Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 19, 2023) - Nepra Foods Inc. (CSE: NPRA) (FSE: 2P6) (OTCQB: NPRFF) (the "Company" or "Nepra"), creator of nutritious plant-based and allergen-free food, is pleased to announce an Investor Webinar and company update from the CEO, Chadwick White, providing corporate updates on the following.

Nepra Foods Investor Webinar

The Company will be hosting an investor webinar on Monday, April 24th, 2023, at 4:30 PM (MST) to discuss Nepra Foods' key business highlights and growth outlook for 2023.

Webinar Details:

Date & Time: Monday, April 24th, 2023, at 4:30 pm (MST)

Speakers: Chadwick White - Co-founder, CEO, CIO

Click the link below to register for the webinar.

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_62EYQRsyTRi1J56IoRdxtw

Topics being covered:

Recap of 2022

New Business coming in 2023

Natural Products Expo West 2023 Recap

ProPasta® Dried Pasta Launch

New Blending Capacities

THP® Manufacturing

Hemp Heart Flour-Production Increase

Boosted Ingredient Sales

BAKERPedia- New Concierge Sponsor

Estimated Topline Sales for the end of 2023

About Nepra Foods Inc.

Nepra Foods is grounded in a passion for food. It believes eating healthy shouldn't be difficult. Everybody deserves food options that are truly nutritious and taste good. Food should not contain allergens that might prevent everybody in the family from enjoying it together. People shouldn't have to compromise quality and taste in what they eat even if they are trying to cut down on carbs, do not tolerate gluten or dairy very well, or do not want to eat food produced from animals. Nepra Foods is on a mission to make healthy, enjoyable food for everybody.

For further information contact:

Chadwick White, CEO

chadwick.white@neprafoods.com

(720)-729-8500

