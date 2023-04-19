ORHUB, Inc.: US Patent Office Grants PUR Biologics' Breakthrough Patent for Activating Immune Cells

Patent thrusts PUR Biologics into the $200B immunotherapy market

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2023 / PUR Biologics, a wholly owned subsidiary of HippoFi (OTC PINK:ORHB) today announced the issuance of a groundbreaking technology which activates immune cells. This issued patent launches PUR Biologics into the field of cell and immune therapies, ushering in a new era of medical treatments for patients with immune compromised and chronic pain conditions. A 2022 Grand View Research study found the immunotherapy market value is projected to be worth $271.84 Billion USD by 2030.

"The increasing adoption of immunotherapies and technological advancements in bioinformatics will expand our growth opportunities," said CJ Wiggins, Executive Chairman & CEO of HippoFi. "We are pleased to support PUR Biologics' biotechnologies and restorative therapeutics as we continue to position ourselves as an authority in biologics and innovator in advanced cellular-based immunotherapies."

Immune therapies support the battle against degenerative and diseased conditions by developing new pathways to restore the immune system's capacity to heal as intended. PUR has been developing a variety of methods to activate the immune system and critical cells from the patient's bone marrow to mitigate neuropathic and centralized pain signals and the development of new anti-cancer therapeutics.

"We are proud to be at the forefront of this exciting new technology," said Ryan Fernan, Head of PUR Biologics. "By activating immune cells, we can unlock their full potential and create therapies that are more effective than ever before. PUR Biologics' innovative approach to utilizing this technology has the promise to improve the quality of life, particularly in our aging population."

HippoFi, Inc. is publicly traded under the symbol: ORHB and is headquartered in Irvine, California. For more information, please visit: www.HippoFi.com and www.PURbiologics.com.

About PUR Biologics

PUR Biologics, a wholly owned subsidiary of HippoFi, Inc. (OTC PINK: ORHB), is a leading biologic company committed to supporting surgeons and hospitals in providing the best care for their patients. PUR Biologics' full line of biologic products currently include: advanced allografts and demineralized extracellular matrixes (d-ECM), innovative synthetic solutions, cellular derived tissues, and a future of next generation regenerative stem cell and growth factor driven therapeutics for treating osteoarthritis and cartilage regeneration.

About HippoFi, Inc.

HippoFi, Inc. delivers its cutting-edge healthcare innovations through an extensive sales channel network while implementing first-to-market solutions in the multibillion-dollar Biotech, Fintech, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) markets. HippoFi comprises three segments: Regenerative Therapeutics, Digital Payments, and AI, which utilize the same customer channels to commercialize solutions, drive revenue, and improve patient outcomes.

