform, Mighty Plants . The online plant-based grocery delivery service will be offering the full range of five new TiNDLE products: TiNDLE Burgers, TiNDLE Nuggets, TiNDLE Popcorn, TiNDLE Tenders and TiNDLE Wings later this month.

As TiNDLE's availability grows throughout the UK and the brand diversifies its offerings, the recent survey found that nearly half (43%) of people in the UK spend every day cooking at home - and almost just as many (42%) cook plant-based meals at least one day a week. Additionally, over a third (38%) of people in the UK want to incorporate more plant-based foods into their weekly menus.

Where AI Meets Ice Cream: Next Gen Plans for the Next Gen of Food

Beyond plant-based meat, Next Gen Foods is continually innovating and diversifying its product pipeline and brand approach. As TiNDLE grows its availability throughout the UK, the brand leveraged AI chatbot ChatGPT for suggestions on how to promote its latest offerings to consumers. The company designed a social media challenge leading up to its launch in Morrisons to take ChatGPT's ideas and execute them in a matter of eight hours, called ChatGPTMadeMeDoIt, resulting in outcomes that included creative alternatives to celebrity collaborations and unique takes on popular chicken recipes for the holidays .

Last month, Next Gen Foods marked its commitment to ongoing food innovation with its first acquisition - of the startup Mwah! - a London-based company that specialises in unbelievably creamy and indulgent products made from plants. Beginning with a Madagascan Vanilla Gelato, Mwah! has partnered with several London eateries, including Floozie Cookies and WAVE (We Are Vegan Everything) , to bring their decadent and creamy plant-based gelato to UK restaurants. This month, Mwah! introduces "the Mwahbecue Special" - a cinnamon spiced brioche topped with their Madagascan Vanilla Gelato and a golden syrup - which was created by the team at The Gnarbecue at award-winning bar, The Lexington . The Gnarbecue features a menu of plant-based foods, in the form of veganised Americana fast food dishes, and now welcomes Mwah! to its dessert offerings.

For more information, visit tindle.com and eatmwah.com .

About Next Gen Foods

Founded in 2020, Next Gen Foods is a food tech startup developing and commercialising delicious, innovative, and sustainable plant-based food brands -?including TiNDLE, chicken made from plants, and Mwah!, creamy and indulgent dairy-inspired products. Next Gen Foods is backed by a team with proven experience in plant-based food technology, global brand development, and distribution scaleup. For more information, visit? nextgenfoods.sg.

About TiNDLE

TiNDLE is the leading plant-based chicken -?offering the distinct aroma, taste, and texture of chicken and made with non-GMO plant-based ingredients. TiNDLE is the first product by Next Gen Foods, a Singapore-founded food tech company that is developing and commercialising innovative and sustainable foods to make saving the planet easy, enjoyable, and delicious. For more information, visit www.tindle.com or follow @tindlefoods on Instagram and @tindle.foods on TikTok.

About Mwah!

Founded in?2020, Mwah! is a food startup that creates creamy and indulgent dairy-inspired experiences, using plant-based ingredients. The London-based startup was?founded?by Damian Piedrahita and Claudia Comini, who met working in the food and beverage industry in Italy, and were frustrated by the lack of delicious, creamy plant-based options when it came to dairy foods. Mwah! was acquired in 2023 by Singapore-founded food tech company, Next Gen Foods. Mwah!'s first product is?a creamy and decadent?Madagascan Vanilla Gelato, made from plants, that mirrors the indulgent experience of classic gelato. For more information, visit? eatmwah.com ?or follow on Instagram ( @eat.mwah ).













